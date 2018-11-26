Transgenic Plant Technology for Remediation of Toxic Metals and Metalloids

1. Transgenics for phytoremediation of toxic metals and metalloids: From laboratory to field

2. Genetic engineering for metal and metalloid detoxification

3. Emerging trends in transgenic technology for phytoremediation of toxic metals and metalloids

4. Transgenic plant technology as a tool for remediation of toxic metals and metalloids

5. Transgenic plants: Benefits and potential risks in remediation of toxic metals and metalloids

6. Remediation of potentially toxic elements through transgenic plants: In vitro studies and ways forward

7. Transgenic Euphorbiaceae for phytoremediation

8. Transgenic approach for mercury detoxification in plants

9. Transgenic plants for remediation of chromium

10. Transgenic plants for remediation of radionuclides

11. Transgenic Brassicaceae for remediation of metals and metalloids

12. Restoration of metaliferous mine waste through genetically modified crops

13. Transgenic tobacco for remediation of metals and metalloids

14. Metabolic engineering of rhizobacteria associated with plants for remediation of toxic metals and metalloids

15. Transgenic energy plants for remediation of toxic metals and metalloids

16. Transgenic fiber crops for phytoremediation of toxic metals and metalloids

17. Plant genetic engineering approach for the Pb and Zn remediation: Defense reactions and detoxification mechanisms

17. Genetic engineering of Prosopis juliflora for heavy metal accumulation

18. Prospects for manipulation of molecular mechanisms and transgenic approaches in aquatic macrophytes for removal of toxic metals and metalloids in industrial waste waters

19. Phytoremediation of selenium using transgenic plants

20. Genetic engineering for detoxification of Arsenic

21. Transgenic ornamentals for phytoremediation

22. Overexpression of pea seed (Pisum sativum L.) ferritin cDNA in Indian mustard (Brassica juncea [L.] Czern) and evaluation of the transformants for metal tolerance