Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 2 covers the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book presents articles on epitaxial interfaces from the point of view of structure, both ideal and as a two-dimensional defected network; on X-ray and neutron scattering on disordered crystals; and on the structures and properties of superconducting materials. The text also includes articles on the physics and chemistry of garnets, as well as the observed properties and structures to methods of preparation. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as at graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.