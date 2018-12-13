Travel Medicine
4th Edition
Today’s travel medicine includes not only tourism and business travelers, but also incorporates volunteerism, medical care, migration, ecotourism, and more. Travel Medicine, 4th Edition, reflects all of these changes in the field while keeping you up to date with new vaccines and newly proposed regimens, pre-travel advice and post-travel screening, and all travel-related illnesses – for a one-stop, authoritative reference on all aspects of travel medicine.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Practice of Travel Medicine
1. Introduction to Travel Medicine
2. Epidemiology: Morbidity and Mortality in Travelers
3. Starting, Organizing and Marketing a Travel Clinic
4. Pre-travel Consultation
Section 2: The Pre-Travel Consultation
5. Water Disinfection for International Travelers
6. Insect Protection
7. Pre-travel Considerations for Non-Vaccine-Preventable Travel Infections
8. Travel Medicine Kits
Section 3: Immunization
9. Principles of Immunization
10. Routine Adult Vaccines
11. Routine Travel Vaccines: Hepatitis A and B, Typhoid
12. Recommended/Required Travel Vaccines
13. Pediatric Travel Vaccinations
Section 4: Malaria
14. Malaria: Epidemiology and Risk to the Traveler
15. Malaria Chemoprophylaxis
16. Self-Diagnosis and Self-Treatment of Malaria by the Traveler
17. Approach to Patient with Malaria
Section 5: Travelers' Diarrhea
18. Epidemiology of Travelers' Diarrhea
19. Prevention of Travelers' Diarrhea
20. Clinical Presentation and Management of Travelers' Diarrhea
21. Persistent Gastrointestinal Symptoms in the Ill-Returning Traveler
Section 6: Travelers with Special Needs
22. The Pregnant and Breastfeeding Traveler
23. The Pediatric and Adolescent Traveler
24. The Older Traveler
25. The Physically Challenged Traveller
26. The Traveler with Pre-Existing Disease
27. The Immunocompromised Traveller
28. The Traveler with HIV
29. The Business Traveler
30. The VIP Traveler: Mission-Oriented Travel Medicine
31. Health Aspects of International Adoption
32. Visiting Friends and Relatives
Section 7: Travelers with Special Itineraries
33. Expatriates: Corporate, Missionary and Volunteer
34. The Migrant Traveler
35. Humanitarian Aid Workers
36. The Deployed Military: Medical Readiness and Travel-Related Health Issues
37. Expedition Medicine
38. Ecotourism
39. Medical Tourism
40. Cruise Ship Travel
41. Mass Gatherings
Section 8: Environmental Aspects of Travel Medicine
42. High-Altitude Medicine
43. Diving Medicine
44. Extremes of Temperature and Hydration
45. Jet Lag
46. Motion Sickness
47. The Aircraft Cabin Environment
Section 9: Health Problems While Traveling
48. Bites, Stings, and Envenoming Injuries
49. Seafood Poisining
50. Injuries and Injury Prevention
51. Mental Health Issues of Travelers
52. Travelers' Thrombosis
53. Healthcare Abroad
54. Personal Security and Crime Avoidance
Section 10: Post-Travel
55. Post-travel Screening
56. Fever in Returned Travelers
57. Skin Diseases
58. Eosinophilia
59. Respiratory Infections
Appendix
Sources of Travel Medicine Information
- No. of pages:
- 578
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 13th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547727
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546966
About the Author
Jay Keystone
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto; Staff Physician, Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada
Phyllis Kozarsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA
Bradley Connor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Medical Director, The New York Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, New York, NY, USA; President, International Society of Travel Medicine
Hans Nothdurft
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine; Head, University Travel Clinic, University of Munich, Munich, Germany
Marc Mendelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Specialist and Head,Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, Department of Medicine,Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town,Cape Town, South Africa
Karin Leder
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor,Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine,Monash University,Melbourne,Director of Travel Medicine and Immigrant Health,Victorian Infectious Disease Service,Royal Melbourne Hospital,Victoria,Australia