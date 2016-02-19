Treatment Planning and Dose Calculation in Radiation Oncology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080271767, 9781483280417

Treatment Planning and Dose Calculation in Radiation Oncology

3rd Edition

Authors: Gunilla C. Bentel Charles E. Nelson K. Thomas Noell
eBook ISBN: 9781483280417
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 272
Description

Treatment Planning and Dose Calculation in Radiation Oncology, Third Edition describes the treatment methods and technical guides as models of contemporary radiation therapy. These models should be modified for each individual patient to yield a best fit to the disease being treated and the radiation sources employed.
This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with an overview of the elements of clinical radiation oncology. The subsequent chapter deals with the production, interaction, and measurement of radiation. These topics are followed by intensive discussions of dose calculation for external beams and pretreatment procedures of radiation therapy. A chapter looks into the principles, apparatus, and dose calculation in brachytherapy. The final chapters describe the principles and practical applications of treatment planning. This book will be of value to radiation oncologists.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Third Edition

Acknowledgements

Introduction

Chapter 1. Elements of Clinical Radiation Oncology

Chapter 2. Radiation Physics

Production of Radiation

Interaction of Radiation

Measurement of Radiation

Chapter 3. Dose Calculation for External Beams

Percent Depth Dose

Tissue Air Ratio

Dose Calculation

Isodose Curves

Irregular Field Dose Calculation

Off Axis Dose Calculation

Tissue Inhomogeneities

Chapter 4. Pretreatment Procedures

Geometry

Magnification Devices

Patient Positioning and Immobilization

Positioning and Immobilization Devices

Radiographic Localization

Computed Tomography

Contouring

Beam Modifying Devices

Chapter 5. Brachytherapy

The Physical States of Isotopes

Apparatus

Dose Calculation

Chapter 6. Principles of Treatment Planning

External Beam

Brachytherapy

Chapter 7. Practical Treatment Planning

Pelvis

Abdomen

Thorax

Head and Neck

Central Nervous System

Extremities

Hodgkin's Disease

Total Body Irradiation

Bibliography

Index

About the Authors

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280417

About the Author

Gunilla C. Bentel

Charles E. Nelson

K. Thomas Noell

