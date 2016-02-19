Treatment Planning and Dose Calculation in Radiation Oncology
3rd Edition
Description
Treatment Planning and Dose Calculation in Radiation Oncology, Third Edition describes the treatment methods and technical guides as models of contemporary radiation therapy. These models should be modified for each individual patient to yield a best fit to the disease being treated and the radiation sources employed.
This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with an overview of the elements of clinical radiation oncology. The subsequent chapter deals with the production, interaction, and measurement of radiation. These topics are followed by intensive discussions of dose calculation for external beams and pretreatment procedures of radiation therapy. A chapter looks into the principles, apparatus, and dose calculation in brachytherapy. The final chapters describe the principles and practical applications of treatment planning. This book will be of value to radiation oncologists.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third Edition
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Chapter 1. Elements of Clinical Radiation Oncology
Chapter 2. Radiation Physics
Production of Radiation
Interaction of Radiation
Measurement of Radiation
Chapter 3. Dose Calculation for External Beams
Percent Depth Dose
Tissue Air Ratio
Dose Calculation
Isodose Curves
Irregular Field Dose Calculation
Off Axis Dose Calculation
Tissue Inhomogeneities
Chapter 4. Pretreatment Procedures
Geometry
Magnification Devices
Patient Positioning and Immobilization
Positioning and Immobilization Devices
Radiographic Localization
Computed Tomography
Contouring
Beam Modifying Devices
Chapter 5. Brachytherapy
The Physical States of Isotopes
Apparatus
Dose Calculation
Chapter 6. Principles of Treatment Planning
External Beam
Brachytherapy
Chapter 7. Practical Treatment Planning
Pelvis
Abdomen
Thorax
Head and Neck
Central Nervous System
Extremities
Hodgkin's Disease
Total Body Irradiation
Bibliography
Index
About the Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280417