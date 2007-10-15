Translation Initiation: Extract Systems and Molecular Genetics, Volume 429
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Use of Reticulocyte Lysates for Mechanistic Studies of Eukaryotic Translation Initiation William C. Merrick and Diane Barth-Baus
Chapter 2 Studying translational control in Drosophila cell-free systems Fátima Gebauer and Matthias W. Hentze
Chapter 3 Use of In Vitro Translation Extract Depleted in Specific Initiation Factors for the Investigation of Translational Regulation Daniel R. Gallie
Chapter 4 Viral translation and replication in vitro Yuri V. Svitkin and Nahum Sonenberg
Chapter 5 A practical approach to isolate 48S complexes: Affinity purification and analyses Nicolas Locker & Peter J. Lukavsky
Chapter 6 Yeast phenotypic assays on translational control Bumjun Lee, Tsuyoshi Udagawa, Chingakham Ranjit Singh, and Katsura Asano
Chapter 7 Localization and characterization of protein-protein interaction sites Chingakham Ranjit Singh and Katsura Asano*
Chapter 8 In vivo stabilization of pre-initiation complexes by formaldehyde cross-linking. Leos Valášek, Bela Szamecz, Alan G. Hinnebusch and Klaus H. Nielsen
Chapter 9 Molecular Genetic Structure-Function Analysis of Translation Initiation Factor eIF5B Byung-Sik Shin and Thomas E Dever
Chapter 10 The use of fungal in vitro systems for studying translational regulation Cheng Wu, Nadia Amrani, Allan Jacobson, and Matthew S. Sachs
Chapter 11 Investigating translation initiation using Drosophila molecular genetics Gritta Tettweiler and Paul Lasko
Chapter 12 Analysis of RNA:protein interactions in vivo: Identification of RNA binding partners of nuclear factor 90 Andrew M. Parrott, Melissa R. Walsh and Michael B. Mathews
Chapter 13 Approaches for Analyzing the Differential Activities and Functions of eIF4E Family Members Robert E. Rhoads, Tzvetanka D. Dinkova, and Rosemary Jagus
Chapter 14 Tethered function assays: An adaptable approach to study RNA regulatory proteins Jeff Coller. Mary Wickens
Chapter 15 Analysis of ribosomal shunting during translation initiation in eukaryotic mRNAs Vincent P. Mauro, Stephen A. Chappell, and John Dresios
Description
For over fifty years the Methods in Enzymology series has been the critically aclaimed laboratory standard and one of the most respected publications in the field of biochemistry. The highly relevant material makes it an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life and related sciences. This volume, the first of three on the topic of Translation Initiation includes articles written by leaders in the field.
Readership
Biochemists and researchers in related life science disciplines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 15th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080889665
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741912