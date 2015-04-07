Transradial Angiography and Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 4-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Sunil V. Rao, is devoted to Transradial Angiography and Intervention. Dr. Rao assembled a group of expert contributors to review the following topics: Diagnostic and Guide Catheter Selection and Manipulation for Radial Approach; Slender Approach and Sheathless Techniques; Transradial Primary PCI; Complications of Transradial Cardiac Catheterization and Management; The Transradial Learning Curve and Volume-Outcome Relationship; Strategies to Traverse the Arm and Chest Vasculature; The Transradial Approach and Antithrombotic Therapy: Rationale and Outcomes; Transradial Peripheral Arterial Procedures; and Radial Artery Access, Hemostasis and Radial Artery Occlusion.
- English
- © Elsevier 2015
- 7th April 2015
- Elsevier
- 9780323370011
- 9780323359771
Sunil Rao Author
Duke University, North Carolina