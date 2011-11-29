Transplant, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724394, 9781455712021

Transplant, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 23-3

1st Edition

Authors: Darlene Lovasik
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724394
eBook ISBN: 9781455712021
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th November 2011
Description

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Darlene Lovasik, RN, MN, CCRN, CNRN, will feature such article topics as: Evaluation and Work-up for Transplant; Basic Immunology; Pharmacology; Liver, Pancreas, Kidney Transplants; Living Donor Kideny, Liver Transplants; Heart, Lung, Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplants; Complications After Transplant ; Patient Education; Psychosocial Concerns; Ethical Issue; Financial/Operational Considerations; Organ Donation.

About the Authors

Darlene Lovasik Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center- Montefiore

