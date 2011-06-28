Translating Mechanisms of Orofacial Neurological Disorder, Volume 97
1st Edition
From the Peripheral Nervous System to the Cerebral Cortex
Table of Contents
1. Behavioural Pharmacology of Orofacial Movement Disorder
Noriaki Koshikawa, Satoshi Fujita, Kazunori Adachi
2 Regulation of Orofacial Movement: Dopamine Receptor Mechanisms and Mutant Models
John L. Waddington, Gerard J. O’Sullivan and Katsunori Tomiyama
3 Regulation of Orofacial Movement: Amino Acid Mechanisms and Mutant Models
Katsunori Tomiyam, Colm M. P. O’Tuathaigh4 and John L. Waddington3
4 The Trigeminal Circuits Responsible for Chewing
Karl-Gunnar Westberg, and Arlette Kolta
5 Ultrastructural Basis for Craniofacial Sensory Processing in the Brainstem
Yong Chul Bae, Atsushi Yoshida
6 Mechanisms of Nociceptive Transduction and Transmission: A Mashinery for Pain Sensation and Tools for Selective Analgesia.
Alexander M. Binshtok
7 Peripheral and central mechanisms of orofacial Inflammatory pain
Barry J. Sessle
8 The Role of Trigeminal Interpolaris-Caudalis Transition Zone in Persistent Orofacial Pain
Ke Ren and Ronald Dubner
9 Physiological Mechanisms of Neuropathic Pain: The Orofacial Region
Koichi Iwata, Yoshiki Imamura, Kuniya Honda1, and Masamichi Shinoda
10 Neurobiology of Estrogen Status in Deep Craniofacial Pain
David A Bereiter and Keiichiro Okamoto
11 Macroscopic Connection of Rat Insular Cortex: Anatomical Bases Underlying Its Physiological Functions
Masayuki Kobayashi
12 The Balance between Excitation and Inhibition and Functional Sensory Processing in the Somatosensory Cortex
Zhi Zhang and Qian-Quan Sun
Description
In this volume, members of the International Translational Research Network on Orofacial Neurological Disorders and invited experts provide authoritative overviews of new aspects of motor function and sensation relating to neurological disorders in orofacial regions. Orofacial movements constitute fundamental motor patterns with essential roles in consummatory behavior, self-care, defensive and attack behaviors, vocalization and, in higher mammals, verbal as well as non-verbal communication. Clinically, dysfunction in orofacial movement is evident in numerous dental, cranio-maxillo-facial and neuropsychiatric disorders, including dysphagia, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia.
Key Features
- Leading authors review state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
- Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
- All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, physiologists, physiotherapists, clinical and behvioral psychologists and psychiatrists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 28th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851994
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123851987
Reviews
"Invaluable reading."
"A valuable addition to any library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." - CHOICE
"Invaluable reading."- NATURE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Masayuki Kobayashi Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Nihon University School of Dentistry, Tokyo, Japan
Noriaki Koshikawa Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Nihon University School of Dentistry, Tokyo, Japan
Koichi Iwata Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Nihon University School of Dentistry, Tokyo, Japan
John Waddington Serial Volume Editor
John Waddington is currently Professor of Neuroscience in Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), Dublin. He received a BA in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge, and a PhD in Neuropharmacology followed by a DSc in Neuroscience from the University of London. After working with the UK Medical Research Council in the Division of Psychiatry at their Clinical Research Centre, he joined RCSI and became Chairman of Clinical Pharmacology in 2004. In 2003, he became the first person from RCSI to be elected to membership of the Royal Irish Academy; he has received the Lilly Neuroscience Award from the International College of Neuropsychopharmacology and the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Basic Science from the Schizophrenia International Research Society. His research is focused on the pathobiology and psychopharmacology of psychotic illness, mutant models of schizophrenia and other psychoses, and the pathobiology, psychopharmacology and mutant modelling of movement disorder.
Affiliations and Expertise
Molecular & Cellular Therapeutics, Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland