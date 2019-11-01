Transplantation, Bioengineering, and Regeneration of the Endocrine Pancreas
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Transplantation, Bioengineering, and Regeneration of the Endocrine Pancreas, Volume 2, sets a new standard in transplant and regenerative medicine. The book details the state-of-the-art in modern islet auto-transplantation, also discussing current progress in regenerative medicine research in diabetes medicine. Regenerative medicine is changing the premise of solid organ transplantation, hence this volume catalogs technologies being developed and methods being implemented. Bioengineering and regenerating beta cells, clinical pancreas and islet transplantation, tissue engineering, biomaterial sciences, stem cell biology and developmental biology are all addressed and applied directly to diabetes medicine.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive and cutting-edge knowledge of whole pancreas and islet transplantation
- Addresses imaging, treatment, scaffold technology, the use of stem cells to generate insulin, 3D printing, and more
- Offers an update on the progress of regenerative medicine research aimed at beta cell replacement for the treatment of diabetes
Readership
Transplant, regenerative medicine and diabetes investigators, basic scientists, biomedical engineers
Table of Contents
PART A. ISLET ALLO-TRANSPLANTATION
Section I. Chronic Pancreatitis
1. Etiopathogenesis and Pathophysiology of Chronic Pancreatitis
2. Non-Replacement Treatment of Chronic Pancreatitis: Conservative, Endoscopic and Surgical (Resection and Drainage Procedures)
Section II. Islet Auto-Transplantation for Chronic Pancreatitis
3. Requirements for clinical islet laboratories
4. Islet Isolation for Autotransplantation, following Total or Near Total Pancreatectomy
5. Strategies to improve islet yield from chronic pancreatitis pancreases intended for islet auto-transplantation
6. Surgical Techniques for Total Pancreatectomy and Islet Autotransplantation
7. Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Autotransplantation in Children
8. Islet Auto-Transplantation: Indication beyond Chronic Pancreatitis
Section III. Outcomes
9. Postoperative Care and Prevention and Treatment of Complications Following Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Cell Autotransplantation
10. Metabolic Outcomes after Total Pancreatectomy Followed by Islet Autotransplantation (TPIAT): Mixed Blessings
11. Long-term Results of TP/IAT
PART B. BIOENGINEERING AND REGENERATION OF THE ENDOCRINE PANCREAS
Section I. Pancreas Development and Regeneration
12. Embryonic Development of the Endocrine Pancreas
13. Human pancreatic progenitors
14. Strategies to Promote Beta Cell Replication and Regeneration
15. Diet as a therapeutic approach to diabetes management and pancreas regeneration
16. The Benefits of Metabolic/Bariatric Surgery on Diabetes Mellitus
Section II. Scaffolds for Endocrine Pancreas Bioengineering
17. ECM-Based Scaffolds for Pancreas Bioengineering
18. Plasma Scaffolds for Islet Transplantation
19. Biologic resorbable scaffold for tissue engineering the endocrine pancreas: Clinical experience of Islet Transplantation on the Omentum
20. Endothelialized Collagen Modules for Islet Tissue Engineering
Section III. Islet Encapsulation
21. Conformal Coating
22. Co-Encapsulation of ECM Proteins to Enhance Pancreatic Islet Cell Function
23. Co-encapsulation of mesenchymal stromal cells to enhance islet function
24. Silk-based Encapsulation Materials to Enhance Pancreatic Cell Functions
25. Cell Pouch Devices
Section IV. Stem Cells to Generate Insulin Producing Cells
26. Pancreas progenitors
27. Human embryonic stem cells (hESC) as a source of insulin producing cells
28. Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) as a source of insulin producing cells
29. Ductal cell reprograming to insulin-producing cells as a potential beta cell replacement source for islet auto-transplant recipients
30. Synthetic Biology Technologies for Beta Cell Generation
Section V. Animal-based Platforms for Pancreas Bioengineering
31. Xenotransplantation of the Endocrine Pancreas
32. Interspecies Blastocyst Complementation
Section VI. Tissue Engineering Technologies Applied to Beta Cell Replacement
33. Bioengineering, biomaterials and Beta Cell Replacement therapy
34. Subcutaneous islet transplantation using tissue-engineered sheets
Section VII. Regulation and Funding
35. Regulation for Regenerative Medicine Based Therapies
36. Catalyzing beta cell replacement research to achieve insulin independence in Type 1 Diabetes: Goals and Priorities
37. Regenerative Medicine Technologies Applied to Beta Cell Replacement: The Industry Perspective
Section VIII: Conclusive Remarks
38. Pancreas Whole Organ Engineering
39. Ethical Aspects of Transplantation, Bioengineering and Regeneration of the Endocrine Pancreas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128148310
About the Editor
Giuseppe Orlando
Giuseppe Orlando, MD, PhD, Marie Curie Fellow, is an Associate Professor and a kidney and pancreas transplant surgeon scientist at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, in Winston Salem, USA. His research aims at developing platforms for the bioengineering and regeneration of transplantable organs, and at developing therapies to enhance the innate ability of the human body to repair itself after damage. His literature output aims at bridging organ transplantation to regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marie Curie Fellow Department of General Surgery, Section of Transplantation Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center Medical Center Boulevard Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Lorenzo Piemonti
At the San Raffaele Scientific Institute (Milan, Italy) Lorenzo Piemonti serves as Director of Diabetes Research Institute and Director of Human Islet Transplantation Program. He also serves as Head of the Beta Cell Biology Unit (Diabetes Research Institute), Director of Human Islet Processing Facility, and coordinator of European Consortium for Islet Transplantation that has been providing Human beta Cell Products for research across state barriers in Europe since 2000. He also serves as Professor in Endocrinology at University “Vita Salute San Raffaele” of Milan and as Honorary Visiting Professor at Vrije Universiteit of Brussel. His area of expertise is mainly focused on diabetes and pancreatology. In particular he has large experience about diabetes and pancreatic cancer. He had in the past studied the role of innate immunity in islet cell biology (especially in the human model of islet transplantation in type 1 diabetes recipient) and in pancreatic cancer biology (especially the role of chemokines and chemokine receptor system in inducing leukocytes infiltration). More recently, his research interests includes beta cell replacement, immune tolerance induction strategies, dendritic cell biology, stem cells. He currently serves as section Editor of Cell Transplantation-the Regenerative Medicine Journal and of Current Diabetes Reports, as editorial board of Acta Dibetologia, as Councilor of the International Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association (IPITA) of The Transplantation Society (TTS), as member of the National Committee for Food Safety (2018-2021, Italian Ministry of Health) and previously (2011-2017) as member of the European Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association (EPITA) committee of European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT). Lorenzo Piemonti authored more than 200 original articles published in peer-reviewed journals surveyed in PubMed. h-index (December 2018): 43 Web of Science; 47 Scopus; 53 Google Scholar. Considering the period 2001-2018 Lorenzo Piemonti authored a total of 165 original articles published in peer-reviewed journals for an impact factor of 918.344 (mean impact factor: 5.566)
Affiliations and Expertise
IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Director of Diabetes Research Institute and Director of Human Islet Transplantation Program, Milan, Italy; Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Professor in Endocrinology
Camillo Ricordi
Camillo Ricordi holds the Stacy Joy Goodman Chair in Diabetes Research. He is Professor of Surgery, Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Microbiology and Immunology and Director of the Diabetes Research Institute (www.diabetesresearch.org ) and the Cell Transplant Program at the University of Miami. After developing the method for human pancreatic islet isolation, he led the team that performed the first series of successful clinical islet allotransplants to reverse diabetes. He is currently serving as Chairperson of the NIH funded Clinical Islet Transplantation (CIT) Consortium, which standardized cell manufacturing protocols in North America and Europe and just completed the first multicenter FDA Phase III trial of islet transplantation in the US. He is currently Editor-in-Chief of CellR4 (www.cellr4.org) and serves as Founding Chairman of The Cure Alliance (www.thecurealliance.org) and of the Diabetes Research Institute Federation (www.diabetesresearch.org). In 2018 Ricordi was inducted into the National Academy of Inventors for contributing outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development, and welfare of society. That same year he was ranked as the #1 world expert in transplantation of insulin producing cells for treatment of diabetes, among over 4,000 physicians, surgeons and scientists evaluated. In 2019 Ricordi was appointed to the Supreme Council of Health (Consiglio Superiore di Sanita) by the Italian Ministry of Health. Ricordi also serves as President of the Board of ISMETT (Mediterranean Institute of Transplantation and Advanced Therapies; http://www.ismett.edu), and was appointed President of Fondazione Ri.MED (http://www.fondazionerimed.eu) by the Italian Prime Minister, for the 2013-2017 term. Ricordi was founding president of the Fondazione Cure Alliance ONLUS and of The Cure Alliance (www.thecurealliance.org) and Chairman of the Diabetes Research Institute Federation (http://www.diabetesresearch.org/Research-Collaboration), coordinating and promoting cure focused research at over 24 leading institutions worldwide, while further developing Telescience platform technologies to eliminate geographic barriers to scientific collaboration. These initiatives now allow scientists and project teams from around the world to synergize efforts and work together like if they are in the same physical space (https://www.corriere.it/cronache/19_febbraio_05/consiglio-superiore-sanita-nomine-7d42c47e-293e-11e9-950e-d545297d98ec.shtml). Dr. Ricordi has been awarded 27 patents, has >1,000 scientific publications, >40,000 citations and a 95 H-index.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Microbiology and Immunology, Director Diabetes Research Institute and the Cell Transplant Program, University of Miami Florida, USA
Robert J. Stratta
Robert J. Stratta, MD, is Professor and Jesse H. Meredith Chair in Transplant Surgery and Director of Transplantation at Wake Forest Baptist Health, which is currently one of the largest kidney and pancreas transplant centers in the US. He also has a cross-appointment as a Professor both in Urology and with the Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine. He accepted this appointment in October 2001 following many years as Professor of Surgery and Director of Pancreas Transplantation at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and as Professor of Surgery at the University of Tennessee, Memphis. After earning his B.S. degree at the University of Notre Dame, Dr. Stratta received his M.D. degree from the University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and trained in General Surgery at the University of Utah. He then completed a transplant clinical and research fellowship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is co-author of 6 books, 39 book chapters, 731 abstracts, 102 online commentaries, 423 oral presentations, and 439 peer-reviewed articles dealing predominantly with transplantation. He has accumulated more than $9 million in career research funding. He has been active in medical school, surgical resident, and transplant fellow education since 1988; is a member of 25 medical societies; three editorial and physician review boards each; and numerous local, regional, and national committees including United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) activities since 1988. His areas of research interest and expertise include kidney and pancreas allocation and transplantation, immunosuppressive strategies, organ donation and preservation, and expanded criteria donors. He is Past President of the Executive Board of Directors of Carolina Donor Services and was recently Councillor of UNOS Region 11 and a member of the UNOS Board of Directors. He has lectured worldwide on kidney and pancreas transplantation, has performed more than 2000 transplants in his career, is board certified in General Surgery, and has been selected as one of the Best Doctors in America since 1993, one of America's Top Surgeons since 2004, and is currently listed as one of America’s Top Doctors and the Patients’ Choice Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Jesse H. Meredith Chair in Transplant Surgery, Director of Transplantation, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Department of Surgery, Section of Transplantation, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Rainer W.G. Gruessner
Dr. Rainer W.G. Gruessner, MD, FACS, FICS is the Clarence and Mary Dennis Professor of Surgery and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. Dr. Gruessner received his medical degree from the School of Medicine, Johannes-Gutenberg-Universität, in Mainz, Germany. He completed his doctoral thesis summa cum laude and obtained the German PhD equivalent (Habilitation) from the Philipps University, in Marburg, Germany. He completed his General Surgery training at the same institution. He received post-graduate training in Germany, Japan, and Minnesota. From 1987-1989, he completed a fellowship in Transplantation Surgery at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Gruessner spent his early academic career at the University of Minnesota (1991-2007) where he quickly rose through the academic ranks to full professor. During this time he held multiple leadership positions (Vice-Chair of Surgery, Vice-Chief of Transplantation, Director of Intestinal Transplant, Co-Director of Pancreas and Liver Transplant). During this time he made many significant contributions to the field of transplantation including the development of new surgical techniques for intestinal, pancreas, and liver transplants. He has edited two textbooks on transplantation, one surgical textbook, written more than 90 textbook chapters and contributed more than 300 manuscripts to the peer-reviewed surgical literature. Dr. Gruessner has been an invited speaker at over 150 institutions and meetings worldwide. Prior to joining SUNY Upstate Medical University as the Chief of Transplantation (2015-2017), Dr. Gruessner served as the Chairman of Surgery at the University of Arizona from 2007 to 2014. Dr. Gruessner has obtained intramural and extramural grant funding. Dr. Gruessner has an established track record in building strong, nationally reputed surgical programs; performing all types of abdominal transplants (kidney, pancreas, liver, and bowel) in adults and children, both from deceased and living donors; mentoring many surgical residents and fellows; overseeing residency and fellowship programs; and conducting basic science research with intra- and extramural funding. Dr. Gruessner is a member of over 20 national and international professional societies, has organized several international congresses, is an editorial board member for about 10 journals and has served on many professional and societal committees.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clarence & Mary Dennis Professor of Surgery, Chairman, Department of Surgery, State University of New York, SUNY-Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA