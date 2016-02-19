Transport and Distribution
1st Edition
Made Simple
Description
Transport and Distribution: Made Simple introduces the whole field of transport and physical distribution practiced in the 1970s.
This book discusses the transport in the framework of production, components of a transport system, characteristics of different ways, and effect of traffic characteristics on terminals. The principles in the design of units of carriage, motive power at sea, and outline of the distribution process are also elaborated. This compilation likewise covers the documents for road haulage operations, development of the common transport policy, and control of rail transport. This text provides a wide range of examination syllabuses at an intermediate and higher level, covering the introductory syllabuses of the Chartered Institute of Transport and the Institute of Traffic Administration.
This publication is ideal for H.N.C., H.N.D., and CNAA degree students majoring in transport option, as well as sociology students considering the impact of transport on the environment.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
1 Transport And The Modern World
Transport in the Framework of Production
The Nature of the Modern World
The Study of Transport
Suggested Further Reading
2 The Function Of Transport
Transport and Economics
The Demand for Transport
Bridging the Producer-Consumer Gaps
The Concept of 'Safe Arrival'
Transport—An Economic Catalyst
The Provision of Transport
Suggested Further Reading
3 The Physical Components Of Transport: Preliminary Considerations
Introduction
The Need to Keep All Forms of Transport Moving
The Components of a Transport System
Suggested Further Reading
4 The Physical Components Of Transport: The Way
Definition
The Ownership of Ways
The Control of Ways
The Characteristics of Different Ways
Suggested Further Reading
5 The Physical Components Of Transport: The Terminal
Introduction
Functions of the Terminal
The Effect of Traffic Characteristics on Terminals
The Location of Terminals
Services and Facilities Required at Terminals
Suggested Further Reading
6 The Physical Components Of Transport: The Unit Of Carriage
Introduction
Principles in the Design of Units of Carriage
The Unit of Carriage and the Unit of Propulsion
Units of Carriage by Road
Units of Carriage by Rail
Units of Carriage by Sea
Units of Carriage by Air
Pipelines and Tubes
Suggested Further Reading
7 The Physical Components Of Transport: Motive Power
Introduction
Types of Prime Mover
Motive Power and Road Haulage
Motive Power and Railways
Aircraft Power Units
Motive Power at Sea
Motive Power and Pipelines
Suggested Further Reading
8 Physical Distribution: Introduction
Definition
Planning Physical Distribution—the Total Distribution Concept
Total Distribution Costs
An Outline of the Distribution Process
Suggested Further Reading
9 Physical Distribution: Packaging, Unitisation And Containerisation
Introduction
Packaging
The Unit Load Concept
Containerisation—Intermodal Transport
What is a Container?
Types of Container
The Advantages of Containers
Problems of Containerisation
Special Facilities for Containerisation
Conclusion About Unit Loads
Suggested Further Reading
10 Physical Distribution: Materials Handling
Introduction
Lift Trucks
Mobile Cranes and Lorry Loaders
Conveyors and Elevators
Holding Aids
Ancillary Equipment for Materials Handling
Suggested Further Reading
11 Physical Distribution: Warehousing
The Function of the Warehouse
Warehouse Layout
Automated Warehouses
Warehouse Equipment
Suggested Further Reading
12 Physical Distribution: Bulk Transport
Introduction
The Advantages of Bulk Transport
Bulk Transport by Sea
Bulk Haulage by Rail
Bulk Haulage by Road
Bulk Movements by Pipeline
Suggested Further Reading
13 Physical Distribution: Inventory Control
The Nature of Stocks
Inventory Management by Objectives
The Techniques of Inventory Management
Suggested Further Reading
14 Physical Distribution: Transport Aspects And Case Studies
Introduction—The Choice of Transport
Inland Transport
International Transport
Introduction to Distribution Case Studies
Other Solutions to Transport Problems
Suggested Further Reading
15 Financial Aspects Of Transport
Business Finance and Transport
Risks Involved in Transport
Sources of Finance Available
The Calculation of Initial Capital Requirements
Keeping Capital Intact—Depreciation and Obsolescence
The Financial Statements of an Established Enterprise
Costing Transport Activities
The Return on Capital Invested
Costs in Distribution—Analysis and Control
Suggested Further Reading
16 Legal Aspects Of Transport
Transport as a Contractual Arrangement
The Common Carrier
The Private Carrier
Standard Form Contracts and the Privity of Contract
Inland Carriage and International Carriage
Suggested Further Reading
17 The Transport Act, 1968
Introduction
Part I: The Act's Provisions with Respect to the Integration of Freight Services
Part II: The Act's Provisions with Respect to Passenger Transport
Part III: Bus and Ferry Services
Part IV: The Authorities and Boards
Part V: The Licensing of Road Transport
Part VI: The Control of Drivers' Hours
Part VII: Inland Waterways
Part VIII: Bridges, Level Crossings, etc.
Part IX: Regulation of Road Traffic
Suggested Further Reading
18 The Documentation Of Transport
Introduction—Aligned Documentation
The Invoice
Consular Invoices
Certificates of Origin
The Bill of Lading
The Shipping Note
The C.M.R. Consignment Note
The T.I.R. Carnet
Rail Consignment Notes
The Air Waybill
Charterparties
Documents for Road Haulage Operations
Documents for the Community Transit System
Suggested Further Reading
19 Transport And The European Economic Community
Introduction
The 'Transport' Provisions of the Treaty of Rome
Development of the Common Transport Policy
Objectives and Scope of the Common Transport Policy
The Role of the Public Authorities in Transport
The Future of E.E.C. Transport
Suggested Further Reading
20 The Control Of Transport
'Laisser Faire' v. Control of Transport
Development of Transport Control
The Control of Road Transport
The Control of Rail Transport
The Control of Sea Transport
The Control of Air Transport
The Control of Pipelines—The Pipelines Act 1962
Suggested Further Reading
Appendix One—Professional Institutions And Other Bodies
Appendix Two—Glossary Of Transport Terms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Made Simple 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Made Simple
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141008
About the Author
Don Benson
Geoffrey Whitehead
Geoff Whitehead is one of the original Made Simple authors and has sold over 2 million Made Simple books. Before writing full-time he was Head of Professional Studies at Thurrock College, and he now runs a small business consultancy for one of the main publishers of account books. With day-to-day advice at a grass roots level he is still 'keeping it simple' for 350,000 book-keepers using the system each year.
Affiliations and Expertise
BSc(Econ)