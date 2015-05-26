Trafficking of GPCRs, Volume 132
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Arrestins: Critical Players in Trafficking of Many GPCRs
Vsevolod V. Gurevich and Eugenia V. Gurevich
- Regulation of GPCR Trafficking by Ubiquitin
Justine E. Kennedy and Adriano Marchese
- Rhodopsin Trafficking and Mistrafficking: Signals, Molecular Components and Mechanisms
Ina Nemet, Philip Ropelewski and Yoshikazu Imanishi
- Intracellular Trafficking of Neuropeptide Y Receptors
Karin Mörl and Annette G. Beck-Sickinger
- Insights into Serotonin Receptor Trafficking: Cell Membrane Targeting and Internalization
Michèle Darmon, Sana Al Awabdh , Michel-Boris Emerit and Justine Masson
- Calcium-Sensing Receptor: Trafficking, Endocytosis, Recycling and Importance of Interacting Proteins
Kausik Ray
- Trafficking of β Adrenergic Receptors: Implications in Intracellular Receptor Signaling
Qin Fu and Yang K. Xiang
- Post-endocytic sorting of Adrenergic and Opioid Receptors: New Mechanisms and Functions.
Shanna L. Bowman and Manojkumar A. Puthenveedu
- α2 Adrenergic Receptor Trafficking as a Therapeutic Target in Antidepressant Drug Action
Christopher Cottingham, Craig J. Ferryman and Qin Wang
- Regulation of α2B-Adrenerigc Receptor Export Trafficking by Specific Motifs
Guangyu Wu, Jason E. Davis and Maoxiang Zhang
- Temperature-Sensitive Intracellular Traffic of Α2c-Adrenergic Receptor
Catalin M. Filipeanu
- N-Terminal Signal Peptides of G Protein-Coupled Receptors: Significance for Receptor Biosynthesis, Trafficking and Signal Transduction
Claudia Rutz, Wolfgang Klein and Ralf Schülein
- Regulation of GPCR Anterograde Trafficking by Molecular Chaperones and Motifs
Brent Young, Jaime Wertman and Denis J. Dupré
Description
G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) constitute the largest superfamily of cell surface receptors that regulate a variety of cell functions. Over the past few decades great progress has been made in defining the roles of intracellular trafficking in controlling the functionality of the receptors as well as in the development of various human diseases. This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science reviews the recent understanding of GPCR trafficking regulators and molecular mechanisms.
Key Features
- Written by future leaders in the pain field
- Covers a wide range of targets
- Contains provocative ideas about GPCR trafficking
Readership
Anyone who is interested in the area of GPCRs, particularly academic faculty, post-doctoral fellows and graduate students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029558
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128029398
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Guangyu Wu Author
Dr. Guangyu Wu, the editor of this book, is a professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the Medical College of Georgia, Georgia Regents University. The long term goal of Dr. Wu’s research effort is to define the molecular mechanisms underlying the intracellular trafficking and signal propagation of GPCRs. Dr. Wu’s research at the earlier stages, as a graduate student and a post-doctoral fellow, was mainly on the GPCR pharmacology and signal transduction pathways. Since starting his own laboratory in the Department of Pharmacology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans, Dr. Wu has focused his research on the regulation of GPCR export from the endoplasmic reticulum through the Golgi apparatus to the cell surface through studying the function of well-defined transport machinery at different intracellular organelles and defining specific motifs embedded within the receptors that direct receptor export from the ER/Golgi or cell surface transport.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Regents University