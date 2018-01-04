Transport Nodal System
1st Edition
Description
Transport Nodal System provides a comprehensive introduction to the development of transport nodes and nodal systems, focusing on economic, operational, management, planning, policy, regulation and sustainability perspectives. Through a deep analysis on different types of transport nodes from diverse perspectives, this book shows the major issues and challenges that transport node planners, managers, and policymakers face, and how to address them. The book provides a clear framework for identifying the common attributes across all nodes that contribute to the efficient operations, planning, and management of transport facilities.
Transport nodes such as seaports, inland terminals, airports, highways, and railroads are hubs in a multimodal transportation network that facilitate the smooth operation of passengers and freight. The book uniquely uses the transport node itself rather than a specific type of structure for a specific type of transport mode as the primary focus of analysis. While stressing the importance of transport nodes in developing efficient logistics and supply chains, the book also demonstrates that transport nodes are geographically embedded within a particular location, and that operations are inevitably affected by local factors, such as culture, the economy, the political and regulatory environment and other institutions.
Key Features
- Provides a unified look at multimodal transportation nodes to gain a better understanding of total system performance
- Includes numerous case studies from developed and emerging economies
- Uses an interdisciplinary approach where policy, regulations, economics, strategic management, operations, sustainability and technological innovation are considered together
- Features chapters by scholars who specialize in different transport modes (land, sea and air)
- Up-to-date outcomes utilizing author’s original research provide a systematic investigation of the nodal system in both theory and practice
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, policymakers, and practitioners in sustainable transportation, supply chain management, transport management, transport economics, transport geography, transport Infrastructure management, and transport policy
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Transport Networks and Impacts on Transport Nodes
3. Measuring Transport Nodes and Nodal Systems
4. Policy and Regulations of Transport Nodes and Nodal Systems
5. Congestion in Transport Nodes and Nodal Systems
6. Planning Transport Node and Nodal System Projects
7. Sustainability and Resilience of Transport Nodes and the Nodal System
8. Transport Nodes and Supply Chain Sustainability
9. Innovations in Transport Nodes and Nodal Systems: Airship Transportation Systems and Aerodome Requirements
10. Climate Change and its Impact: Opening up the Arctic Seas for Maritime Transport
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 4th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110683
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110676
About the Author
Adolf K.Y. Ng
Adolf K.Y. Ng is Professor of Transport and Supply Chain Management at the University of Manitoba in Canada. He researches and teaches transport geography, climate change, transport infrastructure planning and management, port-focal logistics, and global supply chains. He has published widely in the field, authoring and co-authoring over 150 publications, and co-author with Changmin Jiang of Transport Nodal System (Elsevier, Jan 2018). He is the Associate Editor of The Asian Journal of Shipping and Logistics published by Elsevier, and serves on the board of a number of other journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Transport and Supply Chain Management, University of Manitoba, Canada
Changmin Jiang
Changmin Jiang is an Assistant Professor of Transport and Supply Chain Management at the University of Manitoba in Canada, and an associate of the University of Manitoba Transport Institute. He is one of the leading young scholars worldwide in the field of transport economics and policy in the sectors of aviation, rail and maritime. He has received numerous prestigious accolades such as the Associates’ Achievement Award for Outstanding Business Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Transport and Supply Chain Management, Manitoba, Canada
Paul Larson
Paul D. Larson, Ph.D. is the CN Professor of Supply Chain Management at the University of Manitoba. He is also currently a Distinguished Senior Fellow/Professor in SCM and Social Responsibility at Hanken University. From 2005 to 2011, he was Head of the SCM Department and Director of the Transport Institute at the University of Manitoba. From 2006 to 2009, he led a curriculum development team, creating a new accreditation program for the Purchasing Management Association of Canada (PMAC), which has since merged with Supply Chain Logistics Canada to become the Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA). The Institute for Supply Management (ISM), under its former name, National Association of Purchasing Management (NAPM), funded Dr. Larson’s doctoral dissertation, which won the 1991 Academy of Marketing Science/Alpha Kappa Psi award. In 2012, working with the Greater Toronto Leadership Project, he wrote Supplier Diversity in the GTA: Business Case and Best Practices. Dr. Larson serves on the Editorial Review Boards of Journal of Business Logistics, Journal of Supply Chain Mana. . On February 18, 2017, he stood at Uhuru peak, Tanzania, the highest point in Africa, for a second time. He can be reached via e-mail at: larson@cc.umanitoba.ca.
Affiliations and Expertise
CN Professor of Supply Chain Management, and Associate, Transport Institute, University of Manitoba, Canada
Barry Prentice
Barry Prentice is a Professor of Supply Chain Management at the University of Manitoba, Associate of their Transport Institute, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Transportation Research Forum. He has authored or co-authored more than 250 research reports and journal articles, is former President of National Transportation Week, former Honorary President of Canadian Institute for Traffic and Transportation, and former President of the Canadian Transportation Research Forum.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Supply Chain Management and Associate, Transport Institute, University of Manitoba, Canada
David Timothy Duval
David Timothy Duval is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Winnipeg. His academic work focuses on the economic and legal regulation of commercial air transport. He is the Editor of Air Transport in the Asia Pacific (Ashgate, Nov-14).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Business, University of Winnipeg, Canada and Associate, Transport Institute, University of Manitoba, Canada