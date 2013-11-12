Trauma and Reconstruction, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 25-4

An important review on trauma and reconstruction for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon! Topics include systematic assessment, imaging for diagnosis and management, helping anesthesiologists understand patients with facial fractures, management of fractures of the condyle, condylar neck and coronoid process, mandibular angle, body and symphysis, zygomatico-maxillary complex, naso-frontal complex, pan-facial complex, late reconstruction of condyle and condylar neck fractures, orbital and naso-orbital deformities, residual soft tissue deformities, and more!