Tracking Animal Migration with Stable Isotopes, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Animal Migration: A Context for Using New Techniques and Approaches
- An Introduction to Light Stable Isotopes for Use in Terrestrial Animal Migration Studies
- Applying Isotopic Methods to Tracking Animal Movements
- Isotope Landscapes for Terrestrial Migration Research
- Analysis and Design for Isotope-Based Studies of Migratory Animals
- Future Directions and Challenges for Using Stable Isotopes in Advancing Terrestrial Animal Migration Research
Description
Tracking Animal Migration with Stable Isotopes provides a consolidated overview of the current knowledge of stable isotopes in terrestrial migration research questions. It offers ecologists and conservation biologists provide a practical handbook for those considering using stable isotopes in their migration research.
Key Features
- Presents information for readers to understand how to apply isotopic methods for tracking
- Critical information on areas for future research
- Practical guidelines and discussions of sample collection, sample preparation, and data analysis
- Enhanced understanding of data and statistical analysis in isotope-based studies of migratory animals
Readership
Ecologists, animal behaviorists, and wildlife managers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 9th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559261
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123738677
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Keith A. Hobson Series Volume Editor
Dr. Hobson was a Senior Research Scientist with Environment Canada for 25 years, and is currently Professor of Biology at University of Western Ontario. Dr. Hobson developed tools and specialized in using stable isotope approaches to solving ecological questions in animal conservation and ecology with an emphasis on migratory connectivity birds and insects. Hobson is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. He serves as editor of Avian Conservation and Ecology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada
Leonard I. Wassenaar Series Volume Editor
Dr. Len Wassenaar was a senior Research Scientist with Environment Canada for 23 years, specializing isotope analytical measurements and applications in hydrology and ecology. He and Dr. Hobson worked closely together to develop many of the foundational analytical tools to assign animals to origins using isotope approaches. Currently, Dr. Wassenaar serves as a Team Leader in Nuclear Applications Division of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geological Sciences Energy Agency, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada