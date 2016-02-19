Treatise on Materials Science and Technology
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 2 covers the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book presents articles on epitaxial interfaces from the point of view of structure, both ideal and as a two-dimensional defected network; on X-ray and neutron scattering on disordered crystals; and on the structures and properties of superconducting materials. The text also includes articles on the physics and chemistry of garnets, as well as the observed properties and structures to methods of preparation. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as at graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume
Epitaxial Interfaces
I. Introduction
II. Governing Laws
III. Thin Films
IV. Semiinfinite Overgrowths
V. Misfit Dislocation Energy in Overgrowths of Finite Thickness
VI. Stability of Growing Epitaxial Films
VII. Diffusion-Modified Interfaces
VIII. Small Epitaxial Crystals
Appendix A. Additivity of the Energy
Appendix B. Normal Forces
Appendix C. Potential Refinement
References
X-Ray and Neutron Scattering Studies on Disordered Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Framework of X-Ray and Neutron Scattering
III. Experimental Techniques
IV. Special Investigations
References
Structures and Properties of Superconducting Materials
I. Introduction
II. Critical Temperature and Magnetic Fields of Transition Metal Superconductors
III. Flux Pinning
References
Physical and Chemical Properties of Garnets
I. Introduction
II. Garnet Structure
III. Crystal Chemistry
IV. Phase Equilibria
V. Preparation and Synthesis
VI. Chemical Properties
VII. Crystal Properties
VIII. Ferrimagnetism of Garnets
IX. Optical Properties of Garnets
X. Thermal Properties of Garnets
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th July 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218113