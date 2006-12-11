Transmission and Distribution Electrical Engineering
3rd Edition
Description
Dramatic power outages in North America, and the threat of a similar crisis in Europe, have made the planning and maintenance of the electrical power grid a newsworthy topic.
Most books on transmission and distribution electrical engineering are student texts that focus on theory, brief overviews, or specialized monographs. Colin Bayliss and Brian Hardy have produced a unique and comprehensive handbook aimed squarely at the engineers and planners involved in all aspects of getting electricity from the power plant to the user via the power grid. The resulting book is an essential read, and a hard-working reference for all engineers, technicians, managers and planners involved in electricity utilities, and related areas such as generation, and industrial electricity usage.
Key Features
- An essential read and hard*working ref
Readership
Graduate / chartered engineers and Technician engineers working in electricity generation and distribution. Engineers, managers and planners involved in power system planning and project management.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: System Studies<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 Load flow<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 System Stability<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 Short circuit analysis<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 2: Drawings and Diagrams<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Block diagrams<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 Schematic diagrams<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 Manufacturers' drawings<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Computer aided design (CAD)<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6 Case study<BR id=""CRLF"">2.7 Graphical symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendices<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 3: Substation Layouts<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 Substation design considerations<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Alternative layouts<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 Space requirements<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 4: Substation Auxiliary Power Supplies<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 DC supplies<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Batteries<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 AC supplies<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 5: Current and Voltage Transformers<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Current transformers<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Voltage transformers<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Future trends<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 6: Insulators<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Insulator materials<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Insulator types<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Pollution control<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Insulator specification<BR id=""CRLF"">6.6 Tests<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 7: Substation Building Services<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Lighting<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 Distribution characterization<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Fire detection and suppression<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 8: Earthing and Bonding<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 Design criteria<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Substation earthing calculations<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Computer simulation<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 9: Insulation Co-ordination<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 System voltages<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Clearances<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 Procedures for co-ordination<BR id=""CRLF"">9.5 Surge protection<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 10: Relay Protection<BR id=""CRLF"">10.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">10.2 System configuration<BR id=""CRLF"">10.3 Power system protection principles<BR id=""CRLF"">10.4 Current relays<BR id=""CRLF"">10.5 Differential protection schemes<BR id=""CRLF"">10.6 Distance relays<BR id=""CRLF"">10.7 Auxiliary relays<BR id=""CRLF"">10.8 Computer assisted grading exercise<BR id=""CRLF"">10.9 Practical distribution network case study<BR id=""CRLF"">10.10 Recent advances in control, protection and monitoring<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 11: Fuses and Miniature Circuit Breakers<BR id=""CRLF"">11.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">11.2 Fuses<BR id=""CRLF"">11.3 Fuse operation<BR id=""CRLF"">11.4 Miniature circuit breakers<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 12: Cables<BR id=""CRLF"">12.1 Introdcution<BR id=""CRLF"">12.2 Codes and standards<BR id=""CRLF"">12.3 Types of cables and materials<BR id=""CRLF"">12.4 Cable sizing<BR id=""CRLF"">12.5 Calculation of losses in cables<BR id=""CRLF"">12.6 Fire properties of cables<BR id=""CRLF"">12.7 Control and communication cables<BR id=""CRLF"">12.8 Cable management systems<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 13: Switchgear<BR id=""CRLF"">13.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">13.2 Terminology and standards<BR id=""CRLF"">13.3 Switching<BR id=""CRLF"">13.4 Arc quenching media<BR id=""CRLF"">13.5 Operating mechanisms<BR id=""CRLF"">13.6 Equipment specifications<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 14: Power Transformers<BR id=""CRLF"">14.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">14.2 Standards and principles<BR id=""CRLF"">14.3 Voltage, impedance and power rating<BR id=""CRLF"">14.4 Thermal design<BR id=""CRLF"">14.5 Constructional aspects<BR id=""CRLF"">14.6 Accessories<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 15: Substation and Overhead Line Foundations<BR id=""CRLF"">15.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">15.2 Soil investigations<BR id=""CRLF"">15.3 Foundation types<BR id=""CRLF"">15.4 Foundation design<BR id=""CRLF"">15.5 Site works<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 16: Overhead Line Routing<BR id=""CRLF"">16.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">16.2 Routing objectives<BR id=""CRLF"">16.3 Preliminary routing<BR id=""CRLF"">16.4 Detailed line survey and profile<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 17: Structures, Towers and Poles<BR id=""CRLF"">17.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">17.2 Environmental conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">17.3 Structure design<BR id=""CRLF"">17.4 Pole and tower types<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 18: Overhead Line Conductor and Technical Specifications<BR id=""CRLF"">18.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">18.2 Environmental conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">18.3 Conductor selection<BR id=""CRLF"">18.4 Calculated electrical ratings]<BR id=""CRLF"">18.5 Design spans, clearances and loadings<BR id=""CRLF"">18.6 Overhead line fittings<BR id=""CRLF"">18.7 Overhead line impedance<BR id=""CRLF"">18.8 Substation busbar selection- case study<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 19: Testing and Commissioning<BR id=""CRLF"">19.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">19.2 Quality assurance<BR id=""CRLF"">19.3 Works inspections and testing<BR id=""CRLF"">19.4 Site inspection and testing<BR id=""CRLF"">19.5 Testing and commissioning methods<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendices<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 20: Electromagnetic Compatibility<BR id=""CRLF"">20.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">20.2 Standards<BR id=""CRLF"">20.3 Compliance<BR id=""CRLF"">20.4 Testing<BR id=""CRLF"">20.5 Screening<BR id=""CRLF"">20.6 Typical useful formulae<BR id=""CRLF"">20.7 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 21: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition<BR id=""CRLF"">21.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">21.2 Programmable logic controllers<BR id=""CRLF"">21.3 Power line carrier communication links<BR id=""CRLF"">21.4 Supervisory control and data acquisition<BR id=""CRLF"">21.5 Software management<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 22: Project Management<BR id=""CRLF"">22.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">22.2 Project Evaluation<BR id=""CRLF"">22.3 Financing<BR id=""CRLF"">22.4 Project phases<BR id=""CRLF"">22.5 Terms and conditions of contract<BR id=""CRLF"">22.6 Tendering<BR id=""CRLF"">22.7 Model forms of contract- exercise<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendices<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 23: Distribution Planning<BR id=""CRLF"">23.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">23.2 Definitions<BR id=""CRLF"">23.3 Load forecasting<BR id=""CRLF"">23.4 System parameters<BR id=""CRLF"">23.5 System reliability<BR id=""CRLF"">23.6 Drawings and materials take off<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 24: Power Quality- Harmonics in Power Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">24.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">24.2 The nature of harmonics<BR id=""CRLF"">24.3 The generation of harmonics<BR id=""CRLF"">24.4 The effects of harmonics<BR id=""CRLF"">24.5 The limitations of harmonics<BR id=""CRLF"">24.6 Ferroresonance and subharmonics<BR id=""CRLF"">24.7 Harmonic studies<BR id=""CRLF"">24.8 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 25: Power Quality - Voltage Fluctuations<BR id=""CRLF"">25.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">25.2 The nature and cause of voltage disturbances in power systems<BR id=""CRLF"">25.3 Solutions<BR id=""CRLF"">25.4 Case Study<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 26: Fundamentals<BR id=""CRLF"">26.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">26.2 Symbols and nomenclature<BR id=""CRLF"">26.3 Alternating quantities<BR id=""CRLF"">26.4 Vector representation<BR id=""CRLF"">26.5 Vector algebra<BR id=""CRLF"">26.6 Sequence components<BR id=""CRLF"">26.7 Network fault analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">26.8 Design optimization<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2007
- Published:
- 11th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468136
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750666732
About the Author
Colin Bayliss
Affiliations and Expertise
United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), Director of Major Projects
Brian Hardy
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent consultant & past Technical Advisor to BalfourBeatty capital