Transfusion Medicine and Hemostasis is a manual-style book that links transfusion medicine and hemostasis to laboratory methods and diagnostic tests engaged in routine and specialized coagulation laboratories. The book is divided into two main parts with chapters that are brief and readable.
The first main part of the book is subdivided into blood banking and transfusion medicine. Under blood banking, the chapters cover blood collection, donation process, component manufacturing, donor testing and storage; transfusion-medicine chapters examine the components for transfusion, pre-transfusion immunohematology testing, blood groups, blood products and their modifications, approaches to transfusion therapy in specific clinical settings, and transfusion reactions and complications. In addition, chapters that talk about apheresis, cellular therapy, and tissue banking in the hospital setting are included. Hemostasis, the second main part of the book, is subdivided into three sections. The first section, clinical coagulation, includes chapters about neonatal thrombocytopenia, inherited platelet function disorders, immune thrombocytopenia, immune-mediated coagulopathies, congenital bleeding disorders, and acquired bleeding disorders. The second section relates to laboratory testing of coagulation, with chapters about laboratory assessments of platelet disorders, von Willebrand disease, coagulation factor disorders, fibrinogen and fibrinolysis, tests for hypercoagulable state and for activation of the coagulation system, and laboratory support for anticoagulation. The third section discusses coagulation factor products. This book will be valuable for the education of trainees, practitioners, and future leaders in these fields.
Residents and fellows in hematology, transfusion medicine, pathology, and anesthesiology; practicing physicians in hematology, transfusion medicine, pathology, and anesthesiology.
Part I. Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine
Introduction
1 Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine – the Field, the Discipline and the Industry
2 Brief History of Blood Transfusion
3 Introduction to Quality Systems and Quality Management
4 The Role of the Physician in the Blood Center
Donation Process
5 The Blood Donor, Donation Process and Technical Aspects of Blood Collection
6 Apheresis Blood Component Collections
7 Recipient-specific Blood Donations
8 Adverse Donor Reactions
Component Manufacturing
9 Component Preparation and Manufacturing
Donor Testing
10 Serologic Testing of Donor Products
11 Overview of Infectious Disease Testing
12 HIV Screening of Donor Products
13 Hepatitis B Screening of Donor Products
14 Hepatitis C Screening of Donor Products
15 West Nile Virus Screening of Donor Products
16 Syphilis, HTLV and Chagas Testing of Donor Products
17 Bacterial Detection Methods
Transfusion Medicine
18 The Role of the Transfusion Service Physician
Testing
19 Pretransfusion Testing
20 Antibody Identification
21 Direct Antiglobulin Test
Blood Groups
22 ABO and H Blood Group Systems
23 Rh Blood Group System
24 Kell and Kidd Blood Group Systems
25 MNS and Duffy Blood Group Systems
26 Lewis, I and P Blood Group Systems
27 Other Blood Group Systems, Collections and Antigens
Blood Products
28 Red Blood Cells and Related Products
29 Plasma Products
30 Platelet Products
31 Cryoprecipitate
32 Granulocyte Products
33 Albumin and Related Products
34 Human Immunoglobulin Preparations
35 Rh Immune Globulin
Product Modifications
36 Irradiation of Blood Products
37 Leukoreduction of Blood Products
38 CMV-safe Blood Products
39 Frozen Blood Products
40 Washed Blood Products
41 Volume-reduced Products
Specific Clinical Settings
42 Neonatal and Pediatric Transfusion Medicine
43 Perinatal Transfusion Medicine
44 Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias
45 Transfusion Management in Patients with Hemoglobinopathies
46 Transfusion of Patients Undergoing HPC and Solid-organ Transplantation
47 Transfusion of HIV-positive Patients
48 Management of Patients Who Refuse Blood Transfusion
49 Platelet Transfusion Refractory Patients
50 Massive Transfusion
51 Perioperative Blood Management
Transfusion Reactions
52 Adverse Events and Outcomes Following Transfusion: an Overview
53 Febrile Non-hemolytic Transfusion Reactions
54 Allergic, Anaphylactoid and Anaphylactic Reactions
55 Acute Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions
56 Delayed Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions
57 Transfusion-Associated Circulatory Overload
58 Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury
59 Septic Transfusion Reactions
60 Metabolic, Hypotensive and Other Acute Reactions and Complications
61 Posttransfusion Purpura
62 Transfusion Associated Graft versus Host Disease
63 Microchimerism
64 Transfusion Related Immunomodulation
65 Iron Overload
66 Transfusion Transmitted Diseases
Therapeutic Apheresis and Phlebotomy
67 Overview of Therapeutic Apheresis
68 Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
69 Therapeutic Erythrocytapheresis
70 Therapeutic Thrombocytapheresis
71 Therapeutic Leukapheresis
72 Extracorporeal Photopheresis
73 LDL Pheresis
74 Immunoadsorption
75 Therapeutic Phlebotomy
Cellular Therapy and Tissue Banking
76 HPC Products
77 Tissue Banking in the Hospital Setting
Part II. Coagulation
Introduction
78 Overview of the Coagulation System
Clinical Coagulation
79 Approach to the Bleeding Patient
Neonatal Thrombocytopenia
80 Congenital Thrombocytopenia
81 Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia
82 Acquired Neonatal Thrombocytopenia
Inherited Platelet Function Disorders
83 Bernard-Soulier Syndrome and Other GPIb-IX-V Related Receptor Defects
84 Glanzmann Thrombasthenia
85 Platelet Storage-granule Defects
86 Failure to Release and Aspirin-like Defects
Immune Thrombocytopenia
87 Acute (Childhood) Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura
88 Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura
89 Drug-induced Thrombocytopenia
90 Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia
91 Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome
Immune-mediated Coagulopathies
92 Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
93 Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
94 Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome
Congenital Bleeding Disorders
95 von Willebrand Disease
96 Hemophilia A
97 Hemophilia B
98 Congenital Disorders of Fibrinogen
99 Factor XIII, α2 -Antiplasmin and Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 Deficiencies
100 Factor XI Deficiency
101 Factor VII Deficiency
102 Factor II, Factor V and Factor X Deficiencies
Acquired Bleeding Disorders
103 Bleeding Disorders in Pregnancy
104 Vascular Bleeding Disorders
105 Bleeding Risks with Liver Disease
106 Bleeding Risks with Vitamin K Deficiency
107 Bleeding Risks with Cardiac Disease
108 Bleeding Risks with Renal Disease
109 Bleeding Risks in Cancer
110 Disseminated Intravascular Coagulopathy
111 Acquired Coagulation Factor Inhibitors
Laboratory Testing of Coagulation
Introduction
Screening Tests
Laboratory Assessment of Platelet Disorders
Laboratory Assessment of VWD
Laboratory Assessment of Coagulation Factor Disorders
Laboratory Assessment of Fibrinogen and Fibrinolysis
Tests for Hypercoagulable State
Tests for Activation of the Coagulation System
Laboratory Support for Anticoagulation
Coagulation Factor Concentrates
General Handbook References
Index
About the Editor
Beth Shaz
Beth H. Shaz, MD, is Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President at New York Blood Center, and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University. Beth is responsible for all medical and scientific activities throughout the NYBC network, which includes Rhode Island Blood Center, Innovative Blood Resources (Memorial Blood Center and Nebraska Blood Center), Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City, and Blood Bank of Delmarva. Medical activities comprise of hemophilia services, clinical apheresis services, perioperative autologous transfusion services, cellular therapy, medical education, medical consultation, transfusion services, bone marrow donor recruitment, and donor management. Scientific activities include basic science at the Lindsey F. Kimball Research Institute and Comprehensive Cell Solutions (CCS), which contains translational and clinical research. NYBC’s scientific and medical activities focus on transfusion medicine, cell therapy, regenerative medicine, infectious disease, hematology, and personalized medicine. Beth is an editor of ten books in transfusion medicine, author of over 130 articles pertaining to transfusion medicine. She is an associate editor of TRANSFUSION and on the editorial board of BLOOD. Previously, she was an Associate Professor at Emory University School of Medicine and director of the transfusion service at Grady Memorial Hospital. Also, she was an instructor at Harvard Medical School and associate director of the transfusion service at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Beth received her MD with research distinction from the University of Michigan and BS in chemical engineering with distinction from Cornell University. She completed a general surgery internship at Georgetown University, an anatomic & clinical pathology residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and a transfusion medicine fellowship at Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President, New York Blood Center, New York, New York, USA Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA
Christopher Hillyer
Christopher D. Hillyer, MD, is President and CEO of New York Blood Center and Professor, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY. Previously, he was the tenured, endowed Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and served as director of the Emory Center for Transfusion and Cellular Therapies with responsibility for all aspects of clinical and academic transfusion medicine at Emory’s seven principle hospitals. Dr. Hillyer is an editor of twelve textbooks in transfusion medicine, author of over 160 articles pertaining to transfusion, human immunodeficiency virus, and herpes viruses, most notably cytomegalovirus. Nationally recognized as an expert in hematology and blood transfusion, Dr. Hillyer is also a past-president, board of directors of AABB and a former trustee of the National Blood Foundation. Dr. Hillyer has been awarded many million dollars in research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies. He was an associate editor of Transfusion and serves on several other editorial boards. Dr. Hillyer was formally recognized for his work in Africa as part of the AABB/Emory cooperative agreement from the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and is a recipient of two Tiffany Awards from the American Red Cross where he also served as a medical director and a member of their national Medical Advisory Board. He also received the 2014 Emily Cooley Award from AABB for his “significant commitment and contributions to the field of transfusion medicine through extensive teaching, mentoring and professional leadership, and the countless clinical, scientific and innovative resource materials he has created to educate others”. He is a co-founder of Transfusion & Transplantation Technologies, Inc (3Ti) and holds over 20 patents or patents pending. Dr. Hillyer is board certified in transfusion medicine, hematology, medical oncology and internal medicine. He received his BS from Trinity College, and his MD from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, with postgraduate training and fellowships in hematology-oncology, transfusion medicine and bone marrow transplantation at Tufts-New England Medical Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Chief Executive Officer, New York Blood Center, New York, New York, USA Professor, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA
James Zimring
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine; Associate Director, Emory University Special Hemostasis Laboratory, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA
Thomas Abshire
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Emory University School of Medicine; Director, Special Coagulation Laboratory, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; Director’s Chair in Hemostasis, Hemophilia of Georgia, Inc., USA