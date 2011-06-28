Translating Mechanisms of Orofacial Neurological Disorder - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123851987, 9780123851994

Translating Mechanisms of Orofacial Neurological Disorder, Volume 97

1st Edition

From the Peripheral Nervous System to the Cerebral Cortex

Serial Volume Editors: Masayuki Kobayashi Noriaki Koshikawa Koichi Iwata John Waddington
eBook ISBN: 9780123851994
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123851987
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 2011
Page Count: 396
Table of Contents

1. Behavioural Pharmacology of Orofacial Movement Disorder

Noriaki Koshikawa, Satoshi Fujita, Kazunori Adachi

2 Regulation of Orofacial Movement: Dopamine Receptor Mechanisms and Mutant Models

John L. Waddington, Gerard J. O’Sullivan and Katsunori Tomiyama

3 Regulation of Orofacial Movement: Amino Acid Mechanisms and Mutant Models

Katsunori Tomiyam, Colm M. P. O’Tuathaigh4 and John L. Waddington3

4 The Trigeminal Circuits Responsible for Chewing

Karl-Gunnar Westberg, and Arlette Kolta

5 Ultrastructural Basis for Craniofacial Sensory Processing in the Brainstem

Yong Chul Bae, Atsushi Yoshida

6 Mechanisms of Nociceptive Transduction and Transmission: A Mashinery for Pain Sensation and Tools for Selective Analgesia.

Alexander M. Binshtok

7 Peripheral and central mechanisms of orofacial Inflammatory pain

Barry J. Sessle

8 The Role of Trigeminal Interpolaris-Caudalis Transition Zone in Persistent Orofacial Pain

Ke Ren and Ronald Dubner

9 Physiological Mechanisms of Neuropathic Pain: The Orofacial Region

Koichi Iwata, Yoshiki Imamura, Kuniya Honda1, and Masamichi Shinoda

10 Neurobiology of Estrogen Status in Deep Craniofacial Pain

David A Bereiter and Keiichiro Okamoto

11 Macroscopic Connection of Rat Insular Cortex: Anatomical Bases Underlying Its Physiological Functions

Masayuki Kobayashi

12 The Balance between Excitation and Inhibition and Functional Sensory Processing in the Somatosensory Cortex

Zhi Zhang and Qian-Quan Sun

Description

In this volume, members of the International Translational Research Network on Orofacial Neurological Disorders and invited experts provide authoritative overviews of new aspects of motor function and sensation relating to neurological disorders in orofacial regions. Orofacial movements constitute fundamental motor patterns with essential roles in consummatory behavior, self-care, defensive and attack behaviors, vocalization and, in higher mammals, verbal as well as non-verbal communication. Clinically, dysfunction in orofacial movement is evident in numerous dental, cranio-maxillo-facial and neuropsychiatric disorders, including dysphagia, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia.

Key Features

  • Leading authors review state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
  • Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
  • All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist

Readership

Neuroscientists, neurologists, physiologists, physiotherapists, clinical and behvioral psychologists and psychiatrists

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123851994
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123851987

Reviews

"Invaluable reading." - NATURE
"A valuable addition to any library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." - CHOICE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Masayuki Kobayashi Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Nihon University School of Dentistry, Tokyo, Japan

Noriaki Koshikawa Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Nihon University School of Dentistry, Tokyo, Japan

Koichi Iwata Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Nihon University School of Dentistry, Tokyo, Japan

John Waddington Serial Volume Editor

John Waddington is currently Professor of Neuroscience in Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), Dublin. He received a BA in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge, and a PhD in Neuropharmacology followed by a DSc in Neuroscience from the University of London. After working with the UK Medical Research Council in the Division of Psychiatry at their Clinical Research Centre, he joined RCSI and became Chairman of Clinical Pharmacology in 2004. In 2003, he became the first person from RCSI to be elected to membership of the Royal Irish Academy; he has received the Lilly Neuroscience Award from the International College of Neuropsychopharmacology and the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Basic Science from the Schizophrenia International Research Society. His research is focused on the pathobiology and psychopharmacology of psychotic illness, mutant models of schizophrenia and other psychoses, and the pathobiology, psychopharmacology and mutant modelling of movement disorder.

Affiliations and Expertise

Molecular & Cellular Therapeutics, Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland

