Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323341776, 9780323341950

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 4-1

1st Edition

Authors: Susheel Kodali
eBook ISBN: 9780323341950
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341776
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Susheel K. Kodali, is devoted to Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. Dr. Kodali assembled a group of expert contributors to review the following topics: Risk Assessment in Patient Selection for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Management of Coronary Disease in the Era of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: Comprehensive Review of the Literature; Imaging the Aortic Annulus with Multi-Detector Computed Tomography and 3-Dimensional Transesophageal Echocardiography; The Role of Preoperative and Intraoperative Imaging in Guiding Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Assessment of Paravalvular Regurgitation Following Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Impact and Management of Paravalvular Regurgitation After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Neurologic Events After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Nontransfemoral Approaches to Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; and Valve-in-Valve Therapy for Failed Surgical Bioprosthetic Valves: Clinical Results and Procedural Guidance.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323341950
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323341776

About the Authors

Susheel Kodali Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.