Transportation Planning and Public Participation
1st Edition
Theory, Process, and Practice
Description
Transportation Planning and Public Participation: Theory, Process, and Practice explains why, and then how, transportation professionals can treat public participation as an opportunity to improve their projects and identify problems before they do real damage. Using fundamental principles based on extensive project-based research and insights drawn from multiple disciplines, the book helps readers re-think their expectations regarding the project process. It shows how public perspectives can be productively solicited, gathered, modeled, and integrated into the planning and design process, guides project designers on how to ask the proper questions and identify strategies, and demonstrates the tradeoffs of different techniques.
Readers will find an analytic and evaluation framework - along with process design guidelines - that will help improve the usefulness and applicability of public input.
Key Features
- Shows how to apply quantifiable metrics to the public participation process
- Helps readers critically analyze and identify project properties that impact public participation process decisions
- Provides in-depth examples that demonstrate how feedback, representation, and decision modeling can be integrated to achieve outcomes
- Demonstrates basic principles using examples from a wide range of types and scales
- Presents tactics on how to make public meetings more efficient and satisfying by integrating appropriate visualizations
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in Transportation and Urban Planning. Transportation and Urban Planning practitioners and consultants. Transportation and Urban policy makers and public involvement officials
Table of Contents
Part I: Theory
1. Public Participation in Transportation Planning and Design
2. Justice and the Arnstein Gap
3. Participation Performance Frameworks
Part II: Process
4. Project Formation and Public Participation Process Considerations
5. Gathering Information: Feedback Tools and Mechanics
6. Dialog and Outcomes: Process Design With a Purpose
Part III: Practice
7 Advanced Multi-Criteria Applications
8. Learning by Doing: Development of CAVE and SPI
9. The Problem in ReView
10. What Is To Be Done?
Appendix: Resources
Topical Guide to Projects and Research Papers
Project Context Analysis Worksheet
ORID Question Design Guide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 25th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129579
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129562
About the Author
Ted Grossardt
Ted Grossardt is the founder and president of VoxPopuli. He currently consults on a range of public infrastructure planning and design projects and teaches graduate courses in transportation planning and public participation. He served as the Decision Support Systems Research Manager at the University of Kentucky’s Transportation Research Center for 15 years, where he and Dr. Bailey formed their foundational collaboration. He continues to deliver public participation workshops to engineers and planners throughout the US and Europe.
Affiliations and Expertise
VoxPopuli
Keiron Bailey
Keiron Bailey is an Associate Professor in the School of Geography and Development at the University of Arizona. He delivers national and international public engagement workshops, training classes, seminars and presentations, and he collaborates with governments, NGOs, and private industry on public involvement protocols. His work has been instrumental in numerous transportation and land use planning, transit-oriented development, and highway safety design projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, USA