Trauma and Reconstruction, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323261142, 9780323261159

Trauma and Reconstruction, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 25-4

1st Edition

Authors: David Precious
eBook ISBN: 9780323261159
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261142
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2013
An important review on trauma and reconstruction for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon! Topics include systematic assessment, imaging for diagnosis and management, helping anesthesiologists understand patients with facial fractures, management of fractures of the condyle, condylar neck and coronoid process, mandibular angle, body and symphysis, zygomatico-maxillary complex, naso-frontal complex, pan-facial complex, late reconstruction of condyle and condylar neck fractures, orbital and naso-orbital deformities, residual soft tissue deformities, and more!

About the Authors

David Precious Author

Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

