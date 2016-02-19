Trace Elements in Igneous Petrology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444416582, 9781483289595

Trace Elements in Igneous Petrology, Volume 5

1st Edition

A Volume in Memory of Paul W. Gast

Editors: C.J. Allègre S.R. Hart
eBook ISBN: 9781483289595
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
eBook format help

Table of Contents


Preface

Quantitative Models of Trace Element Behavior in Magmatic Processes

1. Introduction

2. Historical Developments

3. Quantitative Models for Trace Elements

4. Partition Coefficients

5. Process Identification

6. Parameter Determination and Inverse-Problem Solution

7. Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

The Application of Trace Elements to the Petrogenesis of Igneous Rocks of Granitic Composition

1. Introduction

2. Use of Mineral/Melt Distribution Coefficients in Petrogenesis

3. Residual Minerals in Granitic Melts

4. Trace Element Modeling

5. Late-Stage Residual Fluids

6. Examples of Petrogenetic Interpretations for Granitic Rocks

7. Geodynamics and Tectonic Setting

Acknowledgements

References

An Assessment of Local and Regional Isotopic Equilibrium in the Mantle

1. Introduction

2. The Scale of Isotopic Disequilibrium

3. Evidence Based on Analytical Data from Volcanic Rocks

4. Limits on the Phlogopite and Potassium Content of the Mantle

5. Phlogopite Stability

6. Evidence Derived from Time Constraints

7. Fractional Crystallization

8. Evidence for Mineral Disequilibrium

9. Application of Kinetic Data

Acknowledgements

References

Isotopic Composition of Lead in Oceanic Basalt and its Implication to Mantle Evolution

1. Introduction

2. Background for Lead Isotope Tracer Studies

3. Uranium, Thorium, and Lead Concentrations in Basalts

4. Sea Water Alteration

5. Lead in Basalts from the Island of Hawaii

6. Thorium-Uranium-Lead Systematics of Basalts from Reykjanes Ridge

7. Lead Isotopic Compositions in Abyssal Basalts

8. Disequilibrium Partial Melting

9. Mantle Evolution Model

10. Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Strontium Isotopes in Basalts from the Pacific Ocean Basin

1. Introduction

2. Data and Discussion

3. Conclusions

References

Trace Elements in Ocean Ridge Basalts

1. Introduction

2. Commonly Assumed Petrologic Constraints

3. Trace Elements in Ocean Ridge Basalts

4. Variations in Ocean Ridge Basalt Chemistry

5. Comparison of Ocean Ridge Basalts with Other Terrestrial Basalts: Large Ion Lithophile Elements

6. Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Factors Controlling the Noble Gas Abundance Patterns of Deep-Sea Basalts

1. Introduction

2. Physical Processes Affecting Noble Gas Composition

3. Applications to Noble Gas Measurements of Glassy Deep-Sea Basalts

4. Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Ultramafic Inclusions from San Carlos, Arizona: Petrologic and Geochemical Data Bearing on their Petrogenesis

1. Introduction

2. Basanites

3. Group I Inclusions

4. Group II Inclusions

5. Transitional Inclusions

6. Summary of Inclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Oxygen and Hydrogen Isotope Studies of Plutonic Granitic Rocks

1. Introduction

2. Isotopically Normal Granitic Rocks

3. Interactions Between Meteoric Groundwaters and Igneous Intrusions

4. Cordilleran Batholiths of Western North America

5. High-18O Granitic Rocks

6. Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Early Archaean Rocks and Geochemical Evolution of the Earth's Crust

1. Introduction

2. Occurrence of Early Archaean Crustal Remnants

3. The Geochemistry and Petrogenesis of Archaean Rocks

4. Composition of Archaean Mantle

5. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

References

Lead Isotopes in Archaean Plutonic Rocks

1. Introduction

2. Africa

3. Greenland

4. North America

5. Australia

6. Summary and Conclusions

References

Trace Elements and Anorthosite Genesis

1. Introduction

2. Strontium and Barium in Plagioclase

3. Potassium and Rubidium

4. Rare Earth Elements

5. Transition Elements

6. Strontium Isotopic Composition

7. Oxygen Isotopic Composition

8. General Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Description

Trace Elements in Igneous Petrology, 5: Developments in Petrology: A Volume in Memory of Paul W. Gast focuses on the contributions and influence of Gast in petrology, including crystallization, magmatic processes, isotopic composition, and ocean ridge basalt chemistry.

The selection first takes a look at quantitative models of trace element behavior in magmatic processes; application of trace elements to the petrogenesis of igneous rocks of granitic composition; and an assessment of local and regional isotopic equilibrium in the mantle. Discussions focus on evidence derived from time constraints, scale of isotopic disequilibrium, fractional crystallization, trace element modeling, geodynamics and tectonic setting, partition coefficients, quantitative models for trace elements, and parameter determination and inverse-problem solution. The publication then examines the isotopic composition of lead in oceanic basalt and its implication to mantle evolution; strontium isotopes in basalts from the Pacific Ocean basin; and trace elements in ocean ridge basalts. Concerns cover variations in ocean ridge basalt chemistry, trace elements in ocean ridge basalts, disequilibrium partial melting, seawater alteration, background for lead isotope tracer studies, and uranium, thorium, and lead concentrations in basalts. The book examines trace elements and anorthosite genesis, lead isotopes in Archaean plutonic rocks, early Archaean rocks and geochemical evolution of the earth's crust, and factors controlling the noble gas abundance patterns of deep-sea basalts.

The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in petrology.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483289595

