Toxoplasma Gondii
2nd Edition
The Model Apicomplexan - Perspectives and Methods
This 2e of Toxoplasma gondii reflects the significant advances in the field in the last 5 years, including new information on the genomics, epigenomics and proteomics of T. gondii as well as a new understanding of the population biology and genetic diversity of this organism. T. gondii remains the best model system for studying the entire Apicomplexa group of protozoans, which includes Malaria, making this new edition essential for a broad group of researchers and scientists.
Toxoplasmosis is caused by a one-celled protozoan parasite known as T. gondii. The infection produces a wide range of clinical syndromes in humans, land and sea mammals, and various bird species. Most humans contract toxoplasmosis by eating contaminated, raw or undercooked meat (particularly pork), vegetables, or milk products; by coming into contact with the T. gondii eggs from cat feces; or by drinking contaminated water. The parasite damages the ocular and central nervous systems, causing behavioral and personality alterations as well as fatal necrotizing encephalitis. It is especially dangerous for the fetus of an infected pregnant woman and for individuals with compromised immune systems, such as HIV-infected patients.
- Completely updated, the 2e presents recent advances driven by new information on the genetics and genomics of the pathogen
- Provides the latest information concerning the epidemiology, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of toxoplasmosis
- Offers a single-source reference for a wide range of scientists and physicians working with this pathogen, including parasitologists, cell and molecular biologists, veterinarians, neuroscientists, physicians, and food scientists
Parasitologists, Cell and Molecular Biologists, Veterinarians and Veterinary Researchers, Neuroscientists, Research Clinicians, and Food Scientists
Dedication
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. The History and Life Cycle of Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
Acknowledgements
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Etiological Agent
1.3 Parasite Morphology and Life Cycle
1.4 Transmission
1.5 Toxoplasmosis in Humans
1.6 Toxoplasmosis in Other Animals
1.7 Diagnosis
1.8 Treatment
1.9 Prevention and Control
References
Chapter 2. The Ultrastructure of Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
2.1 Invasive Stage Ultrastructure and Genesis
2.2 Coccidian Development in the Definitive Host
2.3 Development in the Intermediate Host
References
Chapter 3. Molecular Epidemiology and Population Structure of Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Genetic Markers
3.3 Genotype Designation
3.4 Molecular Epidemiological and Population Studies
3.5 Factors Affecting Transmission and Genetic Exchange
3.6 Toxoplasma Genotype and Biological Characteristics
3.7 Toxoplasma gondii Genotype and Human Disease
References
Chapter 4. Human Toxoplasma Infection
Abstract
Acknowledgements
4.1 Clinical Manifestations and Course
4.2 Diagnosis of Infection with Toxoplasma gondii
4.3 Treatment
4.4 Prevention
4.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Ocular Disease due to Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Historical Features of Ocular Toxoplasmosis
5.3 Epidemiology
5.4 The Mechanism of Tissue Damage in Ocular Toxoplasmosis
5.5 Host Factors in Ocular Toxoplasmosis
5.6 Parasite Factors in Ocular Infection
5.7 Animal Models
5.8 Clinical Characteristics
5.9 Diagnostic Tests and Pathology
5.10 The Treatment and Management of Ocular Toxoplasmosis
5.11 Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Toxoplasmosis in Wild and Domestic Animals
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Toxoplasmosis in Wild Life
6.3 Toxoplasmosis in Zoos
6.4 Toxoplasma gondii and Endangered Species
6.5 Toxoplasmosis in Pets
6.6 Domestic Farm Animals
6.7 Fish, Reptiles and Amphibians
References
Chapter 7. Toxoplasma Animal Models and Therapeutics
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Congenital Toxoplasmosis
7.3 Ocular Toxoplasmosis
7.4 Cerebral Toxoplasmosis
References
Chapter 8. Biochemistry and Metabolism of Toxoplasma gondii: Carbohydrates, Lipids and Nucleotides
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Carbohydrate Metabolism
8.3 N-Glycosylation in Toxoplasma gondii
8.4 Glycolipid Anchors
8.5 Lipid Metabolism
8.6 Nucleotide Biosynthesis
8.7 Nucleoside Triphosphate Hydrolase (NTPase)
References
Chapter 9. The Apicoplast and Mitochondrion of Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
Acknowledgements
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Apicoplast
9.3 The Mitochondrion
9.4 Perspectives
References
Chapter 10. Calcium Storage and Homeostasis in Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
Acknowledgements
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fluorescent Methods to Study Calcium Homeostasis in Toxoplasma gondii
10.3 Regulation of [Ca2+]i in Toxoplasma gondii
10.4 Calcium Sources
10.5 Ca2+ and Cell Function in Toxoplasma gondii
10.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. The Toxoplasma gondii Parasitophorous Vacuole Membrane: A Multifunctional Organelle in the Infected Cell
Abstract
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Biogenesis of the PVM
11.3 The Physical Organization of the PV and PVM
11.4 Activities Associated with the Early and Developing PVM
11.5 Structural Modifications in the Host Cell
11.6 Role of the PVM in Nutrient Acquisition
11.7 The PVM as the Substrate for the Developing Tissue Cyst Wall
11.8 Identification of Novel Activities at the PVM
References
Chapter 12. Toxoplasma Secretory Proteins and Their Roles in Cell Invasion and Intracellular Survival
Abstract
Acknowledgements
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Invasion: A Rapid and Active Process Unique to Apicomplexan Parasites
12.3 Invasion: A Tightly Coupled Secretion Machinery
12.4 Micronemes
12.5 Rhoptries
12.6 Dense Granules
12.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. The Toxoplasma Cytoskeleton: Structures, Proteins and Processes
Abstract
Acknowledgements
13.1 Morphology
13.2 Cytoskeletal Elements
13.3 Putting it all Together: Processes
13.4 Summary: A Story of Adaptation, Loss and Novel Components
References
Chapter 14. Interactions Between Toxoplasma Effectors and Host Immune Responses
Abstract
14.1 Early Indications that Toxoplasma Interferes with Host Signalling
14.2 Rhoptry Protein ROP16
14.3 Dense Granule Protein GRA15
14.4 Rhoptry Protein ROP18
14.5 Rhoptry Protein ROP5
14.6 Other Parasite Molecules Possibly Influencing Host Cell Signalling
14.7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Bradyzoite Development
Abstract
Acknowledgements
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Bradyzoite and Tissue Cyst Morphology and Biology
15.3 The Development of Tissue Cysts and Bradyzoites in Vitro
15.4 The Cell Cycle and Bradyzoite Development
15.5 The Stress Response and Signalling Pathways for Bradyzoite Formation
15.6 Heat Shock Proteins
15.7 Transcriptional Control of Bradyzoite Genes
15.8 Cyst Wall and Matrix Antigens
15.9 Surface Antigens
15.10 Metabolic Differences Between Bradyzoites and Tachyzoites
15.11 Genetic Studies on Bradyzoite Biology
15.12 Summary
References
Chapter 16. Development and Application of Classical Genetics in Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
Acknowledgements
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Biology of Toxoplasma
16.3 Establishment of Transmission Genetics
16.4 Development of Genetic Mapping
16.5 Mapping Phenotypic Traits by Classical Genetics
16.6 Future Challenges
References
Chapter 17. Genetic Manipulation of Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract 17
Acknowledgements
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The Mechanics of Making Transgenic Parasites
17.3 Using Transgenic Parasites to Study the Function of Parasite Genes
17.4 Perspectives
17.5 The Toxoplasma Maniatis: A Selection of Detailed Protocols for Parasite Culture, Genetic Manipulation and Phenotypic Characterization
References
Chapter 18. Epigenetic and Genetic Factors that Regulate Gene Expression in Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
Acknowledgements
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Transcription in Toxoplasma
18.3 Epigenetics in Toxoplasma
18.4 Post-Transcriptional Mechanisms in Toxoplasma
18.5 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 19. ToxoDB: An Integrated Functional Genomic Resource for Toxoplasma and Other Sarcocystidae
Abstract
Acknowledgements
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Genomes in ToxoDB
19.3 Data Content
19.4 The ToxoDB Home Page
19.5 The Search Strategy System
19.6 Genomic Colocation
19.7 The Genome Browser
19.8 Future Directions
References
Chapter 20. Comparative Aspects of Nucleotide and Amino Acid Metabolism in Toxoplasma gondii and Other Apicomplexa
Abstract
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Purines
20.3 Pyrimidines
20.4 Amino Acids
References
Chapter 21. Toxoplasma gondii Chemical Biology
Abstract 21
Acknowledgements
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Small Molecules as Tools: To Monitor or to Modulate?
21.3 Reverse (Target-Based) Chemical Genetics
21.4 Forward (Cell-Based) Chemical Genetics
21.5 Demonstrating Compound Specificity/Selectivity; Target Validation
21.6 Toxoplasma gondii Chemical Biology: Case Studies
21.7 Toxoplasma gondii Chemical Biology: Summary and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 22. Proteomics of Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
Acknowledgements
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Fundamentals of Proteomics
22.3 Which Proteome? Proteomes and Subproteomes of Toxoplasma gondii
22.4 Mass-Spectrometry Analysis of Toxoplasma gondii Proteins
22.5 Quantitative Proteomics
22.6 Application of Proteomics to the Study of Toxoplasma gondii
22.7 Proteomics Analysis of the Rhoptry Organelles of Toxoplasma gondii
22.8 Proteomics Analysis of Excretory/Secretory Proteins of Toxoplasma gondii
22.9 Proteomics Analysis of Membrane Proteins of Toxoplasma gondii
22.10 The Dynamic Proteome of Toxoplasma gondii
22.11 Proteomics as a Tool to Dissect the Host Response to Infection
22.12 Database Management of Toxoplasma gondii Proteomics Data
22.13 Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter 23. Cerebral Toxoplasmosis: Pathogenesis, Host Resistance and Behavioural Consequences
Abstract
Acknowledgements
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Producers of Interleukin (IL)-12 Required for IFNγ Production
23.3 Producers of IFNγ
23.4 Other Cytokines and Regulatory Molecules for Resistance
23.5 Involvement of Humoural Immunity in Resistance
23.6 IFNγ Induced Effector Mechanisms
23.7 IFNγ Effector Cells in the Brain with Activity Against Toxoplasma gondii
23.8 The Role of Host Cells Harbouring Toxoplasma gondii in the Brain
23.9 Immune Responses to the Cyst Stage of Toxoplasma gondii in the Brain
23.10 Host Genes Involved in Regulating Resistance
23.11 Immune Effector Mechanisms in Ocular Toxoplasmosis
23.12 Immune Effector Mechanisms in Congenital Toxoplasmosis
23.13 Behavourial Consequences of Infection
23.14 Conclusions
References
Chapter 24. Innate Immunity to Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Establishment of Infection
24.3 The Critical Importance of IL-12-Dependent IFNγ Production
24.4 Pattern Recognition Receptors and IL-12 Production
24.5 Toxoplasma gondii Modulation of Host Cell Signalling
24.6 Toxoplasma gondii Genotype-Dependent Effects on Host Cell Signalling
24.7 Cell Autonomous Immunity
24.8 Antigen Presentation
24.9 Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter 25. Adaptive Immunity and Genetics of the Host Immune Response
Abstract
Acknowledgements
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Mouse Genetic Studies
25.3 Studies of Lewis and Fischer Rats
25.4 Studies in Humans Concerning Genes that Confer Resistance or Susceptibility and the Use of Murine Models with Human Transgenes
25.5 Influence of Parasite Strain on Immune Response and Disease in Murine Models
25.6 General Aspects of Immunity
25.7 Immunological Control in Animal Models
25.8 Immunological Control in Humans
25.9 Influence of Co-Infection with Other Pathogens
25.10 Pregnancy and Congenital Disease
25.11 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 26. Vaccination against Toxoplasmosis: Current Status and Future Prospects
Abstract
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Scope of Problem and Potential Benefits of Vaccination
26.3 Current Status of Vaccines for Intermediate Hosts
26.4 The Rodent as a Model to Study Congenital Disease and Vaccination
26.5 Review of Vaccines for Definitive Host (CATS)
26.6 Future Strategies to Design New Vaccines for Coccidial Parasites in General and Toxoplasma gondii in Particular
References
Epilogue
Index
Louis Weiss
Louis M. Weiss M.D., M.P.H is Professor of Medicine (Division of Infectious Diseases) and Professor of Pathology (Division of Parasitology and Tropical Medicine) of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York. Dr. Weiss received his M.D. and M.P.H degrees from the Johns Hopkins University in 1982. He then completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Chicago and a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Following this fellowship, he joined the faculty at Einstein where he is currently a Professor of Pathology and Medicine. His laboratory group has an active research program on parasitic diseases with a research focus on Toxoplasma gondii, the Microsporidia and Trypanosoma cruzi. Dr. Weiss is the author of over 200 publications and the editor of 3 books on parasitology. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, Infectious Disease Society of America and the American Academy of Microbiology. Dr. Weiss is the Co-Director of the Einstein Global Health Center.
Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, NY, USA
"The field was in need of this new edition because of the information burst that has occurred with the sequencing of the genome which has led to tractable genetic systems. A one source resource for these molecular techniques is essential to the continuing progress in this research field." – Melanie T. Cushion, Ph.D., Professor and Associate Chair for Research, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Ohio
"...a must have for anyone interested in the field of Toxoplasma research...the cornerstone of any aspiring protozoologist’s library...I love this book for its content, layout, and ease of finding detailed information…"--JAVMA,Toxoplasma Gondii, 2nd Edition