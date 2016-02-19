Transition Metal Carbides and Nitrides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126959505, 9780323157223

Transition Metal Carbides and Nitrides

1st Edition

Editors: Louis Toth
eBook ISBN: 9780323157223
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 296
Description

Refractory Materials, Volume 7: Transition Metal Carbides and Nitrides discusses the developments in transition metal carbide and nitride research. This volume is organized into nine chapters that emphasize the mechanical and superconducting properties of these compounds. The introductory chapters deal with the general properties, preparation techniques, characterization, crystal chemistry, phase relationships, and thermodynamics of transition metal carbides and nitrides. The following chapter highlights the mechanical properties of these compounds, such as elastic and plastic deformation, fracture, strengthening mechanisms, and hardness. The discussion then shifts to specific electrical and magnetic properties, including electrical resistivity, Hall coefficient, and magnetic susceptibility. A separate chapter is devoted to carbides and nitrides as superconductors. The concluding chapters explore certain theories that explain the mechanisms of band structure and bonding in carbides and nitrides. This volume is of great value to research workers in metallurgy, ceramics, physics, chemistry, and related fields, as well as to advanced students investigating problems concerning high temperature materials or interstitial compounds.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. General Properties, Preparation, and Characterization

I. Introduction

II. Survey of General Properties

III. Applications

IV. Preparation Techniques

V. The Problem of Characterization

References

2. Crystal Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Hägg Compounds

III. Non-Hägg-Like Phases

IV. Nowotny Octahedral Phases

References

3. Phase Relationships

I. Introduction

II. Phase Diagrams of Carbides

III. Phase Diagrams of the Nitrides

IV. Ternary Systems

References

4. Thermodynamics of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides

I. Introduction

II. Low-Temperature Heat Capacities

III. Standard State Entropies and Enthalpies at 298.15°K

IV. High-Temperature Thermodynamic Properties

V. Theoretical Treatments

References

5. Mechanical Properties

I. Introduction

II. Elastic Behavior

III. Plastic Deformation

IV. Fracture and Ductile-Brittle Transition Temperature

V. Strengthening Mechanisms

VI. Microhardness

VII. Summary

References

6. Electrical and Magnetic Properties

I. Introduction

II. Electrical Resistivities

III. Hall Coefficients

IV. Magnetic Susceptibilities

V. Electronic Specific Heat Coefficient

VI. Thermoelectric Power

VII. Thermal Conductivities

VIII. Soft X-Ray Emission

IX. Limitations of Electron Correlations, Fact or Fiction

X. General Observations

References

7. Superconducting Properties

I. Introduction

II. Superconducting Critical Temperatures

III. Critical Magnetic Fields and Critical Currents

IV. Basic Mechanisms

V. Correlations

References

8. Band Structure and Bonding in Carbides and Nitrides

I. Introduction

II. Strong Metal-Nonmetal Bonding Theories

III. Strong Metal-Metal Bonding Theories

IV. Strong Metal-Metal and Metal-Nonmetal Bonds

V. Comparison with Observed Physical Properties

References

9. Postscript

I. Future Areas of Research and Critical Problems

References

Author Index

Subject Index




