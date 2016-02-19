Tree Crop Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444428417, 9780444599414

Tree Crop Physiology, Volume 18

1st Edition

Editors: A.S. Raghavendra M.R. Sethuraj
eBook ISBN: 9780444599414
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 1987
Table of Contents

Part A: General Aspects. The controlled-environment plant-chamber technique for CO2-exchange measurements in tree and forest research (F.E. Eckardt). Measurement of leaf photosynthetic rate in trees (J. Čatský, Z. Šesták). Chlorophyll determination and basic methods of chloroplast studies (Z. Šesták, J. Zima). Reflections on the shade cast by trees (M.C. Anderson). Source-sink relationships of fruit trees (C.A. Priestley). Primary production and carbon cycling in a primeval lowland rainforest of peninsular Malaysia (T. Kira). Water relations and gas exchange of tropical rainforest species under stress: Manilkara sp. from high caatinga forest at San Carlos de Rio Negro - Venezuela (H. Müllerstaël, E.F. Bruenig). Part B: Case Histories of Selected Tropical Tree Crops. Oil Palm (G.R. Squire, R.H.V. Corley). Coconut (A. Ramadasan, V. Rajagopal). Rubber (M.R. Sethuraj, A.S. Raghavendra). Tea (D.N. Barua). Coffee (P.K. Ramaiah, D. Venkataramanan). Cocoa (D. Balasimha). Mango (R.N. Singh). Leucaena (N.G. Hegde). Subject Index.

Description

This book is the result of a recommendation from the plenary session of TREE-PHYSINDIA-82'', an international symposium held at the Rubber Research Institute of India, Kottayam, that a publication be brought out presenting information on the methodology adopted for various physiological studies in tree crops. Containing reviews on general physiology as well as detailed information on certain selected tree crops, the choice of topics emphasizes many aspects of tree physiology. The contributed articles in Part A provide an insight into different approaches to studying the physiology of tree crops, with an emphasis on methodology. Part B provides case-histories of physiological investigations on selected economically important tropical tree crops. The volume will provide a valuable source of information and stimulus to scientists involved in the work of tree physiology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599414

@qu:... this volume is a very important source of information, especially about tropical trees ... @source: Photosynthetica

A.S. Raghavendra Editor

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, India

M.R. Sethuraj Editor

