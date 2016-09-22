Traumatic Brain Injury, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4
1st Edition
Authors: Paul Vespa Daniel Hirt Geoffrey Manley
eBook ISBN: 9780323463201
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463195
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2016
Description
The consequences of a brain injury can affect all aspects of our lives, including our personality. Brain injuries do not heal like other injuries and symptoms may appear right away or may not be present for days or weeks after the injury. This issue will include Past, Present, and Future of TBI research; Pathophysiology of TBI; Advances in brain imaging of TBI; and many more articles leading up to Degenerative Disease following Traumatic Brain Injury.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 22nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323463201
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323463195
About the Authors
Paul Vespa Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Neurology Director of Neurocritical Care UCLA Neurosurgery
Daniel Hirt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA Neurosurgery
Geoffrey Manley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSF School of Medicine
