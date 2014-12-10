Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 4-1

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Susheel K. Kodali, is devoted to Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. Dr. Kodali assembled a group of expert contributors to review the following topics: Risk Assessment in Patient Selection for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Management of Coronary Disease in the Era of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: Comprehensive Review of the Literature; Imaging the Aortic Annulus with Multi-Detector Computed Tomography and 3-Dimensional Transesophageal Echocardiography; The Role of Preoperative and Intraoperative Imaging in Guiding Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Assessment of Paravalvular Regurgitation Following Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Impact and Management of Paravalvular Regurgitation After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Neurologic Events After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Nontransfemoral Approaches to Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; and Valve-in-Valve Therapy for Failed Surgical Bioprosthetic Valves: Clinical Results and Procedural Guidance.