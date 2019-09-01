Transitions in Nursing is a clear and contemporary resource that assists students as they transition to practising, registered nurses.

Written by renowned editors, Esther Chang and John Daly, the fifth edition places a strong focus on competencies, clinical reasoning, critical thinking, reflective practice and professional frameworks, offering fresh insights and suggestions to support senior nursing students and recent graduates when faced with key issues during the transition to practice.

Offering a range of strategies and a practical approach, Transitions in Nursing is a valuable resource that challenges and motivates students, educators and administrators throughout key stages of the transition to professional nursing practice.