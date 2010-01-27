Treatment of Periodontal Disease, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 54-1
1st Edition
Articles include: Current Rationale for Treatment of Periodontitis, Effects of Periodontal Treatment on Systemic Health, Non-Surgical Mechanical Treatment Strategies, Use of Lasers to Treat Periodontal Diseases, Regeneration of Periodontal Tissues: Bone Grafts, Implants and Periodontal Patient, Regeneration of Periodontal Tissues: Growth Factors and Bone Morphogenetic Protein, Treatment of Gingival Recession, Non-surgical Chemotherapeutic Treatment Strategies, Regeneration of Periodontal Tissues: Guided, Future Approaches in Periodontal Therapy: Gene Therapy, RNA Interference and Stem Cells, and Restorative Trends for the Periodontal Patient.
- English
- © Saunders 2010
- 27th January 2010
- Saunders
- 9781455700233
- 9781437718102
Frank Scannapieco Author
Professor and Chair, Department of Oral Biology, School of Dental Medicine, State University of New York at Buffalo