Transplant, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 23-3

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Darlene Lovasik, RN, MN, CCRN, CNRN, will feature such article topics as: Evaluation and Work-up for Transplant; Basic Immunology; Pharmacology; Liver, Pancreas, Kidney Transplants; Living Donor Kideny, Liver Transplants; Heart, Lung, Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplants; Complications After Transplant ; Patient Education; Psychosocial Concerns; Ethical Issue; Financial/Operational Considerations; Organ Donation.