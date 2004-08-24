Transportation Labor Issues and Regulatory Reform, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. (J. Peoples, W. K. Talley). Trends in Transportation Employee Injuries Since Economic Deregulation. (I. Savage). The Effects of Trucking Firm Financial Performance on Driver Safety. (D. A. Rodriguez et al.). An Econometric Analysis of the Impact of Technology on the Work Lives of Truck Drivers. (K. A. Monaco, D. L. Belman). Airline Employment, Productivity, and Working Conditions Following Deregulation. (N. Brown et al.). Productivity, Technical Change and Labor Relations in Transportation Industries. (D. P. Rich). Shifting Gears in the Corner Office: Deregulation and the Earnings of Trucking Executives. (S. V. Burks et al.). Earnings of Low to Mid-Level Managers in the Airline, Trucking, and Railroad Industries. (J. Bitzan). Owner-Operator Truck Driver Earnings and Employment: Port Cities and Deregulation. (J. Peoples, W. K. Talley).
Regulatory reform in the late 1970s and early 1980s vastly transformed the labor market for transportation workers. Most research in this area focuses on the effect of deregulation on the earnings of nonmanagement company workers in airline, trucking and rail. Deregulation of transportation industries, though, has had a broader effect on workers. For instance, deregulation also influences workers’ hours worked per week, working conditions, worker safety, and a host of other labor issues. Deregulation might also influence the earnings of managers and self-employed workers in transportation industries. Examining these issues is valuable because such analysis provides a more complete assessment of labor market changes following the shift to a more market oriented business environment.
Transportation Labor Issues and Regulatory Reform adds to the debate on deregulation’s influence on transportation labor markets by presenting empirical evidence on an array of labor market outcomes in transportation industries. Contributions to this volume are categorized by their analysis on worker safety, working conditions and employment opportunities, and by their analysis on managerial and self-employed earnings
Researchers and postgraduate students in transportation, civil servants, policy makers and consultants
- 234
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- 24th August 2004
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080545523
- 9780762308910
@qu:"a pleasant surprise...covers the topic well and in a logical order...refreshingly concise introduction...the book is worthwhile...analyzes a range of issues that have continuing importance...a rich case study...of value to researchers and practitioners in transportation, human resources management, safety, and industrial organization. [Rich's article is] an excellent treatment of an extremely worthwhile, but complex, topic. I recommend it to you and will insist on it for my students." @source: Richard Beilock, University of Florida, Journal of Transportation and Statistics, Vol.7/2-3, 2004.
James Peoples Editor
James Peoples' area of research includes analysis of production efficiency for different modes of freight transportation as well as analysis of labor market activity in transportation industries. He has edited the following book on transportation economics: Transportation Labor Issues and Regulatory Reform (2004, Elsevier); Pricing Behavior and Non-Price Characteristics in the Airline Industry (2012, Emerald); and The Economics of International Airline Transport (2014, Emerald). He is also the series editor of Advances in Airline Economics (Emerald), and board member of the journal, Transport Policy (Elsevier).
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA
Wayne Talley Editor
Maritime Institute, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA, U.S.A.