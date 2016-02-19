Transformations: Change from Learning to Growth is a 12-chapter text that explores the fundamentals and principles of psycho-analytic theories, transformations, and invariants. This book begins with a clinical illustration of the distinction between the patient’s experience and the psycho-analyst’s experience. The succeeding chapters cover the influence of verbal expression, emotional experience, state of mind, and consciousness in psycho-analysis and transformation. These topics are followed by discussion on the relationship of the “no-thing” and the thing, wherein the personality that is capable of tolerating a no-thing can make use of the no-thing, and so is able to make use of the so-called thoughts. The remaining chapters describe a clinical system that would represent the chief clinical systems that can be seen to exist in the analytic situation. These chapters also examine the gap between reality and the personality, which are aspects of life with which analysts are familiar under the guise of resistance. Resistance operates because it is feared that the reality of the object is imminent.

This book will be of value to psycho-analysts, psychologists, and psychiatrists.