Treatment of Movement Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323709910

Treatment of Movement Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Jankovic
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323709910
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Randolph W. Evans, Dr. Joseph Jankovic has put together an issue of Neurologic Clinics devoted to Treatment of Movement Disorders. Topics include, but are not limited to, Clinical Rating Scales and Quantitative Assessments of Movement Disorders, Pharmacologic Treatment of Motor Symptoms Associated with Parkinson’s Disease, Treatment of Non-Motor Symptoms Associated with Parkinson’s Disease, Surgical Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease, Emerging Medical and Surgical Treatments of Essential Tremor, Medical and Surgical Treatments of Dystonia, Medical and Surgical Treatments of Tourette Syndrome, Medical, Genetic and Surgical Treatments of Huntington Disease, Treatment of Tardive Dyskinesia, Medical and Surgical Treatments of Cerebral Palsy, Treatment of Wilson Disease, Treatment of Paroxysmal Dyskinesias, Treatment of Ataxia, and Treatment of Functional (Psychogenic) Movement Disorders.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323709910

About the Authors

Joseph Jankovic Author

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Professor of Neurology; Director, Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas.

