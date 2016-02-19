Training for Tomorrow
Training for Tomorrow: Educational Aspects of Computerized Automation is a collection of papers that discusses the introduction of automated systems in all sectors of industry, business, and society. The materials in the title particularly tackle the training concerns in the implementation of automated systems. The issues addressed in the text include training in administrative automation; development of operator training as an integrated part of the specification, design, and implementation of a process control system; and training for the planning of large-scale control systems. The selection also talks about the maintenance of professionals’ training course; the feasibility of success in retraining non-EDP college graduates for EDP occupations; and the future of automation. The book will be of great interest to individuals concerned with the implication of implementing automated systems in various sectors of industry, business, and society.
Table of Contents
Opening Speech
Introduction
Conclusions and Recommendations
Training in its Environment
Making the Future: Developing the Individual and the Organization
Training in Administrative Automation
Discussion Summary
Needs Assessment
A System Approach - A Redefinition
A Systematic Approach to an Effective Education
Education in Informatics - An Approach to Developing Countries
Training Design
Training Design as a Heuristic Process
Development of Operator Training as an Integrated Part of the Specification, Design and Implementation of a Process Control System
'Against Training' - A Workstation-Oriented Qualification for the Users
The Policy of User-Training in Automation within the Dutch Civil Service
Computer-User Training: For whom, How and to what end
Training for the Planning of Large-Scale Control Systems
Training Today: Filling Emptiness with Nothingness? Another View on Problem Solving
Training of End Users: Appreciation Courses
Training in the Process Industry
Less Training through more Involvement
Training for Change: Some Problems and Solutions
Oiling the Wheels of Technical Change: Skills, Training and the Adoption of Computer Aided Design
Training in Automated Offices: An Empirical Study of Design and Methods
Discussion Summary
Training Methods
Distance Learning and Computer
Training through Experience: The ABC System
Computer-Based Training
New Trends in Computer Assisted Learning(CAL)
Design and Maintenance of Computer Based Training
Computer Assisted Instruction in Industrial Training
A Microprocessor Self-(Re)Training System on Computerized Automation
The Design and Evaluation of a Micro-Computer Based Authoring System for Trainers
Teachware Production: Methods and Tools
Evaluation
Evaluation of Training: Much Lauded, Seldom Applauded
External Examinations, A Barrier to New Technology
Assessing Training for Problem-Oriented Information Retrieval
Development and Implementation of In-Company Training
The Inner Development of the Computer User
Training Organization of a Middle-Size Company Engaged in Information Technology Services: Theory and Practice
The Maintenance of Professionals1 Training Courses
Computer Literacy
Computer Literacy and the Education/Training Interface
Retraining
Can Old Dogs Learn New Tricks
Engineer to Software Engineer - A Practical Retraining Approach
Feasibility of Success in Retraining Non-EDP College Graduates for EDP Occupations
Future Developments
Automation in the Future
