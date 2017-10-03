Trauma, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 97-5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Surgical Clinics of North America
Contemporary Management of Civilian Trauma
Foreword: Trauma
Preface
Trauma Systems: Origins, Evolution, and Current Challenges
Prehospital Assessment of Trauma
Assessment and Resuscitation in Trauma Management
Balanced Resuscitation in Trauma Management
Acute Management of Traumatic Brain Injury
Trauma: Spinal Cord Injury
Thoracic Trauma
Blunt and Penetrating Cardiac Trauma
Surgical Management of Solid Organ Injuries
Surgical Management of Abdominal Trauma: Hollow Viscus Injury
Surgical Management of Musculoskeletal Trauma
Surgical Management of Vascular Trauma
Evidence-based Care of Geriatric Trauma Patients
Radiology for Trauma and the General Surgeon
Trauma Education and Prevention
Description
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Trauma, and is edited by Drs. Oscar Guillamondegui and Bradley Dennis. Articles will include: Prehospital Assessment of Trauma; Trauma Systems; Assessment and Resuscitation in Trauma Management; Balanced Resuscitation in Trauma Management; Surgical Management of Traumatic Brain Injury; Surgical Management of Spinal Cord Injury; Surgical Management of Chest Injury; Surgical Management of Abdominal Trauma: Solid Organ Injury; Surgical Management of Abdominal Trauma: Hollow Viscus Injury; Surgical Management of Musculoskeletal Trauma; Surgical Management of Vascular Trauma; Surgical Management of Geriatric Trauma; Radiology of Trauma and the General Surgeon; Trauma Education and Prevention, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 3rd October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546911
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546904
About the Authors
Oscar Guillamondegui Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University Division of Trauma and Critical Care Nashville, TN
Bradley Dennis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University Division of Trauma and Critical Care Nashville, TN