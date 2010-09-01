Transforming Research Libraries for the Global Knowledge Society - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345947, 9781780630380

Transforming Research Libraries for the Global Knowledge Society

1st Edition

Editors: Barbara Dewey
eBook ISBN: 9781780630380
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345947
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2010
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures and tables

About the authors

Chapter 1: Transforming research libraries: an introduction

Introduction

Transformation from different perspectives

Relevance and effectiveness

Organizing for successful collaboration

Creation literacy: an example of the transformation journey

Knowledge creation is global

Conclusion: building to scale at the interfaces of cultures

Part 1: Framing the Twenty First-Century Research Library

Chapter 2: Advancing from Kumbaya to radical collaboration: redefining the future research library

Collaboration and innovation

Radical collaboration

Strategic leadership for preservation

Accountability and assessment

Library space and collaboration

Big science and data curation

Faculty relationships

The 2CUL Project

Conclusions

Chapter 3: Will universities still need libraries (or librarians) in 2020?

Introduction

Contours of change

What will the university’s information needs be in 2020?

The ‘library’ in 2020

‘Librarians in 2020’

Some conclusions

Chapter 4: Transforming research libraries: Piano, piano, si va lontano

Starting at the top

Leading organizational transformations

An enabling vision

Creating opportunities for others to do the right things

The acquisition of knowledge, professional networks, and partners

Transformative, collaborative priorities

The continuing involvement of the user community

Piano, piano, si va lontano: toward lasting transformations

Chapter 5: The transformation of academic libraries in China

Yesteryear’s libraries

Today’s libraries

Staffing: recovery

Collections and collection development

Library buildings

Summary and challenges

Part 2: Organization and the University Context

Chapter 6: Organizational and strategic alignment for academic libraries

Introduction

The strategy focused organization

Aligning strategies to performance

Strategic alignment in the academic environment

Strategic alignment for academic libraries

Organizational alignment for libraries

Organizational and strategic alignment for libraries – the leadership challenge

Acknowledgements

Chapter 7: Building key relationships with senior campus administrators

Introduction

About McMaster University

Human performance technology

Systems theory

Applying the HPT model, phase one: performance analysis

Phase two: cause analysis

Phase three: intervention (selection and implementation)

Phase four: evaluation

Conclusion

Appendix A: Interview questions

Appendix B: Focus groups

Appendix C: Web survey questions

Part 3: Partners and Collaborative Environments

Chapter 8: Partnerships and connections

Partners defined

Engaging partners

Sustaining partners

Partnering skills

Future partners

Chapter 9: Common spaces, common ground: shaping intercultural experiences in the learning commons

Impetus for change

The commons concept

The role of Web 2.0

A learning commons and ‘Ready for the World’

Common Ground Book Club

The Sparky Awards

Commons World

Film discussion series

Programming for international students

Conclusion

Part 4: Creating Accessible and Enduring Scholarship

Chapter 10: New modes of scholarly communication: implications of Web 2.0 in the context of research dissemination

Introduction

Scholarly communication

Social web and interactive tools

Scholarly communication and implications of Web 2.0

Developing academic library services towards scholarly communication 2.0

Conclusions

Chapter 11: Coming home: scholarly publishing returns to the university

Introduction

Digital publishing issues

Campus publishing stakeholders

Creators

University publishing as commodity

Publishing: a university priority

Conclusion

Chapter 12: Confronting challenges of documentation in the digital world: the Human Rights Documentation Initiative at the University of Texas

Introduction

The birth of the Human Rights Documentation Initiative

Mission and scope of the HRDI

Building external partnerships

Access

Privacy

Archiving the Internet

Collaboration

Conclusion

Appendix 1: List of Human Rights Documentation Initiative personnel

Index

Description

Transforming Research Libraries for the Global Knowledge Society explores critical aspects of research library transformation needed for successful transition into the 21st century multicultural environment. The book is written by leaders in the field who have real world experience with transformational change and thought-provoking ideas for the future of research libraries, academic librarianship, research collections, and the changing nature of global scholarship within a higher education context.

Key Features

  • Authors are leaders in the research libraries field from a variety of countries
  • Thought provoking chapters will help guide research library transformation globally
  • Contains a diversity of thinking on research librarianship in the 21st century

Readership

Practitioners and students of library and information science

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630380
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345947

The book presents an optimistic perspective of research libraries that should emerge from the transformational processes with increased responsibilities and possibilities to face them., Information Research

About the Editors

Barbara Dewey Editor

Barbara I. Dewey is Dean of Libraries, University of Tennessee, Knoxville. From 1987 until 2000 she held several administrative positions at the University of Iowa Libraries including Director, Information and Research Services and finally Interim University Librarian. Prior to her work at Iowa she held positions at Indiana University, Northwestern University, and Minnesota Valley Regional Library in Mankato, Minnesota. She is the author or editor of six books and has published articles and presented papers on research library topics including digital libraries, diversity, technology, user education, fundraising, organizational development and human resources.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee Libraries, USA

