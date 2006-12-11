Dramatic power outages in North America, and the threat of a similar crisis in Europe, have made the planning and maintenance of the electrical power grid a newsworthy topic.

Most books on transmission and distribution electrical engineering are student texts that focus on theory, brief overviews, or specialized monographs. Colin Bayliss and Brian Hardy have produced a unique and comprehensive handbook aimed squarely at the engineers and planners involved in all aspects of getting electricity from the power plant to the user via the power grid. The resulting book is an essential read, and a hard-working reference for all engineers, technicians, managers and planners involved in electricity utilities, and related areas such as generation, and industrial electricity usage.