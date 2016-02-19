Trace Gas Emissions by Plants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
G.P. Brasseur and R.B. Chatfield, The Fate of Biogenic Trace Gases in the Atmosphere.
H. Schadutz, P. Schradoder, and H. Rennenberg, Role of Plants in Regulating the Methane Flux to the Atmosphere.
J.P. Chanton and J.W.H. Dacey, Effects of Vegetation on Methane Flux, Reservoirs, and Carbon Isotopic Composition.
D.T. Tingey, D.P. Turner, and J.A. Weber, Factors Controlling The Emissions of Monoterpenes and Other Volatile Organic Compounds.
M.T. Lerdau, Plant Function and Biogenic Terpene Emission.
G.A. Sanadze, Isoprene Effect--Light Dependent Emission of Isoprene by Green Parts of Plants.
T.D. Sharkey, F. Loreto, and C.F. Delwiche, The Biochemistry of Isoprene Emission from Leaves during Photosynthesis.
R.K. Monson, A.B. Guenther, and R. Fall, Physiological Reality in Relation to Ecosystem- and Global-Level Estimates of Isoprene Emission.
R. Fall, Isoprene Emission From Plants: Summary and Discussion.
H. Rennenberg, The Significance of Higher Plants in the Emission of Sulfur Compounds from Terrestrial Ecosystems.
J. Kesselmeier, Emission of Sulfur Compounds from Vegetation and Global-Scale Extrapolation.
J.K. Schjalorring, Ammonia Emission from the Foliage of Growing Plants.
D. Baldocchi, Canopy Control of Trace Gas Emission.
T.D. Sharkey, Stomatal Control of Trace Gas Emissions.
P. Matson, Trace Gas Emissions by Plants: A Summary. Index.
Description
Many trace gases are exchanged between the atmosphere and the biosphere. Although much research has been published on the photosynthetic exchanges of carbon dioxide, oxygen, and water vapor, this book focuses on the importance of biogenic trace gases on atmosphere chemistry and ecosystem stability. Included are methane and its effect on the radiative properties of the atmosphere, hydrocarbons (isoprene and monoterpenes), and their role in the production of ozone and carbon monoxide. Also covered are sulfur and nitrogen gases, both of which can lead to ecosystem acidification. The biochemistry and physiology of production of these and other gases are investigated. Plant physiologists, ecologists, and atmospheric chemists and modelers will benefit from this book.
Readership
Plant physiologists, ecologists, and atmospheric chemists and modelers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 365
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 12th November 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138109
About the Series Editors
Jacques Roy Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre d'Ecologie Fantionnelle et Evolutive, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Montpellier, France
About the Series Volume Editors
Thomas Sharkey Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A.
Elizabeth Holland Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
NCAR/ACD, Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A.