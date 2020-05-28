Treatment of Movement Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 38-2

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Randolph W. Evans, Dr. Joseph Jankovic has put together an issue of Neurologic Clinics devoted to Treatment of Movement Disorders. Topics include, but are not limited to, Clinical Rating Scales and Quantitative Assessments of Movement Disorders, Pharmacologic Treatment of Motor Symptoms Associated with Parkinson’s Disease, Treatment of Non-Motor Symptoms Associated with Parkinson’s Disease, Surgical Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease, Emerging Medical and Surgical Treatments of Essential Tremor, Medical and Surgical Treatments of Dystonia, Medical and Surgical Treatments of Tourette Syndrome, Medical, Genetic and Surgical Treatments of Huntington Disease, Treatment of Tardive Dyskinesia, Medical and Surgical Treatments of Cerebral Palsy, Treatment of Wilson Disease, Treatment of Paroxysmal Dyskinesias, Treatment of Ataxia, and Treatment of Functional (Psychogenic) Movement Disorders.