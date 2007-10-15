Translation Initiation: Extract Systems and Molecular Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741912, 9780080889665

Translation Initiation: Extract Systems and Molecular Genetics, Volume 429

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jon Lorsch
eBook ISBN: 9780080889665
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741912
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 2007
Page Count: 424
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
156.00
109.20
109.20
109.20
124.80
109.20
109.20
124.80
17500.00
13125.00
12250.00
13125.00
14000.00
13125.00
13125.00
14000.00
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
206.32
144.42
144.42
144.42
165.06
144.42
144.42
165.06
225.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
180.00
157.50
157.50
180.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
130.90
130.90
130.90
149.60
130.90
130.90
149.60
17500.00
13125.00
12250.00
13125.00
14000.00
13125.00
13125.00
14000.00
210.00
147.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
125.00
87.50
87.50
87.50
100.00
87.50
87.50
100.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Use of Reticulocyte Lysates for Mechanistic Studies of Eukaryotic Translation Initiation William C. Merrick and Diane Barth-Baus

Chapter 2 Studying translational control in Drosophila cell-free systems Fátima Gebauer and Matthias W. Hentze

Chapter 3 Use of In Vitro Translation Extract Depleted in Specific Initiation Factors for the Investigation of Translational Regulation Daniel R. Gallie

Chapter 4 Viral translation and replication in vitro Yuri V. Svitkin and Nahum Sonenberg

Chapter 5 A practical approach to isolate 48S complexes: Affinity purification and analyses Nicolas Locker & Peter J. Lukavsky

Chapter 6 Yeast phenotypic assays on translational control Bumjun Lee, Tsuyoshi Udagawa, Chingakham Ranjit Singh, and Katsura Asano

Chapter 7 Localization and characterization of protein-protein interaction sites Chingakham Ranjit Singh and Katsura Asano*

Chapter 8 In vivo stabilization of pre-initiation complexes by formaldehyde cross-linking. Leos Valášek, Bela Szamecz, Alan G. Hinnebusch and Klaus H. Nielsen

Chapter 9 Molecular Genetic Structure-Function Analysis of Translation Initiation Factor eIF5B Byung-Sik Shin and Thomas E Dever

Chapter 10 The use of fungal in vitro systems for studying translational regulation Cheng Wu, Nadia Amrani, Allan Jacobson, and Matthew S. Sachs

Chapter 11 Investigating translation initiation using Drosophila molecular genetics Gritta Tettweiler and Paul Lasko

Chapter 12 Analysis of RNA:protein interactions in vivo: Identification of RNA binding partners of nuclear factor 90 Andrew M. Parrott, Melissa R. Walsh and Michael B. Mathews

Chapter 13 Approaches for Analyzing the Differential Activities and Functions of eIF4E Family Members Robert E. Rhoads, Tzvetanka D. Dinkova, and Rosemary Jagus

Chapter 14 Tethered function assays: An adaptable approach to study RNA regulatory proteins Jeff Coller. Mary Wickens

Chapter 15 Analysis of ribosomal shunting during translation initiation in eukaryotic mRNAs Vincent P. Mauro, Stephen A. Chappell, and John Dresios

Description

For over fifty years the Methods in Enzymology series has been the critically aclaimed laboratory standard and one of the most respected publications in the field of biochemistry. The highly relevant material makes it an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life and related sciences. This volume, the first of three on the topic of Translation Initiation includes articles written by leaders in the field.

Readership

Biochemists and researchers in related life science disciplines.

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080889665
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741912

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jon Lorsch Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.