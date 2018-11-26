Transgenic Plant Technology for Remediation of Toxic Metals and Metalloids
1st Edition
Description
Transgenic Plant Technology for Remediation of Toxic Metals and Metalloids covers all the technical aspects of gene transfer, from molecular methods, to field performance using a wide range of plants and diverse abiotic stress factors. It describes methodologies that are well established as a key resource for researchers, as well as a tool for training technicians and students. This book is an essential reference for those in the plant sciences, forestry, agriculture, microbiology, environmental biology and plant biotechnology, and those using transgenic plant models in such areas as molecular and cell biology, developmental biology, stress physiology and phytoremediation.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth coverage of transgenic plant technology for environmental problems
- Discusses background and an introduction to techniques and salient protocols using specific plants systems
- Includes emerging strategies for application of transgenic plans in remediation
Readership
Students, postdoctoral fellows, and researchers in academia and industry using transgenic plant models in such areas as molecular and cell biology, developmental biology, stress physiology, and phytoremediation
Table of Contents
1. Transgenics for phytoremediation of toxic metals and metalloids: From laboratory to field
2. Genetic engineering for metal and metalloid detoxification
3. Emerging trends in transgenic technology for phytoremediation of toxic metals and metalloids
4. Transgenic plant technology as a tool for remediation of toxic metals and metalloids
5. Transgenic plants: Benefits and potential risks in remediation of toxic metals and metalloids
6. Remediation of potentially toxic elements through transgenic plants: In vitro studies and ways forward
7. Transgenic Euphorbiaceae for phytoremediation
8. Transgenic approach for mercury detoxification in plants
9. Transgenic plants for remediation of chromium
10. Transgenic plants for remediation of radionuclides
11. Transgenic Brassicaceae for remediation of metals and metalloids
12. Restoration of metaliferous mine waste through genetically modified crops
13. Transgenic tobacco for remediation of metals and metalloids
14. Metabolic engineering of rhizobacteria associated with plants for remediation of toxic metals and metalloids
15. Transgenic energy plants for remediation of toxic metals and metalloids
16. Transgenic fiber crops for phytoremediation of toxic metals and metalloids
17. Plant genetic engineering approach for the Pb and Zn remediation: Defense reactions and detoxification mechanisms
17. Genetic engineering of Prosopis juliflora for heavy metal accumulation
18. Prospects for manipulation of molecular mechanisms and transgenic approaches in aquatic macrophytes for removal of toxic metals and metalloids in industrial waste waters
19. Phytoremediation of selenium using transgenic plants
20. Genetic engineering for detoxification of Arsenic
21. Transgenic ornamentals for phytoremediation
22. Overexpression of pea seed (Pisum sativum L.) ferritin cDNA in Indian mustard (Brassica juncea [L.] Czern) and evaluation of the transformants for metal tolerance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143902
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128143896
About the Editor
M.N.V. Prasad
Dr Prasad is an Emeritus Professor in the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad. He has served the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India in various advisory committees on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services, pollution control and abatement, environmental information systems and bioremediation of contaminated sites. He is an active visiting scientist in several international universities. He is the editor, co-editor, or author of 17 books published by leading international publishers and 190 journal articles and 118 book chapters/conference proceedings. He has made outstanding contributions to the fields of Bioremediation, Bioresources, Biomass energy sources, bioeconomy and to the broad field of environmental biotechnology (including value chain and value addition products from plants used in phytoremediation) all of which are his main areas of expertise.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India