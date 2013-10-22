Trace Elements in Human and Animal Nutrition - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780124912519, 9780080924687

Trace Elements in Human and Animal Nutrition

5th Edition

Editors: Walter Mertz
eBook ISBN: 9780080924687
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124912519
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 480
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
21500.00
18275.00
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
279.09
237.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
245.00
208.25
54.95
46.71
21500.00
18275.00
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

@from:From the Preface The major change in the format of the fifth edition is the presentation of the book in two volumes, necessitated by the rapidly increasing knowledge of metabolism, interactions, and requirements of trace elements. The guiding principle was to present the minimum of results that would serve as a logical foundation for the description of the present state of knowledge.

Readership

Nutritionists, clinical biochemists, pathologists, veterinarians, toxicologists, physiologists, pediatric physicians, and researchers in clinical medicine and clinical nutrition.

Table of Contents

Introduction, E.J. Underwood and W. Mertz. Methods of Trace Element Research, J.C. Smith, Jr., Quality Assurance for Trace Element Analysis, W.R. Wolf. Iron, E.R. Morris. Cobalt, R.M. Smith. Manganese, L.S. Hurley and C.L. Keen. Chromium, R.A. Anderson. Nickel, F.H. Nielsen. Vanadium, F.H. Nielsen. Copper, G.K. Davis and W. Mertz. Fluorine, K.A.V.R. Krishnamachari. Mercury, T.W. Clarkson. Molybdenum, C.F. Mills and G.K. Davis Each chapter includes references. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924687
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124912519

About the Editor

Walter Mertz

Affiliations and Expertise

U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Beltsville Human Nutrition Research Center, Beltsville, Maryland, U.S.A.

Reviews

@qu:"Each of the chapters has been written by an authority in that particular field and the clear orientation of the book toward solving practical problems in man and domestic animals is excellently sustained. The complete work, Volume 2 as well as Volume 1, is highly recommended and should form part of the library of any institution engaged in human nutrition or animal husbandry." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA @qu:"This is the first source that nutritionists, toxicologists, and biochemists would reach for to find detailed information on trace elements. It is a must reference volume for health scientists dealing with nutrient requirements, specifically for toxicities related to trace element imbalances. Each library should have their own for ready accessibility and practical application. A good publication that stands as a tribute to Professor Underwood and his early pioneering works." @source:--VETERINARY AND HUMAN TOXICOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.