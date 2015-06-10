Transforming Teen Behavior
1st Edition
Parent Teen Protocols for Psychosocial Skills Training
Description
Transforming Teen Behavior: Parent-Teen Protocols for Psychosocial Skills Training is a clinician's guide for treating teens exhibiting emotional and behavioral disturbances. Unlike other protocols, the program involves both parents and teens together, is intended for use by varied provider types of differing training and experience, and is modular in nature to allow flexibility of service. This protocol is well-established, standardized, evidence-based, and interdisciplinary. There are 6 modules outlining parent training techniques and 6 parallel and complementary modules outlining psychosocial skills training techniques for teens. The program is unique in its level of parent involvement and the degree to which it is explicit, structured, and standardized. Developed at Children’s Hospital Colorado (CHCO), and in use for 8+years, the book summarizes outcome data indicating significant, positive treatment effects.
Key Features
- Useful for teens with varied clinical presentations
- Evidence-based program with efficacy data included
- Explicit, user-friendly protocols, for easy implementation
- Appropriate for use by varied provider types in varied settings
- Includes activities, patient handouts, and identifies structured format and delivery
Readership
Clinical psychologists and mental health workers dealing with adolescents
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- References
- Author Biography
- Acknowledgment
- To the Reader
- Chapter 1. Introduction and Background: Unmet Child Mental Health Needs
- Child Mental Health Provider Shortage
- Child Mental Health Provider Misdistribution
- Managed Care and Fiscal Challenges
- Challenges Translating Research to “Real World”
- Role of Parents in Child Mental Health Treatment
- Family-Based Approaches
- Family-Focused Therapy
- Multifamily Psychoeducational Groups
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Parent Management Training Programs
- Collaborative Problem Solving
- Psychodynamic Approaches
- Limitations of Available Treatments
- IOP as a Solution
- “2′×4′” Methodology of IOP Program
- Chapter 2. Parenting Approaches for Challenging Kids—Teen and Mastery of Psychosocial Skills—Teen: Overview of Format and Operations
- Target Population
- Guiding Principles and Goals
- Settings and Service Delivery Options
- Organization of Materials
- Rolling Admission
- Group Format and Size
- Scheduling
- Caregiver Participation
- Provider Teams
- Provider Preparation
- Charting
- Provider Training
- Strategies for Limit Setting
- PACK and MaPS Teen Intensive Outpatient Psychiatry Program
- Insurance Contracting and Fiscal Sustainability of PACK and MaPS Teen
- PACK and MaPS Teen IOP Program Components
- Children’s Colorado Hospital Format for PACK and MaPS Teen IOP
- Creative Arts Therapy Component of PACK and MaPS Teen IOP
- Individual or Family and Care Coordination Session for PACK and MaPS Teen IOP
- Intake Process for PACK and MaPS Teen IOP
- Outcome Assessments for Pack and MaPS Teen IOP
- Chapter 3. Outcome Data for PACK and MaPS Teen Intensive Outpatient Program
- Objective
- Method
- Results
- Cost-Effectiveness, Retention, and Attendance Data
- Chapter 4. PACK-Teen Treatment Protocol
- Established Parent Introductions and Check-Ins
- Workshop Guidelines
- New Parent Introductions and Check-Ins
- New Parent Orientation
- Managing Parental Resistance
- Workshop Format, Past Topic Review, Family Homework
- “What About My Teen?” Examples
- Handouts and “Business Cards”
- Introductions, Check-Ins, and Orientation Summary Outline
- PACK-Teen Module 1
- Introductions and Guidelines
- Review
- Treatment Goals: Individual and Family
- Feelings: Good, Bad, and Ugly Ones
- Lowering Arousal
- PACK-Teen Module 1 Summary Outline
- Treatment Goals: Individual and Family
- Feelings: Good, Bad, and Ugly
- PACK-Teen Module 2
- Introductions, Check-Ins, Guidelines, and New Parent Orientation
- Effective Coping Skills
- Healthy Habits
- Parental Empathy Part I
- PACK-Teen Module 2 Summary Outline
- PACK-Teen Module 3
- Introductions, Check-Ins, Guidelines, and New Parent Orientation
- Empathy Test
- Empathy Busters
- Review of Multiple Choice Test on Empathy
- Identifying Feelings in Others
- Feelings Vocabulary
- Mirroring
- Overcoming Barriers to Empathy
- The “3-Minute Rule”
- Empathy Role-Plays
- Parental Resistance
- Family Homework
- Joint Session for Module 3
- PACK-Teen Module 3 Summary Outline
- PACK-Teen Module 4
- “Win–Win” Conflict Resolution
- Parental Resistance
- Setting the Stage for PST
- Lowering Arousal
- Picking Your Battles
- “Zoning” Behaviors
- Problem Solving Together
- PACK Module 4 Summary Outline
- Pack-Teen Module 5
- Introductions and Guidelines
- Communication Test
- Cooperation Busters
- Review Test on Communication
- What About My Teen Examples?
- Four Styles of Communication
- Practice with Assertive Communication
- Expressing Positive Feelings Using the Assertiveness Formula
- Cooperation Builders
- Cooperation Building Role-Plays
- Love Languages
- Responding to Parental Resistance
- Family Homework
- Joint Session for Module 5
- PACK-Teen Module 5 Summary Outline
- PACK-Teen Module 6
- Thought Correction
- Self-Talk
- PACK-Teen Module 6 Summary Outline
- Chapter 5. MaPS-Teen Treatment Protocol
- New Patient Orientation
- Managing Teen Resistance
- Icebreaker or “Fun” Question
- New Patient Introductions
- Established Patient Introductions and “Check-Ins”
- Workshop Guidelines
- Workshop Format, Past Topic Review, and Family Homework
- “What About Me?” Examples
- Handouts and “Business Cards”
- MaPS-Teen Workshop Summary Outline
- MaPS-Teen Module 1
- Treatment Goals: Individual and Family
- Feelings: Good, Bad, and Ugly Ones
- Interpersonal Boundaries
- MaPS-Teen Module 1 Summary Outline
- MaPS-Teen Module 2
- Effective Coping Skills
- Healthy Habits
- Relaxation Training
- MaPS-Teen Module 2 Summary Outline
- MaPS-Teen Module 3
- MaPS-Teen Module 3 Summary Outline
- MaPS-Teen Module 4
- MaPS-Teen Module 4 Summary Outline
- MaPS-Teen Module 5
- Love Languages
- MaPS-Teen Module 5 Summary Outline
- MaPS-Teen Module 6
- Thought Correction
- Self-Talk
- MaPS-Teen Module 6 Summary Outline
- Chapter 6. Conclusion
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 10th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128033586
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128033579
About the Author
Mary Nord Cook
Mary Nord Cook, MD is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the Colorado School of Medicine, who served as the Medical Director of Outpatient Services for the Department of Psychiatry at the Children’s Hospital Colorado (CHCO) from 2005-2014. She has been extensively involved in the training of medical students, psychology and social work graduate students, along with psychiatry residents. She recently won a resident nominated award for teaching excellence and has also been recognized by the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), as an Outstanding Mentor. She specializes in working with families presenting with youngsters who’ve been diagnosed with Disruptive Behavior and Mood Disorders. She spearheaded the development of a series of multidisciplinary, outpatient specialty clinics, along with intensive outpatient programs at the Children’s Hospital Colorado. She recently wrote a book detailing the evidence-based, standardized, skills building treatment protocols used for the school-aged patient population, in both the routine and intensive outpatient programs, titled Transforming Behavior: Training Parents & Kids Together. She also co-authored a peer reviewed journal article that described the positive clinical outcomes obtained in the intensive outpatient program for children with disruptive behavior. She has authored books, chapters, review articles and contributed to the AACAP Practice Parameters on family interventions. She frequently performs presentations in the community for school, primary care and youth outreach programs. In addition, she routinely presents at regional and national, professional conferences, often on an invited basis. Her passions are developing and applying family and strengths-based approaches, pursuant of a goal to minimize medication, while optimizing parenting and psychosocial skills. Her mantra is “More Skills =’s Less Pills!”
Dr. Cook received her bachelor’s degree (psychology) with honors, from the University of Michigan and her doctoral degree (medicine) from Wayne State University. She completed her general psychiatry residency at the Naval Medical Center, San Diego and her child fellowship training at the University of California, San Diego.
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora, CO, USA