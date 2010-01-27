Treatment of Periodontal Disease, An Issue of Dental Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718102, 9781455700233

Treatment of Periodontal Disease, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 54-1

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Scannapieco
eBook ISBN: 9781455700233
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718102
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th January 2010
Description

Articles include: Current Rationale for Treatment of Periodontitis, Effects of Periodontal Treatment on Systemic Health, Non-Surgical Mechanical Treatment Strategies, Use of Lasers to Treat Periodontal Diseases, Regeneration of Periodontal Tissues: Bone Grafts, Implants and Periodontal Patient, Regeneration of Periodontal Tissues: Growth Factors and Bone Morphogenetic Protein, Treatment of Gingival Recession, Non-surgical Chemotherapeutic Treatment Strategies, Regeneration of Periodontal Tissues: Guided, Future Approaches in Periodontal Therapy: Gene Therapy, RNA Interference and Stem Cells, and Restorative Trends for the Periodontal Patient.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700233
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718102

About the Authors

Frank Scannapieco Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Oral Biology, School of Dental Medicine, State University of New York at Buffalo

