In this completely rewritten Second Edition of Trans Fatty Acids in Human Nutrition authors who are recognised international authorities in their field have addressed the major areas of trans fatty acids (TFA) research such as consumption, analysis, biochemistry, synthesis and natural TFA biosynthesis, health effects, food formulation, and also regulation and consumer perception. Each chapter contains the latest references and major advances and breakthroughs in a specific area of trans fatty acids research. Furthermore, the book also includes a discussion of a major issue - the health effects of the natural trans isomers, comparing their effects to those observed for TFA produced during hydrogenation.



The availability of so much information in a single volume will help to clarify the major effects of TFA in human nutrition that have been discovered over the last two decades. This book guides the next generation of scientists to the important opportunities for making further progress in this challenging field of research.



The First Edition of Trans Fatty Acids in Human Nutrition carried out a very similar task for the state of our knowledge in the late 1990s but the rapid expansion and progress in the subject meant that it had to be completely re-written and expanded from the original nine to the present fifteen chapters of the Second Edition.