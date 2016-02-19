Transform Analysis of Generalized Functions, Volume 119
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preliminaries. Finite Parts of Integrals. Base Spaces. Definition of Distributions. Properties of Generalized Functions and Distributions. Operations on Generalized Functions and Distributions. Other Operations on Distributions. The Fourier Transformation. The Laplace Transformation. Applications of the Laplace Transformation. The Stieltjes Transformation. The Mellin Transformation. Hankel Transformation and Bessel Series. Bibliography. Author Index.
Description
Transform Analysis of Generalized Functions concentrates on finite parts of integrals, generalized functions and distributions. It gives a unified treatment of the distributional setting with transform analysis, i.e. Fourier, Laplace, Stieltjes, Mellin, Hankel and Bessel Series.
Included are accounts of applications of the theory of integral transforms in a distributional setting to the solution of problems arising in mathematical physics. Information on distributional solutions of differential, partial differential equations and integral equations is conveniently collected here.
The volume will serve as introductory and reference material for those interested in analysis, applications, physics and engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 331
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080872308