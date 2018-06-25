Transportation Planning and Public Participation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128129562, 9780128129579

Transportation Planning and Public Participation

1st Edition

Theory, Process, and Practice

Authors: Ted Grossardt Keiron Bailey
eBook ISBN: 9780128129579
Paperback ISBN: 9780128129562
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th June 2018
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
95.95
81.56
109.00
92.65
134.50
114.33
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
95.95
81.56
125.00
106.25
109.00
92.65
175.41
149.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Transportation Planning and Public Participation: Theory, Process, and Practice explains why, and then how, transportation professionals can treat public participation as an opportunity to improve their projects and identify problems before they do real damage. Using fundamental principles based on extensive project-based research and insights drawn from multiple disciplines, the book helps readers re-think their expectations regarding the project process. It shows how public perspectives can be productively solicited, gathered, modeled, and integrated into the planning and design process, guides project designers on how to ask the proper questions and identify strategies, and demonstrates the tradeoffs of different techniques.

Readers will find an analytic and evaluation framework - along with process design guidelines - that will help improve the usefulness and applicability of public input.

Key Features

  • Shows how to apply quantifiable metrics to the public participation process
  • Helps readers critically analyze and identify project properties that impact public participation process decisions
  • Provides in-depth examples that demonstrate how feedback, representation, and decision modeling can be integrated to achieve outcomes
  • Demonstrates basic principles using examples from a wide range of types and scales
  • Presents tactics on how to make public meetings more efficient and satisfying by integrating appropriate visualizations

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in Transportation and Urban Planning. Transportation and Urban Planning practitioners and consultants. Transportation and Urban policy makers and public involvement officials

Table of Contents

Part I: Theory
1. Public Participation in Transportation Planning and Design
2. Justice and the Arnstein Gap
3. Participation Performance Frameworks

Part II: Process
4. Project Formation and Public Participation Process Considerations
5. Gathering Information: Feedback Tools and Mechanics
6. Dialog and Outcomes: Process Design With a Purpose

Part III: Practice
7 Advanced Multi-Criteria Applications
8. Learning by Doing: Development of CAVE and SPI
9. The Problem in ReView
10. What Is To Be Done?

Appendix: Resources
Topical Guide to Projects and Research Papers
Project Context Analysis Worksheet
ORID Question Design Guide

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128129579
Paperback ISBN:
9780128129562

About the Author

Ted Grossardt

Ted Grossardt is the founder and president of VoxPopuli. He currently consults on a range of public infrastructure planning and design projects and teaches graduate courses in transportation planning and public participation. He served as the Decision Support Systems Research Manager at the University of Kentucky’s Transportation Research Center for 15 years, where he and Dr. Bailey formed their foundational collaboration. He continues to deliver public participation workshops to engineers and planners throughout the US and Europe.

Affiliations and Expertise

VoxPopuli

Keiron Bailey

Keiron Bailey is an Associate Professor in the School of Geography and Development at the University of Arizona. He delivers national and international public engagement workshops, training classes, seminars and presentations, and he collaborates with governments, NGOs, and private industry on public involvement protocols. His work has been instrumental in numerous transportation and land use planning, transit-oriented development, and highway safety design projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Arizona, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.