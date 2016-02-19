Transition Metal Oxides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444873941, 9780080887425

Transition Metal Oxides, Volume 45

1st Edition

Surface Chemistry and Catalysis

Authors: H.H. Kung
eBook ISBN: 9780080887425
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 1989
Page Count: 281
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction. 2. Bulk and Surface Structure of Transition Metal Oxide. 3. Physical and Electronic Properties. 4. Surface Coordinative Unsaturation. 5. Surface Acidity. 6. Reduction of Oxides. 7. Oxygen on Oxides. 8. Preparation of Oxides. 9. Metathesis and Isomerization. 10. Decomposition, Hydrogenation and Related Reactions. 11. Selective Oxidation Reactions I. 12. Selective Oxidation Reactions II. 13. Catalytic Reaction Between Hydrogen and Carbon Oxides. 14. Photo-Assisted Surface Processes. Index.

Description

In this book the author presents an up-to-date summary of existing information on the structure, electronic properties, chemistry and catalytic properties of transition metal oxides.

The subjects covered in the book can be divided into three sections. The first (chapters 1 to 3) covers the structural, physical, magnetic, and electronic properties of transition metal oxides. Although the emphasis is on surface properties, relevant bulk properties are also discussed. The second section (chapters 4 to 7) covers surface chemical properties. It includes topics that describe the importance of surface coordinative unsaturation in adsorption, the formation of surface acidity and the role of acidity in determining surface chemical properties, the nature and reactivities of adsorbed oxygen, and the surface chemistry in the reduction of oxides. The third section (chapters 8 to 14) is on the catalytic properties. Various catalytic reactions including decomposition, hydrogenation, isomerization, metathesis, selective oxidation, and reactions involving carbon oxides are discussed. Emphasis is placed more on reaction mechanisms and the role of catalysts than on kinetics and processes. Chapters on the preparation of oxide catalysts and on photo-assisted processes are also included. Whenever appropriate, relationships between various topics are indicated.

Written for surface physicists, chemists, and catalytic engineers, the book will serve as a useful source of information for investigators and as a comprehensive overview of the subject for graduate students.

Details

No. of pages:
281
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080887425

Reviews

@qu:...contains important information for specialists, but its structure makes it also entirely suitable for beginners and students as an introduction to transition metal oxide catalysts. @source:Angewandte Chemie

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

H.H. Kung Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.