Transportation Labor Issues and Regulatory Reform - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762308910, 9780080545523

Transportation Labor Issues and Regulatory Reform, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: James Peoples Wayne Talley
eBook ISBN: 9780080545523
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762308910
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th August 2004
Page Count: 234
Table of Contents

Introduction. (J. Peoples, W. K. Talley). Trends in Transportation Employee Injuries Since Economic Deregulation. (I. Savage). The Effects of Trucking Firm Financial Performance on Driver Safety. (D. A. Rodriguez et al.). An Econometric Analysis of the Impact of Technology on the Work Lives of Truck Drivers. (K. A. Monaco, D. L. Belman). Airline Employment, Productivity, and Working Conditions Following Deregulation. (N. Brown et al.). Productivity, Technical Change and Labor Relations in Transportation Industries. (D. P. Rich). Shifting Gears in the Corner Office: Deregulation and the Earnings of Trucking Executives. (S. V. Burks et al.). Earnings of Low to Mid-Level Managers in the Airline, Trucking, and Railroad Industries. (J. Bitzan). Owner-Operator Truck Driver Earnings and Employment: Port Cities and Deregulation. (J. Peoples, W. K. Talley).

Description

Regulatory reform in the late 1970s and early 1980s vastly transformed the labor market for transportation workers. Most research in this area focuses on the effect of deregulation on the earnings of nonmanagement company workers in airline, trucking and rail. Deregulation of transportation industries, though, has had a broader effect on workers. For instance, deregulation also influences workers’ hours worked per week, working conditions, worker safety, and a host of other labor issues. Deregulation might also influence the earnings of managers and self-employed workers in transportation industries. Examining these issues is valuable because such analysis provides a more complete assessment of labor market changes following the shift to a more market oriented business environment.

Transportation Labor Issues and Regulatory Reform adds to the debate on deregulation’s influence on transportation labor markets by presenting empirical evidence on an array of labor market outcomes in transportation industries. Contributions to this volume are categorized by their analysis on worker safety, working conditions and employment opportunities, and by their analysis on managerial and self-employed earnings

Readership

Researchers and postgraduate students in transportation, civil servants, policy makers and consultants

Details

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080545523
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762308910

Reviews

@qu:"a pleasant surprise...covers the topic well and in a logical order...refreshingly concise introduction...the book is worthwhile...analyzes a range of issues that have continuing importance...a rich case study...of value to researchers and practitioners in transportation, human resources management, safety, and industrial organization. [Rich's article is] an excellent treatment of an extremely worthwhile, but complex, topic. I recommend it to you and will insist on it for my students." @source: Richard Beilock, University of Florida, Journal of Transportation and Statistics, Vol.7/2-3, 2004.

About the Editors

James Peoples Editor

James Peoples' area of research includes analysis of production efficiency for different modes of freight transportation as well as analysis of labor market activity in transportation industries. He has edited the following book on transportation economics: Transportation Labor Issues and Regulatory Reform (2004, Elsevier); Pricing Behavior and Non-Price Characteristics in the Airline Industry (2012, Emerald); and The Economics of International Airline Transport (2014, Emerald). He is also the series editor of Advances in Airline Economics (Emerald), and board member of the journal, Transport Policy (Elsevier).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA

Wayne Talley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Maritime Institute, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA, U.S.A.

