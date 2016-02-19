Trace Gas Emissions by Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126390100, 9780323138109

Trace Gas Emissions by Plants

1st Edition

Series Editors: Jacques Roy
Series Volume Editors: Thomas Sharkey Elizabeth Holland
eBook ISBN: 9780323138109
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th November 1991
Page Count: 365
Table of Contents

G.P. Brasseur and R.B. Chatfield, The Fate of Biogenic Trace Gases in the Atmosphere.

H. Schadutz, P. Schradoder, and H. Rennenberg, Role of Plants in Regulating the Methane Flux to the Atmosphere.

J.P. Chanton and J.W.H. Dacey, Effects of Vegetation on Methane Flux, Reservoirs, and Carbon Isotopic Composition.

D.T. Tingey, D.P. Turner, and J.A. Weber, Factors Controlling The Emissions of Monoterpenes and Other Volatile Organic Compounds.

M.T. Lerdau, Plant Function and Biogenic Terpene Emission.

G.A. Sanadze, Isoprene Effect--Light Dependent Emission of Isoprene by Green Parts of Plants.

T.D. Sharkey, F. Loreto, and C.F. Delwiche, The Biochemistry of Isoprene Emission from Leaves during Photosynthesis.

R.K. Monson, A.B. Guenther, and R. Fall, Physiological Reality in Relation to Ecosystem- and Global-Level Estimates of Isoprene Emission.

R. Fall, Isoprene Emission From Plants: Summary and Discussion.

H. Rennenberg, The Significance of Higher Plants in the Emission of Sulfur Compounds from Terrestrial Ecosystems.

J. Kesselmeier, Emission of Sulfur Compounds from Vegetation and Global-Scale Extrapolation.

J.K. Schjalorring, Ammonia Emission from the Foliage of Growing Plants.

D. Baldocchi, Canopy Control of Trace Gas Emission.

T.D. Sharkey, Stomatal Control of Trace Gas Emissions.

P. Matson, Trace Gas Emissions by Plants: A Summary. Index.

Description

Many trace gases are exchanged between the atmosphere and the biosphere. Although much research has been published on the photosynthetic exchanges of carbon dioxide, oxygen, and water vapor, this book focuses on the importance of biogenic trace gases on atmosphere chemistry and ecosystem stability. Included are methane and its effect on the radiative properties of the atmosphere, hydrocarbons (isoprene and monoterpenes), and their role in the production of ozone and carbon monoxide. Also covered are sulfur and nitrogen gases, both of which can lead to ecosystem acidification. The biochemistry and physiology of production of these and other gases are investigated. Plant physiologists, ecologists, and atmospheric chemists and modelers will benefit from this book.

Readership

Plant physiologists, ecologists, and atmospheric chemists and modelers.

Details

No. of pages:
365
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138109

About the Series Editors

Jacques Roy Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre d'Ecologie Fantionnelle et Evolutive, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Montpellier, France

About the Series Volume Editors

Thomas Sharkey Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A.

Elizabeth Holland Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

NCAR/ACD, Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A.

