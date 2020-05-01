Transgenic Technology Based Value Addition in Plant Biotechnology
1st Edition
Description
Genetic engineering has opened the doors of a new era where greater understanding of genetic structure, composition and expression has led to the manipulation of genomes for a desired product or trait. Transgenic plant technology is a growing field worldwide and Transgenic Technology Based Value Addition in Plant Biotechnology discusses the principles, methodology and applications of transgenic technologies.
With step-by-step methods on genome editing techniques and a range of potential applications, from improving crop yield to increasing therapeutic efficacy, this book is a one-stop reference for plant gene editing technologies. It will be of particular interest to researchers interested in plant biotechnology and plant genetics, as well as agricultural scientists and those concerned with medicinal plants.
Key Features
- Includes step-by-step methods to assist students and researchers with genome editing and bioinformatics tools
- Highlights a number of applications of plant biotechnology including how to achieve desired traits, such as improved crop yield
- Discusses principles, methodology and applications of transgenic technologies
Readership
Students and researchers in the areas of plant biotechnology, transgenic plants and gene editing technology, plant molecular biology and plant bioinformatics. Agricultural scientists and those interested in medicinal plants
Table of Contents
1. Tools of transgenic Technologies
2. Genome editing technologies and their potential in plant genomics/ Bioinformatics tools for analysis of structure and function of plant genome
3. Structural and functional characterization of proteins using in silico tools.
4. Bioprospection and mining of novel genes to improve agronomic traits of crops
5. Transgenic Technology to improve the therapeutic efficacy of medicinal plants
6. Improving Yield and nutritional quality of crops with transgenic technology
7. Transgenic approaches for improved shelf life and nutritional quality of fruits and vegetables
8. Transgenic strategies for improved quality of flowers
9. IPR and ethical issues of transgenic plants
10. Transgenic approach to improve crop yields on marginal land
11. Transgenic plants for environmental cleaning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 401
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186329
About the Editor
Usha Kiran
Dr. Usha Kiran is working with Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi. She is investigating the use of bioinformatic tools to study signalling modulators that are being used by plant cells to evoke protective cellular response, especially proline biosynthesis and degradation during stress conditions. She has published one book (Plant Biotechnology: Principles and Application) in the capacity of co-editor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi, India
Malik Abdin
Dr. Malik Zainul Abdin is currently working as Head of the Department of Biotechnology, Faculty of Science, Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi. He has published four books in the capacity of editor/co-author and has been working for last 20 years in the field of plant biotechnology. His area of focus is metabolic engineering of medicinal and crop plants for better yield, quality and tolerance to abiotic/biotic stresses. He is also working on modulation of secondary plant metabolites synthesis employing RNAi technology and the development of DNA fingerprints for authentication of herbal/unani drugs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi, India