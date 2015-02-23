Transformational Tool Kit for Front Line Nurses, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 50-1

Nurses are faced with unprecedented challenges and opportunities. Healthcare delivery models are transforming that require adaptive and flexible nurses. The primary role of the frontline nurse is providing patient care. To be successful in this role it requires numerous competencies supported by evidence-based data. Frontline bedside nurses are fundamental to the success of value-based care delivery models. These transformational models rely on robust nursing contributions for success. Most frontline nurses don't understand value-based care models and their role in promoting positive outcomes for reimbursement. This issue is a tool kit to empower our frontline nurses for challenges they are facing with transformations occurring at their bedside practice site. The articles will be a best practice handbook for frontline nurses by providing resources to develop clinical skills to provide safe, quality, and accountable patient care needed for new healthcare delivery models.