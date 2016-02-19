Treatise on Materials Science and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 8
Editors: Herbert Herman
eBook ISBN: 9781483218175
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 270
Description
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 8 covers topics on the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book discusses the equations of motion of a dislocation and interactions with phonons; the growth, structure, and mechanical properties of bicrystals; and the stability of eutectic microstructures at elevated temperatures. The text also describes segregation in freezing alloys and intermediately ordered systems. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Equations of Motion of a Dislocation and Interactions with Phonons
I. Introduction
II. Dislocations and Phonons
III. Dislocation Motion in a Two-Dimensional Lattice
IV. Dislocation-Phonon Interactions in the Continuum Approximation
V. Comparison with Experiment
VI. Conclusion
References
Growth, Structure, and Mechanical Behavior of Bicrystals
I. Introduction
II. Mathematical Characterization of a General Bicrystal
III. Structure of Bicrystal Interfaces
IV. Preparation of Bicrystals
V. Mechanical Behavior of Bicrystals
References
The Stability of Eutectic Microstructures at Elevated Temperatures
I. Introduction
II. Stability of Rod Morphologies
III. Two-Dimensional Coarsening Processes
IV. Experimental Results
V. Summary
VI. Lamellar Eutectic Alloys
VII. Experimental Observations of Coarsening in Lamellar Eutectics
VIII. Summary
References
Freezing Segregation in Alloys
I. Introduction
II. The Normal Freezing Process
References
Intermediately Ordered Systems
I. Intermediately Ordered Structures
II. Intermediately Ordered Systems
References
Subject Index
