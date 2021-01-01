Transport Proteins, Volume 123
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biology of Iron Transport: Ferroportin
Nathan Subramaniam
2. Transport of transition metals across biological membranes
Mika Jormakka
3. The effect of sport and physical activity on transport proteins: implications for cancer prevention and control
Nicola Luigi Bragazzi
4. Structural rearrangement in polyketide synthase for improvement its bio-physicochemical properties
Rituraj Purohit
5. Autophagy Proteins and its Homeostasis in Cellular Environment
Shailza Singh
6. Expression of Placental Glucose Transporter Proteins in Pregnancies Complicated by Fetal Growth Disorders
Pawel Jan Stanirowski
7. The role of transferrins and other metal transport proteins in neurological diseases
Abel Moreno
8. ABCG: A new fold of ABC exporters and a whole new bag of riddle!
Rajendra Prasad and Pierre Falson
9. Screening of natural analogues for therapeutic targeting human GABA-A receptor
Rituraj Purohit
10. Binding of drugs to serum albumin
Saad Tayyab
Description
Transport proteins can be grouped in two major different groups - those that carry molecules to different locations within a cell or an organism, and those that carry molecules across otherwise impermeable membranes. The substances transported by these proteins include ions (sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, etc.), sugars (e.g. glucose, fructose), proteins, messenger molecules, etc. Transport proteins largely perform two types of transport: "passive transport" where a transport protein simply creates an opening for a substance to diffuse down its concentration gradient, and "active transport" where the cell spends energy to move a substance against its concentration gradient. Playing an important role in homeostasis, transport proteins are often used as drug targets to regulate otherwise dysregulated processes in different diseases and disorders. They are also used as targets to facilitate drug delivery by crossing epithelial barriers to reach their site of action. This thematic volume focuses on numerous transport proteins and their roles in homeostasis and treatment of diseases.
Key Features
- The volume integrates experimental and computational methods for studying structure and function of transport proteins and their implication in drug design
- It contains timely chapters written by well-renown authorities in their field
- The information provided in the volume is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures and tables, and targets a very wide audience of specialists, researchers and students
Readership
Protein chemists, molecular cell biologists, immunologists, structural biologists, computational biochemists, medical doctors, pharmacologists and other researchers working in the field of transport proteins and drug design. Articles published here would also be of a considerable benefit to medical, biology and pharmacology students specializing in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128220870
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editor
Rossen Donev
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on development of immunotherapeutics for non-systemic applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK
