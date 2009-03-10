Trans Fatty Acids in Human Nutrition
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Biosynthesis of TFA in ruminants; Formation of TFA during catalytic hydrogenation of edible oils; Formation of TFA during deodorisation of edible oils; Chemical synthesis of monounsaturated TFA; Analysis of TFA of partially hydrogenated vegetable oils and dairy products; Replacement of partially hydrogenated oils in food products: A technological challenge; Metabolism of TFA isomers; Biosynthesis and biological activity of rumenic acid: A natural CLA isomer; Biosynthesis, synthesis and biological activity of trans-10, cis-12 conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) isomer; Observational epidemiological studies on intake of TFA and risk of ischaemic heart disease; Dietary TFA and cardiovascular disease risk; Dietary TFA: From the mother diet to the infant; Evolution of worldwide consumption of TFA; Legislation relating to trans fatty acids; Consumer concerns and risk perception related to TFA.
Description
In this completely rewritten Second Edition of Trans Fatty Acids in Human Nutrition authors who are recognised international authorities in their field have addressed the major areas of trans fatty acids (TFA) research such as consumption, analysis, biochemistry, synthesis and natural TFA biosynthesis, health effects, food formulation, and also regulation and consumer perception. Each chapter contains the latest references and major advances and breakthroughs in a specific area of trans fatty acids research. Furthermore, the book also includes a discussion of a major issue - the health effects of the natural trans isomers, comparing their effects to those observed for TFA produced during hydrogenation.
The availability of so much information in a single volume will help to clarify the major effects of TFA in human nutrition that have been discovered over the last two decades. This book guides the next generation of scientists to the important opportunities for making further progress in this challenging field of research.
The First Edition of Trans Fatty Acids in Human Nutrition carried out a very similar task for the state of our knowledge in the late 1990s but the rapid expansion and progress in the subject meant that it had to be completely re-written and expanded from the original nine to the present fifteen chapters of the Second Edition.
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, and nutritionists
…well referenced and is up-to date with all the relevant issues surrounding trans fatty acids. I would recommend it for industry, academia, health professionals and the legislators., Oils and Fats News
About the Editors
F Destaillats Editor
Frédéric Destaillats, Nestlé, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nestlé, Switzerland
J-L Sébédio Editor
Jean-Louis Sébédio, INRA, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, INRA, Clermont-Ferrand, France
F Dionisi Editor
Fabiola Dionisi, Nestlé, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nestlé, Switzerland
J-M Chardigny Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
INRA, France