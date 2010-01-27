Treatment of Periodontal Disease, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 54-1

Articles include: Current Rationale for Treatment of Periodontitis, Effects of Periodontal Treatment on Systemic Health, Non-Surgical Mechanical Treatment Strategies, Use of Lasers to Treat Periodontal Diseases, Regeneration of Periodontal Tissues: Bone Grafts, Implants and Periodontal Patient, Regeneration of Periodontal Tissues: Growth Factors and Bone Morphogenetic Protein, Treatment of Gingival Recession, Non-surgical Chemotherapeutic Treatment Strategies, Regeneration of Periodontal Tissues: Guided, Future Approaches in Periodontal Therapy: Gene Therapy, RNA Interference and Stem Cells, and Restorative Trends for the Periodontal Patient.