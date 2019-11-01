Transplantation, Bioengineering, and Regeneration of the Endocrine Pancreas

PART A. ISLET ALLO-TRANSPLANTATION

Section I. Chronic Pancreatitis

1. Etiopathogenesis and Pathophysiology of Chronic Pancreatitis

2. Non-Replacement Treatment of Chronic Pancreatitis: Conservative, Endoscopic and Surgical (Resection and Drainage Procedures)

Section II. Islet Auto-Transplantation for Chronic Pancreatitis

3. Requirements for clinical islet laboratories

4. Islet Isolation for Autotransplantation, following Total or Near Total Pancreatectomy

5. Strategies to improve islet yield from chronic pancreatitis pancreases intended for islet auto-transplantation

6. Surgical Techniques for Total Pancreatectomy and Islet Autotransplantation

7. Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Autotransplantation in Children

8. Islet Auto-Transplantation: Indication beyond Chronic Pancreatitis

Section III. Outcomes

9. Postoperative Care and Prevention and Treatment of Complications Following Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Cell Autotransplantation

10. Metabolic Outcomes after Total Pancreatectomy Followed by Islet Autotransplantation (TPIAT): Mixed Blessings

11. Long-term Results of TP/IAT

PART B. BIOENGINEERING AND REGENERATION OF THE ENDOCRINE PANCREAS

Section I. Pancreas Development and Regeneration

12. Embryonic Development of the Endocrine Pancreas

13. Human pancreatic progenitors

14. Strategies to Promote Beta Cell Replication and Regeneration

15. Diet as a therapeutic approach to diabetes management and pancreas regeneration

16. The Benefits of Metabolic/Bariatric Surgery on Diabetes Mellitus

Section II. Scaffolds for Endocrine Pancreas Bioengineering

17. ECM-Based Scaffolds for Pancreas Bioengineering

18. Plasma Scaffolds for Islet Transplantation

19. Biologic resorbable scaffold for tissue engineering the endocrine pancreas: Clinical experience of Islet Transplantation on the Omentum

20. Endothelialized Collagen Modules for Islet Tissue Engineering

Section III. Islet Encapsulation

21. Conformal Coating

22. Co-Encapsulation of ECM Proteins to Enhance Pancreatic Islet Cell Function

23. Co-encapsulation of mesenchymal stromal cells to enhance islet function

24. Silk-based Encapsulation Materials to Enhance Pancreatic Cell Functions

25. Cell Pouch Devices

Section IV. Stem Cells to Generate Insulin Producing Cells

26. Pancreas progenitors

27. Human embryonic stem cells (hESC) as a source of insulin producing cells

28. Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) as a source of insulin producing cells

29. Ductal cell reprograming to insulin-producing cells as a potential beta cell replacement source for islet auto-transplant recipients

30. Synthetic Biology Technologies for Beta Cell Generation

Section V. Animal-based Platforms for Pancreas Bioengineering

31. Xenotransplantation of the Endocrine Pancreas

32. Interspecies Blastocyst Complementation

Section VI. Tissue Engineering Technologies Applied to Beta Cell Replacement

33. Bioengineering, biomaterials and Beta Cell Replacement therapy

34. Subcutaneous islet transplantation using tissue-engineered sheets

Section VII. Regulation and Funding

35. Regulation for Regenerative Medicine Based Therapies

36. Catalyzing beta cell replacement research to achieve insulin independence in Type 1 Diabetes: Goals and Priorities

37. Regenerative Medicine Technologies Applied to Beta Cell Replacement: The Industry Perspective

Section VIII: Conclusive Remarks

38. Pancreas Whole Organ Engineering

39. Ethical Aspects of Transplantation, Bioengineering and Regeneration of the Endocrine Pancreas