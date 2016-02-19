Trace Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126821048, 9781483264066

Trace Analysis

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: James F. Lawrence
eBook ISBN: 9781483264066
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th April 1985
Page Count: 316
Description

Trace Analysis, Volume 4 presents critical discussions of selected topics in organic and inorganic analytical chemistry including instrumentation, techniques, and applications to the detection, identification, and quantitation of trace quantities of substances in a large variety of sample materials. The volume is directed towards topics in the trace analysis of biological materials and environmental samples. Chapters are devoted to discussions on developments and applications of ion-selective polymeric membrane electrodes for biological tissues and fluids; evaluation of X-ray emission spectroscopy for trace analysis; the use of solid adsorbents for pre-concentrating trace organic substances, mainly pollutants, from air; and comparison of neutron activation analysis and proton-induced X-ray emission spectroscopy for the determination of trace elements in rain and snow. Organic and inorganic chemists, medical technicians, and ecologists will find the book a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Recent Developments and Applications of Ion-Selective Polymeric Membrane Electrodes for Biological Tissues and Fluids

I. Introduction

II. Electrodes for the Determination of Ions

III. Gas-Sensing Probes

IV. Enzyme Electrodes and Biosensors

V. Drug Detection

VI. Immunoelectrodes

VII. Measurement of Membrane Potentials of Biological Systems

References

High-Volume Collection of Organic Vapors Using Solid Adsorbents

I. Introduction

II. Solid Adsorbents for High-Volume Sampling

III. Collection Efficiencies of Adsorbent Samplers

IV. Vapor-Particle Partitioning of High-Molecular-Weight

Organics

References

Trace Analysis of Environmental Samples by X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Comparison of X-Ray Emission Analysis Techniques

III. Air Pollution Analysis

IV. Water Pollution Analysis

V. Analysis of Other Environmental Samples

References

Recent Developments and Applications of Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectroscopy to Trace Elemental Analysis of Water

I. Instrumentation

II. Quantitation

III. Analysis of Natural Waters

References

Trace Analysis of Wet Atmospheric Deposition by Nuclear Methods

I. Introduction

II. Literature Survey and Perspective of Wet Atmospheric

Deposition

III. Theoretical Considerations

IV. Experimental Procedures

V. Interpretation of Results

VI. Conclusions

References

Index


