Transradial Angiography and Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics

Transradial Angiography and Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 4-2

1st Edition

Authors: Sunil Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780323370011
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359771
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th April 2015
Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Sunil V. Rao, is devoted to Transradial Angiography and Intervention. Dr. Rao assembled a group of expert contributors to review the following topics: Diagnostic and Guide Catheter Selection and Manipulation for Radial Approach; Slender Approach and Sheathless Techniques; Transradial Primary PCI; Complications of Transradial Cardiac Catheterization and Management; The Transradial Learning Curve and Volume-Outcome Relationship; Strategies to Traverse the Arm and Chest Vasculature; The Transradial Approach and Antithrombotic Therapy: Rationale and Outcomes; Transradial Peripheral Arterial Procedures; and Radial Artery Access, Hemostasis and Radial Artery Occlusion.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323370011
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323359771

About the Authors

Sunil Rao Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University, North Carolina

