Treatise on Materials Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418081, 9781483218175

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 8

Editors: Herbert Herman
eBook ISBN: 9781483218175
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 270
Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 8 covers topics on the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book discusses the equations of motion of a dislocation and interactions with phonons; the growth, structure, and mechanical properties of bicrystals; and the stability of eutectic microstructures at elevated temperatures. The text also describes segregation in freezing alloys and intermediately ordered systems. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Equations of Motion of a Dislocation and Interactions with Phonons

I. Introduction

II. Dislocations and Phonons

III. Dislocation Motion in a Two-Dimensional Lattice

IV. Dislocation-Phonon Interactions in the Continuum Approximation

V. Comparison with Experiment

VI. Conclusion

References

Growth, Structure, and Mechanical Behavior of Bicrystals

I. Introduction

II. Mathematical Characterization of a General Bicrystal

III. Structure of Bicrystal Interfaces

IV. Preparation of Bicrystals

V. Mechanical Behavior of Bicrystals

References

The Stability of Eutectic Microstructures at Elevated Temperatures

I. Introduction

II. Stability of Rod Morphologies

III. Two-Dimensional Coarsening Processes

IV. Experimental Results

V. Summary

VI. Lamellar Eutectic Alloys

VII. Experimental Observations of Coarsening in Lamellar Eutectics

VIII. Summary

References

Freezing Segregation in Alloys

I. Introduction

II. The Normal Freezing Process

References

Intermediately Ordered Systems

I. Intermediately Ordered Structures

II. Intermediately Ordered Systems

References

Subject Index


About the Editor

Herbert Herman

