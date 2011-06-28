Translating Mechanisms of Orofacial Neurological Disorder, Volume 97

John Waddington is currently Professor of Neuroscience in Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), Dublin. He received a BA in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge, and a PhD in Neuropharmacology followed by a DSc in Neuroscience from the University of London. After working with the UK Medical Research Council in the Division of Psychiatry at their Clinical Research Centre, he joined RCSI and became Chairman of Clinical Pharmacology in 2004. In 2003, he became the first person from RCSI to be elected to membership of the Royal Irish Academy; he has received the Lilly Neuroscience Award from the International College of Neuropsychopharmacology and the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Basic Science from the Schizophrenia International Research Society. His research is focused on the pathobiology and psychopharmacology of psychotic illness, mutant models of schizophrenia and other psychoses, and the pathobiology, psychopharmacology and mutant modelling of movement disorder.

