Trauma, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 97-5

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Trauma, and is edited by Drs. Oscar Guillamondegui and Bradley Dennis. Articles will include: Prehospital Assessment of Trauma; Trauma Systems; Assessment and Resuscitation in Trauma Management; Balanced Resuscitation in Trauma Management; Surgical Management of Traumatic Brain Injury; Surgical Management of Spinal Cord Injury; Surgical Management of Chest Injury; Surgical Management of Abdominal Trauma: Solid Organ Injury; Surgical Management of Abdominal Trauma: Hollow Viscus Injury; Surgical Management of Musculoskeletal Trauma; Surgical Management of Vascular Trauma; Surgical Management of Geriatric Trauma; Radiology of Trauma and the General Surgeon; Trauma Education and Prevention, and more!