Trauma, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323546904, 9780323546911

Trauma, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 97-5

1st Edition

Authors: Oscar Guillamondegui Bradley Dennis
eBook ISBN: 9780323546911
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546904
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd October 2017
Table of Contents

Surgical Clinics of North America

Contemporary Management of Civilian Trauma

Foreword: Trauma

Preface

Trauma Systems: Origins, Evolution, and Current Challenges

Prehospital Assessment of Trauma

Assessment and Resuscitation in Trauma Management

Balanced Resuscitation in Trauma Management

Acute Management of Traumatic Brain Injury

Trauma: Spinal Cord Injury

Thoracic Trauma

Blunt and Penetrating Cardiac Trauma

Surgical Management of Solid Organ Injuries

Surgical Management of Abdominal Trauma: Hollow Viscus Injury

Surgical Management of Musculoskeletal Trauma

Surgical Management of Vascular Trauma

Evidence-based Care of Geriatric Trauma Patients

Radiology for Trauma and the General Surgeon

Trauma Education and Prevention

Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Trauma, and is edited by Drs. Oscar Guillamondegui and Bradley Dennis. Articles will include: Prehospital Assessment of Trauma; Trauma Systems; Assessment and Resuscitation in Trauma Management; Balanced Resuscitation in Trauma Management; Surgical Management of Traumatic Brain Injury; Surgical Management of Spinal Cord Injury; Surgical Management of Chest Injury; Surgical Management of Abdominal Trauma: Solid Organ Injury; Surgical Management of Abdominal Trauma: Hollow Viscus Injury; Surgical Management of Musculoskeletal Trauma; Surgical Management of Vascular Trauma; Surgical Management of Geriatric Trauma; Radiology of Trauma and the General Surgeon; Trauma Education and Prevention, and more!

About the Authors

Oscar Guillamondegui Author

Vanderbilt University Division of Trauma and Critical Care Nashville, TN

Bradley Dennis Author

Vanderbilt University Division of Trauma and Critical Care Nashville, TN

