Travel Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323546966, 9780323547727

Travel Medicine

4th Edition

Authors: Jay Keystone Phyllis Kozarsky Bradley Connor Hans Nothdurft Marc Mendelson Karin Leder
eBook ISBN: 9780323547727
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546966
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th December 2018
Page Count: 578
Description

Today’s travel medicine includes not only tourism and business travelers, but also incorporates volunteerism, medical care, migration, ecotourism, and more. Travel Medicine, 4th Edition, reflects all of these changes in the field while keeping you up to date with new vaccines and newly proposed regimens, pre-travel advice and post-travel screening, and all travel-related illnesses – for a one-stop, authoritative reference on all aspects of travel medicine.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Practice of Travel Medicine

1. Introduction to Travel Medicine　

2. Epidemiology: Morbidity and Mortality in Travelers

3. Starting, Organizing and Marketing a Travel Clinic

4. Pre-travel Consultation

Section 2: The Pre-Travel Consultation

5. Water Disinfection for International Travelers

6. Insect Protection

7. Pre-travel Considerations for Non-Vaccine-Preventable Travel Infections

8. Travel Medicine Kits

Section 3: Immunization

9. Principles of Immunization

10. Routine Adult Vaccines

11. Routine Travel Vaccines: Hepatitis A and B, Typhoid

12. Recommended/Required Travel Vaccines

13. Pediatric Travel Vaccinations

Section 4: Malaria

14. Malaria: Epidemiology and Risk to the Traveler

15. Malaria Chemoprophylaxis

16. Self-Diagnosis and Self-Treatment of Malaria by the Traveler

17. Approach to Patient with Malaria

Section 5: Travelers' Diarrhea

18. Epidemiology of Travelers' Diarrhea

19. Prevention of Travelers' Diarrhea

20. Clinical Presentation and Management of Travelers' Diarrhea

21. Persistent Gastrointestinal Symptoms in the Ill-Returning Traveler

Section 6: Travelers with Special Needs

22. The Pregnant and Breastfeeding Traveler

23. The Pediatric and Adolescent Traveler

24. The Older Traveler

25. The Physically Challenged Traveller

26. The Traveler with Pre-Existing Disease

27. The Immunocompromised Traveller

28. The Traveler with HIV

29. The Business Traveler

30. The VIP Traveler: Mission-Oriented Travel Medicine 

31. Health Aspects of International Adoption

32. Visiting Friends and Relatives

Section 7: Travelers with Special Itineraries

33. Expatriates: Corporate, Missionary and Volunteer

34. The Migrant Traveler

35. Humanitarian Aid Workers

36. The Deployed Military: Medical Readiness and Travel-Related Health Issues

37. Expedition Medicine

38. Ecotourism

39. Medical Tourism

40. Cruise Ship Travel

41. Mass Gatherings

Section 8: Environmental Aspects of Travel Medicine

42. High-Altitude Medicine

43. Diving Medicine

44. Extremes of Temperature and Hydration

45. Jet Lag

46. Motion Sickness

47. The Aircraft Cabin Environment

Section 9: Health Problems While Traveling

48. Bites, Stings, and Envenoming Injuries

49. Seafood Poisining

50. Injuries and Injury Prevention

51. Mental Health Issues of Travelers

52. Travelers' Thrombosis

53. Healthcare Abroad

54. Personal Security and Crime Avoidance

Section 10: Post-Travel

55. Post-travel Screening

56. Fever in Returned Travelers

57. Skin Diseases

58. Eosinophilia

59. Respiratory Infections

Appendix

Sources of Travel Medicine Information

About the Author

Jay Keystone

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto; Staff Physician, Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada

Phyllis Kozarsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA

Bradley Connor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Medical Director, The New York Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, New York, NY, USA; President, International Society of Travel Medicine

Hans Nothdurft

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine; Head, University Travel Clinic, University of Munich, Munich, Germany

Marc Mendelson

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Specialist and Head,Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, Department of Medicine,Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town,Cape Town, South Africa

Karin Leder

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor,Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine,Monash University,Melbourne,Director of Travel Medicine and Immigrant Health,Victorian Infectious Disease Service,Royal Melbourne Hospital,Victoria,Australia

