Transition Metal Carbides and Nitrides
1st Edition
Description
Refractory Materials, Volume 7: Transition Metal Carbides and Nitrides discusses the developments in transition metal carbide and nitride research. This volume is organized into nine chapters that emphasize the mechanical and superconducting properties of these compounds. The introductory chapters deal with the general properties, preparation techniques, characterization, crystal chemistry, phase relationships, and thermodynamics of transition metal carbides and nitrides. The following chapter highlights the mechanical properties of these compounds, such as elastic and plastic deformation, fracture, strengthening mechanisms, and hardness. The discussion then shifts to specific electrical and magnetic properties, including electrical resistivity, Hall coefficient, and magnetic susceptibility. A separate chapter is devoted to carbides and nitrides as superconductors. The concluding chapters explore certain theories that explain the mechanisms of band structure and bonding in carbides and nitrides. This volume is of great value to research workers in metallurgy, ceramics, physics, chemistry, and related fields, as well as to advanced students investigating problems concerning high temperature materials or interstitial compounds.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. General Properties, Preparation, and Characterization
I. Introduction
II. Survey of General Properties
III. Applications
IV. Preparation Techniques
V. The Problem of Characterization
References
2. Crystal Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Hägg Compounds
III. Non-Hägg-Like Phases
IV. Nowotny Octahedral Phases
References
3. Phase Relationships
I. Introduction
II. Phase Diagrams of Carbides
III. Phase Diagrams of the Nitrides
IV. Ternary Systems
References
4. Thermodynamics of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides
I. Introduction
II. Low-Temperature Heat Capacities
III. Standard State Entropies and Enthalpies at 298.15°K
IV. High-Temperature Thermodynamic Properties
V. Theoretical Treatments
References
5. Mechanical Properties
I. Introduction
II. Elastic Behavior
III. Plastic Deformation
IV. Fracture and Ductile-Brittle Transition Temperature
V. Strengthening Mechanisms
VI. Microhardness
VII. Summary
References
6. Electrical and Magnetic Properties
I. Introduction
II. Electrical Resistivities
III. Hall Coefficients
IV. Magnetic Susceptibilities
V. Electronic Specific Heat Coefficient
VI. Thermoelectric Power
VII. Thermal Conductivities
VIII. Soft X-Ray Emission
IX. Limitations of Electron Correlations, Fact or Fiction
X. General Observations
References
7. Superconducting Properties
I. Introduction
II. Superconducting Critical Temperatures
III. Critical Magnetic Fields and Critical Currents
IV. Basic Mechanisms
V. Correlations
References
8. Band Structure and Bonding in Carbides and Nitrides
I. Introduction
II. Strong Metal-Nonmetal Bonding Theories
III. Strong Metal-Metal Bonding Theories
IV. Strong Metal-Metal and Metal-Nonmetal Bonds
V. Comparison with Observed Physical Properties
References
9. Postscript
I. Future Areas of Research and Critical Problems
References
Author Index
Subject Index
