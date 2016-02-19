Transistor Electronics
1st Edition
Use of Semiconductor Components in Switching Operations
Transistor Electronics: Use of Semiconductor Components in Switching Operations presents the semiconductor components as well as their elementary circuits. This book discusses the scope of application of electronic devices to increase productivity.
Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general equation for the representation of integer positive numbers. This text then examines the properties and characteristics of basic electronic components, which relates to an understanding of the operation of semiconductors. Other chapters consider the electronic circuit arrangements containing semiconductor component parts. This book discusses as well the comprehensive unification and standardization of elementary circuits and their conditions of connection that allow the rational development, manufacture, and maintenance of electronic devices. The final chapter deals with the use of elementary, standardized circuits, which permits rational high production rates.
This book is primarily intended for design and development engineers and technicians. Students who wish to make Electronics their career will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
1. Fundamental Principles
1.1. Representation of Numbers
1.1.1. Decimal System
1.1.2. Binary System
1.1.3. Direct Tetrad Code
1.1.4. Aiken's 2-4-2-1 Code
1.1.5. Three-Excess Code
1.1.6. Biquinary Code
1.1.7. (52) Code
1.1.8. Comparison: Binary-Coded Decimal Systems
1.2. Circuit Algebra
1.2.1. Logical Relations
1.2.2. Identity, Negation, Conjunction, Disjunction
1.2.3. Calculation Rules
1.3. Combinative Connections
1.4. Sequential Connections
1.5. Other Arrangements
2. Electronic Component Parts
2.1. Standard Series
2.2. Resistances
2.3. NTC-Resistances
2.4. Capacitors
2.5. Diodes
2.5.1. Static Behavior
2.5.2. Junction Behavior
2.6. Transistors
2.6.1. Construction and Operation of the Junction Transistor
2.6.2. Static Behavior
2.6.3. Junction Behavior
2.7. Reliability and Service Life
3. Principles of Connection
3.1. RD Technique
3.1.1. Diode-n-Gate
3.1.2. Diode-p-Gate
3.1.3. Diode-n-Special-Gate
3.1.4. Diode-np-Special-Gate
3.1.5. Summary
3.1.6. Application
3.2. RT Technique
3.2.1. Impedance Transformer (Emitter Repeater)
3.2.2. Negator
3.2.3. Transistor-S-Gate (Sheffer's Line)
3.2.4. Transistor-P-Gate
3.2.5. Transistor-SP-Gate
3.2.6. Transistor-PS-Gate
3.2.7. Summary
3.2.8. Application
3.3. RDT Technique
3.4. RCD, RCT and RCDT Technique
3.4.1. Diode Pulse Gate
3.4.2. Diode Pulse Gate with Control Input
3.4.3. Diode Gate with Cycle Input
3.4.4. Summary
3.5. Comparison
3.5.1. RD Technique
3.5.2. RT Technique
3.5.3. RDT Technique
3.5.4. RCD Technique
3.5.5. RCT Technique
3.5.6. RCDT Technique
3.5.7. Evaluation
4. Elementary Circuits
4.1. Switching Step
4.1.1. Working Points of the Transistor
4.1.2. Derivation of Equations for the Calculation of a Switching Step
4.1.3. Control of the Switching Step
4.1.4. Current Control Factor of the Switching Step
4.1.5. Characteristics for the Dimensioning of Switching Steps
4.2. Elementary Practical Circuits
4.2.1. Negator
4.2.2. Bistable Multivibrator
4.2.3. Monostable Multivibrator
4.2.4. Astable Multivibrator
4.2.5. Schmitt Trigger
4.2.6. Impedance Transformers
4.2.7. Logical Connections
4.2.8. Other Elementary Circuits
5. Choice of Operating Voltages
6. System Design
6.1. Choice of Elementary Circuits
6.2. Fixation of the Potential Scheme
6.3. Examples of Connection
7. Electronic Assemblies
7.1. Conversion
7.1.1. Conversion Decimal→Binary
7.1.2. Conversion Decimal→Biquinary
7.1.3. Conversion Decimal→2 of 5
7.1.4. Conversion Binary→Decimal
7.1.5. Conversion Biquinary→Decimal
7.1.6. Conversion 2 of 5→Decimal
7.2. Storage
7.2.1. Parallel-Series Storage Device
7.2.2. Parallel Storage Device
7.2.3. Series Storage Device
7.2.4. Series-Parallel Storage Device
7.3. Counting
7.3.1. Counting Chain with n + 1 Terms
7.3.2. Decadic Ring-Counting Chain
7.3.3. Biquinary Ring-Counting Chain
7.3.4. Binary Counting Chain
7.3.5. Binary-Coded Counting Chain
7.3.6. Arrangement of m Counting Chains
7.3.7. Arrangement of a Counting Chain with m Storage Decades
7.3.8. Counting Chain for Forward and Backward Counting
7.3.9. Statically Coupled Ring Counting Chain
7.3.10. 2 of 5 Ring-Counting Chain
7.4. Computing Technique
7.4.1. Addition of Two Binary Digits (Half Adder)
7.4.2. Addition of Three Binary Digits (Full Adder)
7.4.3. Addition of Two Binary Numbers (Parallel Operation)
7.4.4. Addition of Two Binary Numbers (Series Operation)
7.4.5. Multiplication of Two Binary Numbers (Parallel Operation)
7.4.6. Multiplication of Two Binary Numbers (Series Operation)
7.4.7. Storing-In, Storing and Storing-Out
7.5. Different Assemblies
7.5.1. Circuit Arrangement for the Generation of Dial-Tone Pulses
7.5.2. Pulse Transmitter
7.5.3. Control of an Escalator
8. Principles of Design
8.1. General
8.2. Conductor Plate Design
References
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185521