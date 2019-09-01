Transitions in Nursing - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780729543040, 9780729587310

Transitions in Nursing

5th Edition

Preparing for Professional Practice

Authors: Esther Chang John Daly
eBook ISBN: 9780729587310
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543040
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 416
Description

Transitions in Nursing is a clear and contemporary resource that assists students as they transition to practising, registered nurses.

Written by renowned editors, Esther Chang and John Daly, the fifth edition places a strong focus on competencies, clinical reasoning, critical thinking, reflective practice and professional frameworks, offering fresh insights and suggestions to support senior nursing students and recent graduates when faced with key issues during the transition to practice.

Offering a range of strategies and a practical approach, Transitions in Nursing is a valuable resource that challenges and motivates students, educators and administrators throughout key stages of the transition to professional nursing practice.

Table of Contents

Section 1: From student to graduate
1 Managing the transition from student to graduate nurse
2 Becoming a competent, confident, professional registered nurse
3 Becoming part of a team
4 Understanding organisational culture in the community health setting
5 Understanding organisational culture in the hospital setting
6 Preparing for role transition
7  Processes of change in bureaucratic environments

Section 2: Skills for dealing with the world of work
8 Caring for self: the role of collaboration, healthy lifestyle and balance
9 Managing approaches to nursing care delivery
10 Dealing with ethical issues in nursing practice
11 Communication for effective nursing
12 Evidence-based practice/knowledge translation: a practical guide
13 Perspectives on quality in nursing
14 Managing emotional reactions in patients, families and colleagues
15 Clinical leadership

Section 3: Organisational environments
16 Excellence in practice: technology and the registered nurse
17 Establishing and maintaining a professional identity: portfolios and career progression
18 Reflective practice for the graduate
19 Mentoring for new graduates
20 Professional career development: development of the CAPABLE nursing professional
21 Transition into practice: the regulatory framework for nursing
22  Understanding Primary Healthcare

About the Author

Esther Chang

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University, NSW

John Daly

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, University of Technology Sydney, NSW

