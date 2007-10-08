Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519313, 9780444535795

Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 3

1st Edition

Geodesy

Editors: Tom Herring
eBook ISBN: 9780444535795
Paperback ISBN: 9780444534606
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2007
Page Count: 7000
Description

Geodesy, which is the science of measuring the size and shape of the Earth, explores the theory, instrumentation and results from modern geodetic systems. The beginning sections of the volume cover the theory of the Earth's gravity field, the instrumentation for measuring the field, and its temporal variations. The measurements and results obtained from variations in the rotation of the Earth are covered in the sections on short and long period rotation  hanges. Space based geodetic methods, including the global positioning system (GPS) and Interferometric synthetic aperture radar (SAR), are also examined in detail.

Key Features

  • Self-contained volume starts with an overview of the subject then explores each topic with in depth detail
  • Extensive reference lists and cross references with other volumes to facilitate further research
  • Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding
  • Content suited for both the expert and non-expert

Readership

Professionals, researchers, professors, and advanced undergraduate and graduate students working in the fields of Geophysics, Earth system science, geology, geomagnetism, ocean science, planetary and aerospace science, environmental science, seismology, petrology, mining and construction, and urban planning.

Table of Contents

Overview
Thomas Herring
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA

Potential Theory and Static Gravity Field
of the Earth
Christopher Jekeli
Ohio State University, Columbus, USA

Gravimetric Methods
Absolute Gravimeter: Instruments, Concepts and Implementation
Tim Niebauer
Migro-g Solutions, Inc., Erie, Colorado, USA

Superconducting Gravimetry
Jacques Hinderer
Institut de Physique du Globe Strasbourg, France
David J. Crossley
St. Louis University, Missouri, USA
Richard Warburton
G.W.R. Instruments, Inc., San Diego, California, USA

Spacecraft Altimeter Measurements
Don Chambers
University of Texas at Austin, USA

Time Variable Gravity
Earth Tides
Duncan Agnew
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA

Glacial Isostatic Adjustment
J.X. Mitrovica and K. Latchev
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
M.E. Tamisiea
Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Time-Variable Gravity from Satellites
John Wahr
University of Colorado, Boulder, USA

Earth Rotation Variations
Long Period Variations
Richard Gross
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

Nearly Diurnal Variations
Veronique Dehant
Observatoire Royal de Belgique, Belgium
Piravonu Mathews
Nungambakkam, India

GPS and Space Based Geodetic Methods
Geoffrey Blewitt
University of Nevada, Reno, USA

Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar Geodesy
Mark Simons and Paul A. Rosen
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

About the Editor

Tom Herring

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA

