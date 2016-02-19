Transform Analysis of Generalized Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444878854, 9780080872308

Transform Analysis of Generalized Functions, Volume 119

1st Edition

Authors: O.P. Misra J.L. Lavoine
eBook ISBN: 9780080872308
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 331
Table of Contents

Preliminaries. Finite Parts of Integrals. Base Spaces. Definition of Distributions. Properties of Generalized Functions and Distributions. Operations on Generalized Functions and Distributions. Other Operations on Distributions. The Fourier Transformation. The Laplace Transformation. Applications of the Laplace Transformation. The Stieltjes Transformation. The Mellin Transformation. Hankel Transformation and Bessel Series. Bibliography. Author Index.

Description

Transform Analysis of Generalized Functions concentrates on finite parts of integrals, generalized functions and distributions. It gives a unified treatment of the distributional setting with transform analysis, i.e. Fourier, Laplace, Stieltjes, Mellin, Hankel and Bessel Series.

Included are accounts of applications of the theory of integral transforms in a distributional setting to the solution of problems arising in mathematical physics. Information on distributional solutions of differential, partial differential equations and integral equations is conveniently collected here.

The volume will serve as introductory and reference material for those interested in analysis, applications, physics and engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
331
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872308

