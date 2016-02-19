Training for Tomorrow: Educational Aspects of Computerized Automation is a collection of papers that discusses the introduction of automated systems in all sectors of industry, business, and society. The materials in the title particularly tackle the training concerns in the implementation of automated systems. The issues addressed in the text include training in administrative automation; development of operator training as an integrated part of the specification, design, and implementation of a process control system; and training for the planning of large-scale control systems. The selection also talks about the maintenance of professionals’ training course; the feasibility of success in retraining non-EDP college graduates for EDP occupations; and the future of automation. The book will be of great interest to individuals concerned with the implication of implementing automated systems in various sectors of industry, business, and society.

Table of Contents



Opening Speech

Introduction

Conclusions and Recommendations

Training in its Environment

Making the Future: Developing the Individual and the Organization

Training in Administrative Automation

Discussion Summary

Needs Assessment

A System Approach - A Redefinition

A Systematic Approach to an Effective Education

Education in Informatics - An Approach to Developing Countries

Training Design

Training Design as a Heuristic Process

Development of Operator Training as an Integrated Part of the Specification, Design and Implementation of a Process Control System

'Against Training' - A Workstation-Oriented Qualification for the Users

The Policy of User-Training in Automation within the Dutch Civil Service

Computer-User Training: For whom, How and to what end

Training for the Planning of Large-Scale Control Systems

Training Today: Filling Emptiness with Nothingness? Another View on Problem Solving

Training of End Users: Appreciation Courses

Training in the Process Industry

Less Training through more Involvement

Training for Change: Some Problems and Solutions

Oiling the Wheels of Technical Change: Skills, Training and the Adoption of Computer Aided Design

Training in Automated Offices: An Empirical Study of Design and Methods

Discussion Summary

Training Methods

Distance Learning and Computer

Training through Experience: The ABC System

Computer-Based Training

New Trends in Computer Assisted Learning(CAL)

Design and Maintenance of Computer Based Training

Computer Assisted Instruction in Industrial Training

A Microprocessor Self-(Re)Training System on Computerized Automation

The Design and Evaluation of a Micro-Computer Based Authoring System for Trainers

Teachware Production: Methods and Tools

Evaluation

Evaluation of Training: Much Lauded, Seldom Applauded

External Examinations, A Barrier to New Technology

Assessing Training for Problem-Oriented Information Retrieval

Development and Implementation of In-Company Training

The Inner Development of the Computer User

Training Organization of a Middle-Size Company Engaged in Information Technology Services: Theory and Practice

The Maintenance of Professionals1 Training Courses

Computer Literacy

Computer Literacy and the Education/Training Interface

Retraining

Can Old Dogs Learn New Tricks

Engineer to Software Engineer - A Practical Retraining Approach

Feasibility of Success in Retraining Non-EDP College Graduates for EDP Occupations

Future Developments

Automation in the Future

List of Participants

Author Index

