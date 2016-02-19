Trace Metal Analysis and Speciation, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chromatography-Element Selective Detection: Interfacing of gas-chromatography with microwave induced plasma emission detection (GC-MIP) (P.C. Uden). 2. Determination of organometallic compounds in environmental samples with element-specific detectors (K.J. Irgolic). 3. Chromatographic sample introduction for plasma mass spectrometry (D.T. Heitkemper and J.A. Caruso). 4. The future of intelligent spectrometers in speciation by atomic emission spectrometry (R.B. Bilhorn, R.S. Pomeroy and M.B. Denton). 5. Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry for element-selective detection in liquid chromatography (R.S. Houk and S.-J. Jiang). 6. The use of complexing eluents for the high performance liquid chromatographic determination of metal species (B.D. Karcher and I.S. Krull). 7. Instrumentation and procedures for the long term monitoring of metal ions in industrial effluents by liquid chromatography with electrochemical detection (A.M. Bond). 8. Ion chromatographic speciation of trace metals (D.T. Gjerde and H.C. Mehra). 9. Interfacing of GC/HPLC with direct current plasma (DCP) emission spectroscopic detection for trace metal analysis and speciation (I.S. Krull and Wm. Childress). Subject Index.
Description
The aim of this volume is to describe the most recent advances in areas of analytical chemistry that relate to the trace determination of metals and inorganics, as well as their distribution and forms (species) present, sample dependent. Analytical approaches are described that encompass a number of separation methods, such as gas and high performance liquid chromatography, interfaced with selective and sensitive detection methods that become unique for metal species/forms present in various samples. Hyphenated techniques are emphasized, such as interfacing HPLC with plasma induced emission spectroscopy, electrochemistry, post-column reaction chemistry, etc. Each chapter describes the latest instrumental and methodology advances that utilize some form of chromatography together with element-specific detection or mass spectrometry to provide absolute identification of the specific species of a metal present in various samples.
The book will be of value to those concerned with the determination of trace levels of individual metal species present or suspected present in any given sample and to those involved in trace metal toxicology, metabolism of metal-containing drugs or chemicals, environmental exposures to metals and chemical speciation of real world samples. Government regulatory laboratories striving to detect and determine absolute levels of a metal species in any regulated sample will be interested in this volume, as will academic institutes involved in environmental toxicology, environmental chemistry, metal-DNA/protein interactions and researchers working with metal species.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 301
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 8th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858548
Reviews
@qu:...a useful addition to the laboratory bookshelf. @source:Trends in Analytical Chemistry @qu:...excellent. It contains an enormous amount of information and should be on the reference shelf of spectroscopists, chromatographers, and all who deal in inorganic environmental analysis. @source:Applied Spectroscopy @qu:...generally well written and informative book. ...one of the few available in this area... @source:Journal of Analytical Atomic Spectrometry @qu:...certainly published at the right time and will contribute to expanding this specific domain of analytical chemistry by providing the reader with an insight into the future and information on the wide range of possibilities available to date. It should be on the shelf of anyone concerned with trace metal determination in general. @source:Journal of Chromatography
About the Editors
I.S. Krull Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Barnett Institute and Department of Chemistry, Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA