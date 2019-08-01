Traffic Congestion and Land Use Regulations
1st Edition
Theory and Policy Analysis
Description
Traffic Congestion and Land Use Regulations: Theory and Policy Analysis explores why, when, where and how land use regulations are utilized in cities to address road transportation congestion. The book shows how to design optimal density and zonal regulations for efficient traffic flow in cities, examines land use regulations using optimal control theory, and offers detailed insights into the mechanisms behind optimal regulations and techniques for exploring spatial optimal policies. Discussions from this book will help highlight the practical usefulness of land use regulations for the maximization of urban social welfare.
Key Features
- Uniquely explores land use regulations and traffic congestion from both theoretical and applied perspectives
- Reviews and summarizes the most recent academic research in urban economics, land use management and transportation congestion
- Demonstrates important, but less commonly used regulations, such as minimum floor area regulations
- Provides insights on how to construct smarter cities using the latest research in land use regulations
Readership
Academic researchers, practitioners and policy makers in transportation planning, economics, management, modelling, and policy making
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. The costs and benefits of a minimum floor area regulation
3. Differences in optimal land use regulation between a closed city and open city
4. Optimal land use regulation in a static city and a growing city
5. Optimal land use regulations in a city with business areas
6. Introducing cordon pricing to the regulated city
7. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170205
About the Author
Tatsuhito Kono
Tatsuhito Kono is Professor of Information Sciences at Tohoku University. He researches transportation, urban economics, land use regulation, property tax, transportation toll policies, and spatial analysis of cities. His work has been published in Regional Science and Urban Economics, Journal of Housing Economics, and Journal of Economic Geography.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Information Sciences, Graduate School of Information Sciences, Tohoku University, Japan
Kirti Kusum Joshi
Kirti Joshi is Assistant Professor of Engineering at Tribhuvan University. His work has been published in Regional Science and Urban Economics, Journal of Housing Economics, and Journal of Economic Geography.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Engineering, Tribhuvan University