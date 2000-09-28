Transfer of Learning, Volume .
1st Edition
Cognition and Instruction
Table of Contents
I. What Transfer of Learning Is
The State of Education and the Double Transfer of Learning Paradox
Transfer of Learning: What it is and Why it's Important
To Teach or not to Teach for Transfer: That is the Question
Transfer and Everyday Reasoning: Personal Development, Cultural Diversity, and Decision Making
A Brief History of Transfer and Transfer as History
II. What Makes Transfer of Learning Work
Knowledge Base and Transfer: of the Usefulness of Useless Knowledge
The Spirit of Transfer and Peronsality: Motivation, Meaning, and Emotion
Cultures and Contexts of Transfer: Social Origins and Support Systems
When Theory Fails: The Importance of a Learner's Theoretical Knowledge for Transfer
The Two Faces of Practice: Transfer and that Old-Time Lesson Drill
The Similarity-Based Brain: Evolutionary and Neurological Bases of Transfer
The Harmonic Structure of Mind: Higher Level Everyday Transfer Thinking
Coda: Deep-Context Teaching for Transfer
Description
Educators and educational psychologists recognize transfer of learning as perhaps the most significant issue in all fields of instruction. Transfer of learning cuts across all educational domains, curricula, and methods. Despite its importance, research and experience clearly show that significant transfer of learning in either the classroom or in everyday life seldom occurs. Simply put, transfer of learning is illustrated by the phrases "It reminds me of..." or "It's like..." or "It's the same as...". This book addresses the fundamental problem of how past or current learning is applied and adapted to similar and/or new situations. Based on a review of the applied educational and cognitive research, as well as on the author's teaching experience with transfer of learning, this book presents a new framework for understanding and achieving transfer of learning.
Current education and educational psychology textbooks either lack or lament the lack of research and guidance to educators on promoting transfer of learning. Thus this book is a necessary basis for all instruction and learning. Based on history and research, the book shows that transfer of learning is not just a technique of learning or instruction, but a way of thinking and knowing.
Key Features
- The only nonedited educational book about transfer of learning
- Written in a plain, easy-to-understand style
- Illustrates how transfer of learning can be promoted in the classroom as well as in everyday life
- Prescribes 11 principles for achieving transfer of learning
- Demonstrates how we reason using transfer of learning
Readership
Professionals in the fields of Education, Educational Psychology and Instructional Psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 241
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 28th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492353
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123305954
Reviews
"Educational psychologists and teachers at all levels will find the book of definite interest, as will researchers pursuing applications of transfer of learning to educational settings." --PERCEPTUAL AND MOTOR SKILLS
"...Transfer of Learning provides a readable, interesting, and up-to-date review of the field of transfer... Overall, if you are interested in what psychology has to say about promoting transfer in learners, Transfer of Learning belongs on your bookshelf." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY, 2002
"...I was pleased to find this readable and compelling book that combines solid research references and review with prescriptions on how to improve learning transfer... The writing is compelling and the research reviewed valuable. My copy is already bleeding yellow from the highlighted paragraphs!!" --CLARK Training & Consulting, Phoenix, Arizona
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Robert Haskell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New England, Biddeford, Maine, U.S.A.