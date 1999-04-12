Transmission and Distribution Electrical Engineering - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750640596, 9780080477497

Transmission and Distribution Electrical Engineering

2nd Edition

Authors: Colin Bayliss Brian Hardy
eBook ISBN: 9780080477497
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 12th April 1999
Page Count: 978
Description

This comprehensive treatment of the theory and practice encountered in the installation and design of transmission and distribution systems for electrical power has been updated and revised to provide the project engineer with all the latest, relevant information to design and specify the correct system for a particular application.

Key Features

  • Thoroughly updated and revised to include latest developments
  • Learn from and Author with extensive experience in managing international projects
  • Find out the reasoning and implications behind the different specifications and methods

Readership

Practising graduate/technician level project engineers Contractors and manufacturers in the electrical supply industries

Table of Contents

System Studies; Drawings and Diagrams; Substation Layouts; Substation Auxiliary Power Supplies; Current and Voltage Transformers; Insulators; Substation Building Services; Earthing and Bonding; Insulation Co-ordination; Relay Protection; Fuses and Miniature Circuit Breakers; Cables; Switchgear; Power Transformers; Substation and Overhead Line Foundations; Overhead Line Routing; Structures, Towers and Poles; Overhead Line Conductor and Technical Specifications; Testing and Commissioning; Electromagnetic Compatibility; System Control and Data Acquisition; Project Management; Fundamentals..

Details

No. of pages:
978
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080477497

About the Author

Colin Bayliss

Affiliations and Expertise

United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), Director of Major Projects

Brian Hardy

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent consultant & past Technical Advisor to BalfourBeatty capital

Reviews

"Surely ... the most comprehensive tome ever published on the subject. Transmission and Distribution Electrical Engineering should be weighing down the bookshelves of all engineers, manufacturers and contractors involved with transmission and distribution networks." --Electrical Review

"It provides an insight into many of the practical experiences which an engineer would expect to pick up throughout their career, with useful advice on the best way of reaching the desired conclusion" --IEE Review, 1999

