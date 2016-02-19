Transplantation into the Mammalian CNS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444810120, 9780080862033

Transplantation into the Mammalian CNS, Volume 78

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Don M Gash John Sladek
eBook ISBN: 9780080862033
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 1988
Page Count: 660
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
268.00
227.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
660
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080862033

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Don M Gash Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair of Anatomy and Neurobiology, University of Kentucky College of Medicine

John Sladek Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurobiology and Anatomy, University of Rochester

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.