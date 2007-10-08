Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 3
1st Edition
Geodesy
Description
Geodesy, which is the science of measuring the size and shape of the Earth, explores the theory, instrumentation and results from modern geodetic systems. The beginning sections of the volume cover the theory of the Earth's gravity field, the instrumentation for measuring the field, and its temporal variations. The measurements and results obtained from variations in the rotation of the Earth are covered in the sections on short and long period rotation hanges. Space based geodetic methods, including the global positioning system (GPS) and Interferometric synthetic aperture radar (SAR), are also examined in detail.
Readership
Professionals, researchers, professors, and advanced undergraduate and graduate students working in the fields of Geophysics, Earth system science, geology, geomagnetism, ocean science, planetary and aerospace science, environmental science, seismology, petrology, mining and construction, and urban planning.
Table of Contents
Overview
Thomas Herring
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA
Potential Theory and Static Gravity Field
of the Earth
Christopher Jekeli
Ohio State University, Columbus, USA
Gravimetric Methods
Absolute Gravimeter: Instruments, Concepts and Implementation
Tim Niebauer
Migro-g Solutions, Inc., Erie, Colorado, USA
Superconducting Gravimetry
Jacques Hinderer
Institut de Physique du Globe Strasbourg, France
David J. Crossley
St. Louis University, Missouri, USA
Richard Warburton
G.W.R. Instruments, Inc., San Diego, California, USA
Spacecraft Altimeter Measurements
Don Chambers
University of Texas at Austin, USA
Time Variable Gravity
Earth Tides
Duncan Agnew
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA
Glacial Isostatic Adjustment
J.X. Mitrovica and K. Latchev
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
M.E. Tamisiea
Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA
Time-Variable Gravity from Satellites
John Wahr
University of Colorado, Boulder, USA
Earth Rotation Variations
Long Period Variations
Richard Gross
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
Nearly Diurnal Variations
Veronique Dehant
Observatoire Royal de Belgique, Belgium
Piravonu Mathews
Nungambakkam, India
GPS and Space Based Geodetic Methods
Geoffrey Blewitt
University of Nevada, Reno, USA
Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar Geodesy
Mark Simons and Paul A. Rosen
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
