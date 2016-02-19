Transistor Electronics: Use of Semiconductor Components in Switching Operations presents the semiconductor components as well as their elementary circuits. This book discusses the scope of application of electronic devices to increase productivity.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general equation for the representation of integer positive numbers. This text then examines the properties and characteristics of basic electronic components, which relates to an understanding of the operation of semiconductors. Other chapters consider the electronic circuit arrangements containing semiconductor component parts. This book discusses as well the comprehensive unification and standardization of elementary circuits and their conditions of connection that allow the rational development, manufacture, and maintenance of electronic devices. The final chapter deals with the use of elementary, standardized circuits, which permits rational high production rates.

This book is primarily intended for design and development engineers and technicians. Students who wish to make Electronics their career will also find this book useful.