Transfusion Medicine and Hemostasis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744326, 9780080922300

Transfusion Medicine and Hemostasis

1st Edition

Clinical and Laboratory Aspects

Editors: Beth Shaz Christopher Hillyer Beth Shaz James Zimring Thomas Abshire
eBook ISBN: 9780080922300
Paperback ISBN: 9780123744326
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th June 2009
Page Count: 775
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
44.95
31.46
31.46
31.46
35.96
31.46
31.46
35.96
58.95
41.27
41.27
41.27
47.16
41.27
41.27
47.16
56.95
39.87
39.87
39.87
45.56
39.87
39.87
45.56
35.99
25.19
25.19
25.19
28.79
25.19
25.19
28.79
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Transfusion Medicine and Hemostasis is a manual-style book that links transfusion medicine and hemostasis to laboratory methods and diagnostic tests engaged in routine and specialized coagulation laboratories. The book is divided into two main parts with chapters that are brief and readable.
The first main part of the book is subdivided into blood banking and transfusion medicine. Under blood banking, the chapters cover blood collection, donation process, component manufacturing, donor testing and storage; transfusion-medicine chapters examine the components for transfusion, pre-transfusion immunohematology testing, blood groups, blood products and their modifications, approaches to transfusion therapy in specific clinical settings, and transfusion reactions and complications. In addition, chapters that talk about apheresis, cellular therapy, and tissue banking in the hospital setting are included. Hemostasis, the second main part of the book, is subdivided into three sections. The first section, clinical coagulation, includes chapters about neonatal thrombocytopenia, inherited platelet function disorders, immune thrombocytopenia, immune-mediated coagulopathies, congenital bleeding disorders, and acquired bleeding disorders. The second section relates to laboratory testing of coagulation, with chapters about laboratory assessments of platelet disorders, von Willebrand disease, coagulation factor disorders, fibrinogen and fibrinolysis, tests for hypercoagulable state and for activation of the coagulation system, and laboratory support for anticoagulation. The third section discusses coagulation factor products. This book will be valuable for the education of trainees, practitioners, and future leaders in these fields.

Readership

Residents and fellows in hematology, transfusion medicine, pathology, and anesthesiology; practicing physicians in hematology, transfusion medicine, pathology, and anesthesiology.

Table of Contents


About the Editors

Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I. Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine

Introduction

1 Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine – the Field, the Discipline and the Industry

2 Brief History of Blood Transfusion

3 Introduction to Quality Systems and Quality Management

4 The Role of the Physician in the Blood Center

Donation Process

5 The Blood Donor, Donation Process and Technical Aspects of Blood Collection

6 Apheresis Blood Component Collections

7 Recipient-specific Blood Donations

8 Adverse Donor Reactions

Component Manufacturing

9 Component Preparation and Manufacturing

Donor Testing

10 Serologic Testing of Donor Products

11 Overview of Infectious Disease Testing

12 HIV Screening of Donor Products

13 Hepatitis B Screening of Donor Products

14 Hepatitis C Screening of Donor Products

15 West Nile Virus Screening of Donor Products

16 Syphilis, HTLV and Chagas Testing of Donor Products

17 Bacterial Detection Methods

Transfusion Medicine

18 The Role of the Transfusion Service Physician

Testing

19 Pretransfusion Testing

20 Antibody Identification

21 Direct Antiglobulin Test

Blood Groups

22 ABO and H Blood Group Systems

23 Rh Blood Group System

24 Kell and Kidd Blood Group Systems

25 MNS and Duffy Blood Group Systems

26 Lewis, I and P Blood Group Systems

27 Other Blood Group Systems, Collections and Antigens

Blood Products

28 Red Blood Cells and Related Products

29 Plasma Products

30 Platelet Products

31 Cryoprecipitate

32 Granulocyte Products

33 Albumin and Related Products

34 Human Immunoglobulin Preparations

35 Rh Immune Globulin

Product Modifications

36 Irradiation of Blood Products

37 Leukoreduction of Blood Products

38 CMV-safe Blood Products

39 Frozen Blood Products

40 Washed Blood Products

41 Volume-reduced Products

Specific Clinical Settings

42 Neonatal and Pediatric Transfusion Medicine

43 Perinatal Transfusion Medicine

44 Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias

45 Transfusion Management in Patients with Hemoglobinopathies

46 Transfusion of Patients Undergoing HPC and Solid-organ Transplantation

47 Transfusion of HIV-positive Patients

48 Management of Patients Who Refuse Blood Transfusion

49 Platelet Transfusion Refractory Patients

50 Massive Transfusion

51 Perioperative Blood Management

Transfusion Reactions

52 Adverse Events and Outcomes Following Transfusion: an Overview

53 Febrile Non-hemolytic Transfusion Reactions

54 Allergic, Anaphylactoid and Anaphylactic Reactions

55 Acute Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions

56 Delayed Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions

57 Transfusion-Associated Circulatory Overload

58 Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury

59 Septic Transfusion Reactions

60 Metabolic, Hypotensive and Other Acute Reactions and Complications

61 Posttransfusion Purpura

62 Transfusion Associated Graft versus Host Disease

63 Microchimerism

64 Transfusion Related Immunomodulation

65 Iron Overload

66 Transfusion Transmitted Diseases

Therapeutic Apheresis and Phlebotomy

67 Overview of Therapeutic Apheresis

68 Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

69 Therapeutic Erythrocytapheresis

70 Therapeutic Thrombocytapheresis

71 Therapeutic Leukapheresis

72 Extracorporeal Photopheresis

73 LDL Pheresis

74 Immunoadsorption

75 Therapeutic Phlebotomy

Cellular Therapy and Tissue Banking

76 HPC Products

77 Tissue Banking in the Hospital Setting

Part II. Coagulation

Introduction

78 Overview of the Coagulation System

Clinical Coagulation

79 Approach to the Bleeding Patient

Neonatal Thrombocytopenia

80 Congenital Thrombocytopenia

81 Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia

82 Acquired Neonatal Thrombocytopenia

Inherited Platelet Function Disorders

83 Bernard-Soulier Syndrome and Other GPIb-IX-V Related Receptor Defects

84 Glanzmann Thrombasthenia

85 Platelet Storage-granule Defects

86 Failure to Release and Aspirin-like Defects

Immune Thrombocytopenia

87 Acute (Childhood) Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura

88 Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura

89 Drug-induced Thrombocytopenia

90 Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia

91 Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome

Immune-mediated Coagulopathies

92 Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

93 Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

94 Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome

Congenital Bleeding Disorders

95 von Willebrand Disease

96 Hemophilia A

97 Hemophilia B

98 Congenital Disorders of Fibrinogen

99 Factor XIII, α2 -Antiplasmin and Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 Deficiencies

100 Factor XI Deficiency

101 Factor VII Deficiency

102 Factor II, Factor V and Factor X Deficiencies

Acquired Bleeding Disorders

103 Bleeding Disorders in Pregnancy

104 Vascular Bleeding Disorders

105 Bleeding Risks with Liver Disease

106 Bleeding Risks with Vitamin K Deficiency

107 Bleeding Risks with Cardiac Disease

108 Bleeding Risks with Renal Disease

109 Bleeding Risks in Cancer

110 Disseminated Intravascular Coagulopathy

111 Acquired Coagulation Factor Inhibitors

Laboratory Testing of Coagulation

Introduction

Screening Tests

Laboratory Assessment of Platelet Disorders

Laboratory Assessment of VWD

Laboratory Assessment of Coagulation Factor Disorders

Laboratory Assessment of Fibrinogen and Fibrinolysis

Tests for Hypercoagulable State

Tests for Activation of the Coagulation System

Laboratory Support for Anticoagulation

Coagulation Factor Concentrates

General Handbook References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
775
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080922300
Paperback ISBN:
9780123744326

About the Editor

Beth Shaz

Beth H. Shaz, MD, is Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President at New York Blood Center, and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University. Beth is responsible for all medical and scientific activities throughout the NYBC network, which includes Rhode Island Blood Center, Innovative Blood Resources (Memorial Blood Center and Nebraska Blood Center), Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City, and Blood Bank of Delmarva. Medical activities comprise of hemophilia services, clinical apheresis services, perioperative autologous transfusion services, cellular therapy, medical education, medical consultation, transfusion services, bone marrow donor recruitment, and donor management. Scientific activities include basic science at the Lindsey F. Kimball Research Institute and Comprehensive Cell Solutions (CCS), which contains translational and clinical research. NYBC’s scientific and medical activities focus on transfusion medicine, cell therapy, regenerative medicine, infectious disease, hematology, and personalized medicine. Beth is an editor of ten books in transfusion medicine, author of over 130 articles pertaining to transfusion medicine. She is an associate editor of TRANSFUSION and on the editorial board of BLOOD. Previously, she was an Associate Professor at Emory University School of Medicine and director of the transfusion service at Grady Memorial Hospital. Also, she was an instructor at Harvard Medical School and associate director of the transfusion service at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Beth received her MD with research distinction from the University of Michigan and BS in chemical engineering with distinction from Cornell University. She completed a general surgery internship at Georgetown University, an anatomic & clinical pathology residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and a transfusion medicine fellowship at Harvard Medical School.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President, New York Blood Center, New York, New York, USA Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA

Christopher Hillyer

Christopher D. Hillyer, MD, is President and CEO of New York Blood Center and Professor, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY. Previously, he was the tenured, endowed Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and served as director of the Emory Center for Transfusion and Cellular Therapies with responsibility for all aspects of clinical and academic transfusion medicine at Emory’s seven principle hospitals. Dr. Hillyer is an editor of twelve textbooks in transfusion medicine, author of over 160 articles pertaining to transfusion, human immunodeficiency virus, and herpes viruses, most notably cytomegalovirus. Nationally recognized as an expert in hematology and blood transfusion, Dr. Hillyer is also a past-president, board of directors of AABB and a former trustee of the National Blood Foundation. Dr. Hillyer has been awarded many million dollars in research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies. He was an associate editor of Transfusion and serves on several other editorial boards. Dr. Hillyer was formally recognized for his work in Africa as part of the AABB/Emory cooperative agreement from the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and is a recipient of two Tiffany Awards from the American Red Cross where he also served as a medical director and a member of their national Medical Advisory Board. He also received the 2014 Emily Cooley Award from AABB for his “significant commitment and contributions to the field of transfusion medicine through extensive teaching, mentoring and professional leadership, and the countless clinical, scientific and innovative resource materials he has created to educate others”. He is a co-founder of Transfusion & Transplantation Technologies, Inc (3Ti) and holds over 20 patents or patents pending. Dr. Hillyer is board certified in transfusion medicine, hematology, medical oncology and internal medicine. He received his BS from Trinity College, and his MD from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, with postgraduate training and fellowships in hematology-oncology, transfusion medicine and bone marrow transplantation at Tufts-New England Medical Center.

Affiliations and Expertise

President and Chief Executive Officer, New York Blood Center, New York, New York, USA Professor, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA

Beth Shaz

Beth H. Shaz, MD, is Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President at New York Blood Center, and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University. Beth is responsible for all medical and scientific activities throughout the NYBC network, which includes Rhode Island Blood Center, Innovative Blood Resources (Memorial Blood Center and Nebraska Blood Center), Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City, and Blood Bank of Delmarva. Medical activities comprise of hemophilia services, clinical apheresis services, perioperative autologous transfusion services, cellular therapy, medical education, medical consultation, transfusion services, bone marrow donor recruitment, and donor management. Scientific activities include basic science at the Lindsey F. Kimball Research Institute and Comprehensive Cell Solutions (CCS), which contains translational and clinical research. NYBC’s scientific and medical activities focus on transfusion medicine, cell therapy, regenerative medicine, infectious disease, hematology, and personalized medicine. Beth is an editor of ten books in transfusion medicine, author of over 130 articles pertaining to transfusion medicine. She is an associate editor of TRANSFUSION and on the editorial board of BLOOD. Previously, she was an Associate Professor at Emory University School of Medicine and director of the transfusion service at Grady Memorial Hospital. Also, she was an instructor at Harvard Medical School and associate director of the transfusion service at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Beth received her MD with research distinction from the University of Michigan and BS in chemical engineering with distinction from Cornell University. She completed a general surgery internship at Georgetown University, an anatomic & clinical pathology residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and a transfusion medicine fellowship at Harvard Medical School.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President, New York Blood Center, New York, New York, USA Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA

James Zimring

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine; Associate Director, Emory University Special Hemostasis Laboratory, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA

Thomas Abshire

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Emory University School of Medicine; Director, Special Coagulation Laboratory, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; Director’s Chair in Hemostasis, Hemophilia of Georgia, Inc., USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.