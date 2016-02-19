Trace Analysis
1st Edition
Volume 4
Trace Analysis, Volume 4 presents critical discussions of selected topics in organic and inorganic analytical chemistry including instrumentation, techniques, and applications to the detection, identification, and quantitation of trace quantities of substances in a large variety of sample materials. The volume is directed towards topics in the trace analysis of biological materials and environmental samples. Chapters are devoted to discussions on developments and applications of ion-selective polymeric membrane electrodes for biological tissues and fluids; evaluation of X-ray emission spectroscopy for trace analysis; the use of solid adsorbents for pre-concentrating trace organic substances, mainly pollutants, from air; and comparison of neutron activation analysis and proton-induced X-ray emission spectroscopy for the determination of trace elements in rain and snow. Organic and inorganic chemists, medical technicians, and ecologists will find the book a good reference material.
Contributors
Preface
Recent Developments and Applications of Ion-Selective Polymeric Membrane Electrodes for Biological Tissues and Fluids
I. Introduction
II. Electrodes for the Determination of Ions
III. Gas-Sensing Probes
IV. Enzyme Electrodes and Biosensors
V. Drug Detection
VI. Immunoelectrodes
VII. Measurement of Membrane Potentials of Biological Systems
References
High-Volume Collection of Organic Vapors Using Solid Adsorbents
I. Introduction
II. Solid Adsorbents for High-Volume Sampling
III. Collection Efficiencies of Adsorbent Samplers
IV. Vapor-Particle Partitioning of High-Molecular-Weight
Organics
References
Trace Analysis of Environmental Samples by X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Comparison of X-Ray Emission Analysis Techniques
III. Air Pollution Analysis
IV. Water Pollution Analysis
V. Analysis of Other Environmental Samples
References
Recent Developments and Applications of Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectroscopy to Trace Elemental Analysis of Water
I. Instrumentation
II. Quantitation
III. Analysis of Natural Waters
References
Trace Analysis of Wet Atmospheric Deposition by Nuclear Methods
I. Introduction
II. Literature Survey and Perspective of Wet Atmospheric
Deposition
III. Theoretical Considerations
IV. Experimental Procedures
V. Interpretation of Results
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 17th April 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264066