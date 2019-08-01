Traffic Congestion and Land Use Regulations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128170205

Traffic Congestion and Land Use Regulations

1st Edition

Theory and Policy Analysis

Authors: Tatsuhito Kono Kirti Kusum Joshi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128170205
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 268
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.41
149.10
109.00
92.65
125.00
106.25
95.95
81.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Traffic Congestion and Land Use Regulations: Theory and Policy Analysis explores why, when, where and how land use regulations are utilized in cities to address road transportation congestion. The book shows how to design optimal density and zonal regulations for efficient traffic flow in cities, examines land use regulations using optimal control theory, and offers detailed insights into the mechanisms behind optimal regulations and techniques for exploring spatial optimal policies. Discussions from this book will help highlight the practical usefulness of land use regulations for the maximization of urban social welfare.

Key Features

  • Uniquely explores land use regulations and traffic congestion from both theoretical and applied perspectives
  • Reviews and summarizes the most recent academic research in urban economics, land use management and transportation congestion
  • Demonstrates important, but less commonly used regulations, such as minimum floor area regulations
  • Provides insights on how to construct smarter cities using the latest research in land use regulations

Readership

Academic researchers, practitioners and policy makers in transportation planning, economics, management, modelling, and policy making

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. The costs and benefits of a minimum floor area regulation
3. Differences in optimal land use regulation between a closed city and open city
4. Optimal land use regulation in a static city and a growing city
5. Optimal land use regulations in a city with business areas
6. Introducing cordon pricing to the regulated city
7. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128170205

About the Author

Tatsuhito Kono

Tatsuhito Kono is Professor of Information Sciences at Tohoku University. He researches transportation, urban economics, land use regulation, property tax, transportation toll policies, and spatial analysis of cities. His work has been published in Regional Science and Urban Economics, Journal of Housing Economics, and Journal of Economic Geography.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Information Sciences, Graduate School of Information Sciences, Tohoku University, Japan

Kirti Kusum Joshi

Kirti Joshi is Assistant Professor of Engineering at Tribhuvan University. His work has been published in Regional Science and Urban Economics, Journal of Housing Economics, and Journal of Economic Geography.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Engineering, Tribhuvan University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.