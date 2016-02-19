Treatise on Materials Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418029, 9781483218113

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology

1st Edition

Materials Science Series, Vol. 2

Editors: Herbert Herman
eBook ISBN: 9781483218113
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1973
Page Count: 410
Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 2 covers the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book presents articles on epitaxial interfaces from the point of view of structure, both ideal and as a two-dimensional defected network; on X-ray and neutron scattering on disordered crystals; and on the structures and properties of superconducting materials. The text also includes articles on the physics and chemistry of garnets, as well as the observed properties and structures to methods of preparation. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as at graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume

Epitaxial Interfaces

I. Introduction

II. Governing Laws

III. Thin Films

IV. Semiinfinite Overgrowths

V. Misfit Dislocation Energy in Overgrowths of Finite Thickness

VI. Stability of Growing Epitaxial Films

VII. Diffusion-Modified Interfaces

VIII. Small Epitaxial Crystals

Appendix A. Additivity of the Energy

Appendix B. Normal Forces

Appendix C. Potential Refinement

References

X-Ray and Neutron Scattering Studies on Disordered Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Framework of X-Ray and Neutron Scattering

III. Experimental Techniques

IV. Special Investigations

References

Structures and Properties of Superconducting Materials

I. Introduction

II. Critical Temperature and Magnetic Fields of Transition Metal Superconductors

III. Flux Pinning

References

Physical and Chemical Properties of Garnets

I. Introduction

II. Garnet Structure

III. Crystal Chemistry

IV. Phase Equilibria

V. Preparation and Synthesis

VI. Chemical Properties

VII. Crystal Properties

VIII. Ferrimagnetism of Garnets

IX. Optical Properties of Garnets

X. Thermal Properties of Garnets

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Herbert Herman

