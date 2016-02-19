Trace Analysis, Volume 4 presents critical discussions of selected topics in organic and inorganic analytical chemistry including instrumentation, techniques, and applications to the detection, identification, and quantitation of trace quantities of substances in a large variety of sample materials. The volume is directed towards topics in the trace analysis of biological materials and environmental samples. Chapters are devoted to discussions on developments and applications of ion-selective polymeric membrane electrodes for biological tissues and fluids; evaluation of X-ray emission spectroscopy for trace analysis; the use of solid adsorbents for pre-concentrating trace organic substances, mainly pollutants, from air; and comparison of neutron activation analysis and proton-induced X-ray emission spectroscopy for the determination of trace elements in rain and snow. Organic and inorganic chemists, medical technicians, and ecologists will find the book a good reference material.