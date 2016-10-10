Treatment of Mutilating Hand Injuries: An International Perspective, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323476843, 9780323477031

Treatment of Mutilating Hand Injuries: An International Perspective, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 32-4

1st Edition

Authors: S. Raja Sabapathy
eBook ISBN: 9780323477031
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476843
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th October 2016
Description

Mutilated hand injuries are one of the most challenging reconstruction problems than can confront hand surgeons. This issue will cover outcome and functional measurement in mutilating hand injuries; skin coverage considerations in a mutilating hand injury; reconstruction of major degloving injuries of the hand; challenges posed by delayed presentation of mutilating hand injuries; and many more articles surrounding this topic.

About the Authors

S. Raja Sabapathy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery Ganga Hospital

