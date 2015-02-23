Transformational Tool Kit for Front Line Nurses, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323356602, 9780323356831

Transformational Tool Kit for Front Line Nurses, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 50-1

1st Edition

Authors: Francisca Cisneros Farrar
eBook ISBN: 9780323356831
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356602
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2015
Description

Nurses are faced with unprecedented challenges and opportunities. Healthcare delivery models are transforming that require adaptive and flexible nurses.  The primary role of the frontline nurse is providing patient care. To be successful in this role it requires numerous competencies supported by evidence-based data. Frontline bedside nurses are fundamental to the success of value-based care delivery models. These transformational models rely on robust nursing contributions for success. Most frontline nurses don't understand value-based care models and their role in promoting positive outcomes for reimbursement. This issue is a tool kit to empower our frontline nurses for challenges they are facing with transformations occurring at their bedside practice site. The articles will be a best practice handbook for frontline nurses by providing resources to develop clinical skills to provide safe, quality, and accountable patient care needed for new healthcare delivery models.

About the Authors

Francisca Cisneros Farrar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Austin Peay University, Clarksville, TN

