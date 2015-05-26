Trafficking of GPCRs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128029398, 9780128029558

Trafficking of GPCRs, Volume 132

1st Edition

Authors: Guangyu Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780128029558
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128029398
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th May 2015
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

  1. Arrestins: Critical Players in Trafficking of Many GPCRs
    Vsevolod V. Gurevich and Eugenia V. Gurevich
  2. Regulation of GPCR Trafficking by Ubiquitin
    Justine E. Kennedy and Adriano Marchese
  3. Rhodopsin Trafficking and Mistrafficking: Signals, Molecular Components and Mechanisms
    Ina Nemet, Philip Ropelewski and Yoshikazu Imanishi
  4. Intracellular Trafficking of Neuropeptide Y Receptors
    Karin Mörl and Annette G. Beck-Sickinger
  5. Insights into Serotonin Receptor Trafficking: Cell Membrane Targeting and Internalization
    Michèle Darmon, Sana Al Awabdh , Michel-Boris Emerit  and Justine Masson 
  6. Calcium-Sensing Receptor: Trafficking, Endocytosis, Recycling and Importance of    Interacting Proteins
    Kausik Ray
  7. Trafficking of β Adrenergic Receptors: Implications in Intracellular Receptor Signaling
    Qin Fu and Yang K. Xiang
  8. Post-endocytic sorting of Adrenergic and Opioid Receptors: New Mechanisms and Functions.
    Shanna L. Bowman and Manojkumar A. Puthenveedu
  9. α2 Adrenergic Receptor Trafficking as a Therapeutic Target in Antidepressant Drug Action
    Christopher Cottingham, Craig J. Ferryman and Qin Wang
  10. Regulation of α2B-Adrenerigc Receptor Export Trafficking by Specific Motifs
    Guangyu Wu, Jason E. Davis and Maoxiang Zhang
  11. Temperature-Sensitive Intracellular Traffic of Α2c-Adrenergic Receptor
    Catalin M. Filipeanu
  12. N-Terminal Signal Peptides of G Protein-Coupled Receptors: Significance for Receptor Biosynthesis, Trafficking and Signal Transduction
    Claudia Rutz, Wolfgang Klein and Ralf Schülein
  13. Regulation of GPCR Anterograde Trafficking by Molecular Chaperones and Motifs 
    Brent Young, Jaime Wertman and Denis J. Dupré

Description

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) constitute the largest superfamily of cell surface receptors that regulate a variety of cell functions. Over the past few decades great progress has been made in defining the roles of intracellular trafficking in controlling the functionality of the receptors as well as in the development of various human diseases. This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science reviews the recent understanding of GPCR trafficking regulators and molecular mechanisms.

Key Features

  • Written by future leaders in the pain field
  • Covers a wide range of targets
  • Contains provocative ideas about GPCR trafficking

Readership

Anyone who is interested in the area of GPCRs, particularly academic faculty, post-doctoral fellows and graduate students.

About the Authors

Guangyu Wu

Guangyu Wu Author

Dr. Guangyu Wu, the editor of this book, is a professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the Medical College of Georgia, Georgia Regents University. The long term goal of Dr. Wu’s research effort is to define the molecular mechanisms underlying the intracellular trafficking and signal propagation of GPCRs. Dr. Wu’s research at the earlier stages, as a graduate student and a post-doctoral fellow, was mainly on the GPCR pharmacology and signal transduction pathways. Since starting his own laboratory in the Department of Pharmacology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans, Dr. Wu has focused his research on the regulation of GPCR export from the endoplasmic reticulum through the Golgi apparatus to the cell surface through studying the function of well-defined transport machinery at different intracellular organelles and defining specific motifs embedded within the receptors that direct receptor export from the ER/Golgi or cell surface transport.

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Regents University

